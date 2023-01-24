Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State Capitol gets a serious look at hunger in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Hunger and malnutrition are two of the biggest health problems in West Virginia but today at the State Capitol, there were efforts to address it. In fact, this issue is so dire, it is getting attention from the very top of state government. Dozens of advocates who feed West Virginians in […]
WV House passes four bills
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
WTOV 9
Justice confident his personal income tax plan is the way to go
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made his first of two stops in Wheeling on Friday at Independence Hall in Wheeling to discuss personal income tax reductions with the community. For months, Justice has been unafraid to spell out his personal income tax cut to anyone who...
WTOV 9
Pros, cons of Justice's proposed tax cuts discussed
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim justice will visit Wheeling on Friday. But his plans for tax cuts were discussed Thursday evening. The Ohio County Family Resource Network and the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy hosted a community forum discussing Justice's tax plans and how they would impact families and children.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tobacco: West Virginia lawmakers should target poisonous killer
As we talk about West Virginia’s substance abuse epidemic, it is important to remember one substance that has been abused by — and has been killing — Mountain State residents for generations is tobacco. This week, the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report outlined the ways in which lawmakers continue to do almost nothing to address the problem, and the toll it is taking.
WTOV 9
With pool of officer candidates dwindling, Weirton Police still attracting quality
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The Weirton Police Department celebrated the promotions of sergeants Troy Bickers and Matt Lelless to the rank of lieutenant Friday. The promotions are well deserved, but they leave Chief Charlie Kush looking to fill out his roster of officers which isn't easy these days as the pool of candidates for police hirings continues to shrink.
WTOV 9
Former Ohio County Sheriff Thomas Burgoyne passes away
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Former Ohio County Sheriff Thomas Burgoyne has died. The sheriff’s office recognized the news on its Facebook page on Thursday morning. Burgoyne served the citizens of as police chief of Ohio County from 2000-2008. In all, he spent 39 years fighting crime and drugs...
WDTV
State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
West Virginia Senate passes unemployment insurance indexing bill
The West Virginia State Senate on January 23 passed a bill 27-5 that would index the length of unemployment insurance benefits to the state’s unemployment rate. During times when the unemployment rate is below 5.5%, unemployed workers could collect a maximum of 12 weeks of benefits. For each 0.5% increase in the unemployment rate, the maximum benefit duration would increase by one week under the bill, with a maximum benefit length of 20 weeks during times of high unemployment.
WTOV 9
Village administrator situation in Wintersville resolved
Wintersville Village Council conducted a special meeting Thursday night to address an issue with the termination of the former administrator. Walt Ziemba was removed from the position earlier this month by a 3-2 vote. But per Ohio Revised Code, four of the six members had to vote yay for this move to be official.
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decrease in West Virginia; active case total rises
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in West Virginia on Friday while the state’s active case total neared 1,000 again. The state’s hospitalization count due to the virus dropped by 20 to 223, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 26 people in intensive care (down eight) and 10 people on ventilators (down six).
This train ride under $50 goes through some of West Virginia’s most scenic spots
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some of West Virginia’s most well-known, scenic spots include New River Gorge, Kanawha Falls, Summers County and more. The Amtrak Cardinal train, which travels between Chicago and New York, goes through several of West Virginia’s famous tourist locations. The first Mountain State stop, depending on which way one is traveling, is […]
WHSV
Income tax changes are not just federal: what has changed at the state level
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s time to file your taxes. Harrisonburg Commissioner of the Revenue, Karen Rose, said similar to federal income taxes, there are some changes to taxes in the Commonwealth also for the 2023 tax season. One of the biggest adjustments is the increased standard deduction. This...
WTOV 9
Applicants sought for open seat on the Jefferson County Board of Health
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Board member Jean-Phillipe Rigaud's partial term is coming to a close. Applicants are wanted for an open seat on the Jefferson County Board of Health. The District Advisory Council is seeking applicants by Feb. 17. Board member Jean-Phillipe Rigaud's partial term is coming to a...
WDTV
WVDOH awards $45 million contract to replace bridges on I-79 in NCWV
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways has awarded a $45 million contract to replace three pairs of bridges on I-79. The contract is from a bid letting by the WVDOH on Tuesday, Jan. 10, officials said. The project will replace the Narrow Bridges near exit 136,...
WSAZ
wfxrtv.com
Effort to move Virginia to year-round daylight-saving time fails
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time failed in the state Senate. Democrats and Republicans voted against and for the bill introduced by state Sen. Richard H. Stuart (R-King George), who told his colleagues Tuesday he wished he had a better reason for bringing the measure forward.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
31 new troopers join VSP ranks
RICHMOND – On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, the Commonwealth will graduate its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new troopers will be presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Governor Glenn Youngkin will speak at the graduation ceremony.
WTOV 9
Muskingum Watershed Conservancy recognized for excellence in policy management
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District announced it has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training in 2022 by Lexipol, a national leader in provider of policy, training, and wellness support for first responders and public servants. The Lexipol Connect program tracked MWCD law...
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases inch up in West Virginia on Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases dipped slightly in West Virginia on Tuesday. The state’s active case total moved from 854 to 787 despite the addition of 250 new positive cases for the day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Hospitalizations...
Comments / 2