Parkersburg, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Lootpress

WV House passes four bills

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTOV 9

Justice confident his personal income tax plan is the way to go

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made his first of two stops in Wheeling on Friday at Independence Hall in Wheeling to discuss personal income tax reductions with the community. For months, Justice has been unafraid to spell out his personal income tax cut to anyone who...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Pros, cons of Justice's proposed tax cuts discussed

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim justice will visit Wheeling on Friday. But his plans for tax cuts were discussed Thursday evening. The Ohio County Family Resource Network and the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy hosted a community forum discussing Justice's tax plans and how they would impact families and children.
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tobacco: West Virginia lawmakers should target poisonous killer

As we talk about West Virginia’s substance abuse epidemic, it is important to remember one substance that has been abused by — and has been killing — Mountain State residents for generations is tobacco. This week, the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report outlined the ways in which lawmakers continue to do almost nothing to address the problem, and the toll it is taking.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTOV 9

With pool of officer candidates dwindling, Weirton Police still attracting quality

WEIRTON, W.Va. — The Weirton Police Department celebrated the promotions of sergeants Troy Bickers and Matt Lelless to the rank of lieutenant Friday. The promotions are well deserved, but they leave Chief Charlie Kush looking to fill out his roster of officers which isn't easy these days as the pool of candidates for police hirings continues to shrink.
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Former Ohio County Sheriff Thomas Burgoyne passes away

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Former Ohio County Sheriff Thomas Burgoyne has died. The sheriff’s office recognized the news on its Facebook page on Thursday morning. Burgoyne served the citizens of as police chief of Ohio County from 2000-2008. In all, he spent 39 years fighting crime and drugs...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Ballotpedia News

West Virginia Senate passes unemployment insurance indexing bill

The West Virginia State Senate on January 23 passed a bill 27-5 that would index the length of unemployment insurance benefits to the state’s unemployment rate. During times when the unemployment rate is below 5.5%, unemployed workers could collect a maximum of 12 weeks of benefits. For each 0.5% increase in the unemployment rate, the maximum benefit duration would increase by one week under the bill, with a maximum benefit length of 20 weeks during times of high unemployment.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTOV 9

Village administrator situation in Wintersville resolved

Wintersville Village Council conducted a special meeting Thursday night to address an issue with the termination of the former administrator. Walt Ziemba was removed from the position earlier this month by a 3-2 vote. But per Ohio Revised Code, four of the six members had to vote yay for this move to be official.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decrease in West Virginia; active case total rises

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in West Virginia on Friday while the state’s active case total neared 1,000 again. The state’s hospitalization count due to the virus dropped by 20 to 223, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 26 people in intensive care (down eight) and 10 people on ventilators (down six).
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

This train ride under $50 goes through some of West Virginia’s most scenic spots

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some of West Virginia’s most well-known, scenic spots include New River Gorge, Kanawha Falls, Summers County and more. The Amtrak Cardinal train, which travels between Chicago and New York, goes through several of West Virginia’s famous tourist locations. The first Mountain State stop, depending on which way one is traveling, is […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Effort to move Virginia to year-round daylight-saving time fails

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time failed in the state Senate. Democrats and Republicans voted against and for the bill introduced by state Sen. Richard H. Stuart (R-King George), who told his colleagues Tuesday he wished he had a better reason for bringing the measure forward.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

31 new troopers join VSP ranks

RICHMOND – On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, the Commonwealth will graduate its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new troopers will be presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Governor Glenn Youngkin will speak at the graduation ceremony.
VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases inch up in West Virginia on Tuesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases dipped slightly in West Virginia on Tuesday. The state’s active case total moved from 854 to 787 despite the addition of 250 new positive cases for the day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Hospitalizations...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

