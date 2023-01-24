Patriots bring back Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator

Related
Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator
Report: Rams to name Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator
The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to the same position, NFL Network reported Friday.
Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce ponders retirement
Bengals rule out LT Jonah Williams, RG Alex Cappa vs. Chiefs
Reports: Colts' seven finalists include interim coach Jeff Saturday
Futures faves: Preseason longshots Jalen Hurts, Eagles top Super Bowl futures board
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) encouraged by progress
Quinn To Remain With Cowboys: 'It's Big For Us'
Dan Quinn, one of the most respected and sought-after football minds in the entire NFL, has notified head coach Mike McCarthy and the front office that he will remain defensive coordinator for the Cowboys in 2023.
Notebook: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts not discussing MVP possibility
