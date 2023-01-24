Read full article on original website
Sterling Journal-Advocate
No Labels Party becomes Colorado’s sixth minor political party
No Labels Colorado, the local branch of a national political effort intended to appeal to “commonsense solutions” over partisanship, has officially qualified to become Colorado’s sixth minor political party, the Secretary of State’s Office announced Tuesday. The party submitted more than 11,800 valid signatures in early...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
70 mobile home parks in Colorado can’t raise rent due to new laws designed to protect residents
Seventy mobile home parks across Colorado cannot raise rent on residents due to beefed-up protections that went into effect this fall, part of the state’s growing efforts to protect tens of thousands of low-income individuals in one of America’s last bastions of affordable housing. That number is spotlighted...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
State renews partnership with Greater Colorado Venture Fund to support rural businesses
DENVER – Wednesday, the Colorado Venture Capital Authority (VCA) and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced that the VCA has renewed its partnership with Greater Colorado Venture Fund (GCVF) to expand access to venture capital for Colorado entrepreneurs and startup businesses. The VCA has committed $11,175,000 to GCVF, which has a proven track record of funding Colorado companies and creating jobs in the state’s rural communities.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Colorado beans are a magical ingredient
In one of our best-known fairy tales, the hero of the story couldn’t get started without the help of three little items. Beans. Jack’s beans led him on a giant adventure, and while you can’t quite climb Colorado’s beans, they are no less magical. According to the Colorado Dry Beans Committee, beans are beneficial for human nutrition and environmental health. Beans are rich in fiber and protein and when planted they replace nitrogen in the soil, making them superhero partners for farmers who use cover crops or rotational crops to maintain soil health.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Colorado Ag Forum keynote speaker to talk about environmental stewardship
The annual Colorado Agriculture Forum is excited to announce the keynote speaker! Bruce Vincent will be addressing, “With Vision, There Is Hope”. His keynote address will focus on changing the conversation on environmental stewardship from one of fear to one of hope, and reintroducing the American consumer to the people and processes that are at the front of environmental stewardship.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
RECORDER’S NOTES: Colorado County Clerks Association offering annual scholarship
The Colorado County Clerks Association scholarship is established to aid outstanding Colorado graduating high school seniors in furthering their education, particularly in the field of public service. The scholarships will be awarded to qualifying students on an objective and non-discriminatory basis. The scholarships will be one-time awards on a regional basis:
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Six Colorado ski areas could get more than a foot of snow
An extended period of significant snowfall is on tap for Colorado’s northern mountains with six ski areas forecast to receive more than a foot over the next five days. Steamboat will lead the way with 15 inches predicted for Saturday and a total of 36 over the five-day period, according to the OpenSnow forecasting and reporting service.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Weather: Wind chills could dip to -15, northern mountains may get several feet of snow
Coloradans are in for some serious winter weather this weekend and early next week. Some areas of the northern mountains could get up to 30 inches of snow by Saturday, and Denver and the plains could see wind chills of -20 degrees Sunday through Tuesday. Starting Friday afternoon, snow will...
