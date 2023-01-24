Read full article on original website
Police check every hotel in Colchester as hunt for wealthy missing mother and baby enters sixth day
A search for missing mother Constance Marten (pictured), 35, and her newborn child has entered its sixth day, with every hotel and B&B in the city of Colchester being checked.
BBC
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
Serial rapist David Carrick sacked from Metropolitan Police after ‘sickening and horrific’ crimes
A serial rapist police officer has been sacked by the Metropolitan Police at a misconduct hearing.David Carrick, 48, was found to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders after pleading guilty to dozens of rapes which the assistant commissioner has branded “sickening and horrific.” Assistant commissioner Louisa Rolfe said she was in no doubt Carrick’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and said he should be dismissed from the Met without notice.She acknowledged the “courage and suffering” of Carrick’s victims, adding: “This is a sickening and horrific case with far-reaching consequences for policing. I truly hope to never see...
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
BBC
What the Tyre Nichols beating videos show
Bodycam footage of 29-year-old father Tyre Nichols calling for his mother as he is beaten by police in Memphis has been released. Mr Nichols died in hospital three days after being pulled over for alleged reckless driving. He was pepper sprayed, kicked and punched by five officers who have since lost their jobs and been charged with his murder.
Two arrested as remains of man found in pond identified by police
Two men have been arrested after the remains of a 59-year-old man were found in a pond in Essex.Essex Police announced on Tuesday that the remains had been discovered in Oakwood Pond in Harlow on New Year’s Eve and were likely to have been there for “weeks”.The force said on Thursday that they had been identified as belonging to Phillip Lewis, 59, from Harlow, who was known to his friends as “Scottish Phil”.Police arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a 23-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder on Wednesday evening. Both remained in custody.The force...
Wife of rapist who switched genders before being sent to all-female prison brands transition ‘sham for easier life’
THE estranged wife of a trans rapist sent to an all-female jail said yesterday: “It’s a sham for an easier life.”. Shonna Graham said gender-switch Isla Bryson never mentioned feeling he was in the wrong body. It comes as Bryson, 31, switched gender after appearing in the dock...
Police release CCTV image of missing mother who had recently given birth 'without medical help'
Police have released a CCTV image (pictured) that they believe shows Constance Marten wrapped in a large red scarf outside Harwich Port in Essex around 9am this morning.
Man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in Elle Edwards killing probe - OLD
A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Elle Edwards in Wallasey on Christmas Eve.Merseyside Police said they have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender on Thursday in the Barnston area of Wirral.He has been taken to a police station for questioning.Connor Chapman, 22, has already been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on June 7.The 26-year-old beautician was celebrating Christmas with friends when she was shot outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight.She is not believed to have...
Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex
A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
Disgraced West Yorkshire police officer jailed after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points
West Yorkshire Police officer Mark Hinchcliffe , 43, has been jailed for six months after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points twice when he was actually the driver.
BBC
Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father
A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
Teenagers appear in court charged with stabbing boy, 18, to death
Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged with murdering an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in a town centre on a weekday afternoon.Raymond James Quigley, of Wymondham, Norfolk, was fatally knifed in Westgate Street, Ipswich, at about 3.35pm on Tuesday January 17.Post-mortem tests ruled he suffered four stab wounds to the torso, Suffolk Police said.A second man was chased and threatened with the knife but escaped unhurt, a statement said.The boys were arrested four days later, on Saturday January 21, and later charged, the force added.Alfie Hammett, 18, of Rushmere St Andrew, Suffolk, and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich, who cannot legally be named due to his age, appeared separately before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.The pair, who have also been charged with having an offensive weapon in public, were not asked to enter pleas.Both wearing grey tracksuits, they spoke only to confirm their personal details.No applications for bail were made and both defendants were remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.Hammett was remanded in custody while the 17-year-old was remanded to youth detention accommodation.
People born of rape now recognised in Victims’ Code in England and Wales
Woman conceived through rape campaigned for law change after facing difficulties pursuing justice against her birth father
BBC
Off duty Met Police officer assaulted boy, 14, in Brentwood
A Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old boy. PC Paul Bewsey, part of the unit that guards the Palace of Westminster, assaulted the teenager in Brentwood, Essex, on 21 April last year. He was found guilty by deputy district judge Caroline Jackson following a trial at...
Third murder charge over death of footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham nightclub
A third man has been charged with murdering footballer Cody Fisher, who was stabbed in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day.Reegan Anderson, 18, from Erdington in the city, will appear in court on Friday after being arrested on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.Mr Fisher was knifed on the dance floor of Crane in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before midnight on December 26 and died at the scene.Two men have already appeared in court charged with the 23-year-old’s murder, while a third has been released on police bail.Detectives investigating the stabbing have set up a dedicated web page for information, photographs and videos that could assist the inquiry.Life-saving bleed kits are being installed at several clubs and venues in Birmingham after the killing, which led to Crane’s licence being withdrawn.The kits were donated by the Daniel Baird Foundation, a charity started by Lynne Baird after her son Daniel was murdered with a knife in Digbeth in July 2017.Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, were charged with murder five days after the death of Mr Fisher.Both have been remanded in custody to face a trial due to start on July 3.
BBC
Hampshire teenager admits killing man at mental health hospital
A teenager has admitted killing a man at a mental health hospital. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, from Andover, Hampshire, at Basingstoke's Parklands Hospital in November 2021. Herbert, from Overton, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, causing actual bodily harm...
Mark Cavendish and his wife ‘very distressed’ after knifepoint raid, court told
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish appeared “very distressed” and was wearing shorts when he opened his front door to a police officer minutes after a knifepoint raid while his children were at home, a court heard.Balaclava-wearing intruders broke into Cavendish’s home as he was asleep upstairs with his wife Peta with their three-year-old child also in the bed, Chelmsford Crown Court was told.The athlete was punched and a raider threatened to stab him before the gang made off with items including two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, the prosecution said.Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London...
BBC
Wisbech: Eliza Bibby murder suspect found dead in prison
A 45-year old-man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman has been found dead in prison. The body of Eliza Bibby, 47, was discovered at her Beechwood Road house in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on 10 January. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to HMP Peterborough at about 15:50 GMT...
BBC
Surgeon's remains found in lead coffin at Leicester Cathedral
Excavations at Leicester Cathedral have uncovered the lead coffin of a surgeon at the city's Victorian asylum. Edward Entwistle Wilkinson's remains were unearthed in a dig by University of Leicester archaeologists. The find triggered research into his life and career as the first resident medical officer at the Leicestershire and...
