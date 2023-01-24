In one of our best-known fairy tales, the hero of the story couldn’t get started without the help of three little items. Beans. Jack’s beans led him on a giant adventure, and while you can’t quite climb Colorado’s beans, they are no less magical. According to the Colorado Dry Beans Committee, beans are beneficial for human nutrition and environmental health. Beans are rich in fiber and protein and when planted they replace nitrogen in the soil, making them superhero partners for farmers who use cover crops or rotational crops to maintain soil health.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO