FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westportlocal.com
Police: Woman Arrested for Biting Arm Incident at Walgreens
On December 7th, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm, Westport Police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Walgreens. Responding Officers determined that Mrs. Lindstrom had allegedly been involved in a physical altercation. During the course of this altercation, Ms. Lindstrom allegedly bit the arm of the victim causing minor injuries. A warrant was applied for and granted charging Ms. Lindstrom with the above referenced crime. She turned herself in on January 20th and was released after posting a court set $15,000 bond. She was assigned a court date of January 23rd, 2023 at Stamford Superior Court.
syossetadvance.com
Woodbury man charged with manslaughter
Nassau County Police have charged a Woodbury man with Vehicular Manslaughter after he allegedly hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Woodbury diner. According to detectives, on Wednesday, January 18th at 2:32 pm, Willem Specht, 62, entered his gray 2004 Infiniti sedan in the parking lot of the On Parade Diner at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, backed up and struck Joseph Devito, 61, of Wantagh, who had just exited the diner.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Armed subject with hostage involved in standoff with police (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A 28-year-old man has barricaded himself in a home on Pleasant View Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie after members of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) tried to serve a legal eviction on Wednesday morning. The barricaded subject allegedly brandished a shotgun at law enforcement, triggering a large police response. Residents in the area of Pleasant View Road and Dutchess Turnpike/Route 44 are being encouraged to remain inside of their homes.
longisland.com
Three Men Arrested, Vehicles Seized During Illegal Car Meet-Up
Suffolk County Police have arrested three men and seized their vehicles after they participated in an illegal car meet-up in Yaphank. Following an investigation by Fourth Precinct Crime Section, Community Support Unit and Anti-Crime Unit officers, Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers and an investigator from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, it was determined an illegal car meet-up was occurring at 53 Zorn Blvd. at approximately 11:40 p.m. on January 21.
Moving Company Employee Stole Watch From Darien Home, Police Say
A moving company employee from Bridgeport is charged with stealing a watch from a woman's Darien home and then pawning it, police said. The original incident happened on Monday, July 25, 2022, when a group of movers was helping a designer lift furniture at the victim's home in Darien. The watc…
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Police Urge Residents: Don't Leave Your Home in the Dark!
With the weekend here, many residents travel or are away from their homes. NCPD would like to provide some tips for how to help prevent residential burglaries:. 1. Lock all windows/doors and set your alarm with motion sensors activated. Make sure the residence is secure and no spare keys are left outside.
Busy Northern Westchester Roadway Reopens After Crash Amid Icy Conditions
This story has been updated.Police have reopened a main road in Northern Westchester after a crash in the midst of icy conditions late Friday morning, Jan. 27.The crash took place in Chappaqua on South Bedford Road (Route 117) between Smith Street and South Greeley Avenue, where a "personal injury …
ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Car Near Farmingdale Intersection
The identity has been released of a woman who was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway. The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Farmingdale. A 73-year-old woman was walking on Fulton Street from the south to the north side just...
Yonkers psychiatrist sentenced to prison for distributing more than 100,000 oxycodone pills
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Dr. Marc Laruelle, 65, pleaded guilty to distributing oxycodone and other narcotics without a legitimate medical purpose between September 2016 to October 2021.
20-Something Trio Arrested, Vehicles Seized During Illegal Car Meet-Up In Yaphank
Three men were arrested and their vehicles were seized after police say they participated in an illegal car meet-up on Long Island. Following an investigation, it was determined an illegal car meet-up was occurring in Yaphank at 53 Zorn Blvd. at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, Suffolk County Police said.
Group steals microwave from dollar store in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of people stole a microwave from a dollar store in the Bronx, according to authorities. A group of unknown people walked into the store around 4 p.m. Police said they grabbed the microwave and tried to leave the store. A 64-year-old security guard attempted to stop them. One of […]
Morris Township Police Are Asking Residents to Be Aware of their Surroundings
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police are asking residents to be alert and aware of their surroundings. They are sharing an incident that happened to a resident on January 23. According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage. The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious. Anyone with information about this incident or any other incident, call the public information officer at 973-326-7438 or the Detective Bureau at 973-326-7480 Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS
Police: 2 Danbury teens facing multiple charges for 2 shootings, stealing car
Police say a 15 and 17-year-old drove through the area in a stolen car shooting at homes.
Man, 25, fatally shot in head in the Bronx
The NYPD is searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed inside a Bronx housing complex late Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Darien Man Charged With Providing Alcohol To Minors, Police Say
A Darien man has been charged with allegedly providing alcohol to a group of underage males at an area café. Albert Lian, age 55, was charged on Saturday, Jan. 21, while at Ernie’s Café in Darien, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police. Darien officers observed...
NBC New York
AirTag Found Under Hood of Marked NYPD Vehicle, Email Shows
An Apple AirTag, a device used for GPS tracking, was found on a marked NYPD vehicle in Queens, according to an email obtained by News 4. According to a copy of the email, which came from the NYPD's chief of housing Martine Materasso, the AirTag was found under the hood of a marked patrol car in the borough. It didn't indicate where the discovery was made.
Astonishing: “Luckiest Guy” Escapes Scary Route 17 Crash
Every so often, something so incredible happens that even photographs can't be believed. One driver is lucky to be alive after a serious crash on Route 17 near Woodbury, NY completely demolished their pickup truck. The opponent? A roughly 50,000-pound tractor trailer. The absolute carnage captured by the Woodbury Fire Department (WFD) below shows exactly how lucky the driver was to escape with their lives.
NYC scammer steals thousands of dollars from good Samaritans who lent phone: police
A man stole thousands of dollars from two people who lent him their phones after he told them a bogus story about being locked out of his apartment, police said.
News 12
CAUGHT: 28-year-old man arrested for stealing from cars while owners were in New City church
A 28-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police say they caught him trying to steal people's belongings out of their cars while they were in church. Police say it happened at Gracepoint Gospel Fellowship Church in New City. It happened Sunday, but it wasn't the first time.
Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation: Police
Newark authorities have questions, and they believe Marie Hawkins-Wilson has answers. The 36-year-old is sought for questioning in connection with a non-fatal shooting on Friday, Jan. 13, said Public Safety Director Frtiz G. Fragé in a statement. Police were called to the 100 block of Livingston Street just after...
