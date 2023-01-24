ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Lego moving its North American headquarters to Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dtRe_0kPXNaog00

Lego moving headquarters from Connecticut to Boston 00:32

BOSTON -- The Lego Group is moving its North American headquarters to Boston, the company announced Tuesday.

The move will take place in phases starting in mid-2025. By the end of 2026, the company plans to be out of its current home office in Enfield, Connecticut.

The company already has a Lego Education office in Back Bay but they are still looking for new office space in "central Boston."

"Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world to attract and retain talent. This, along with its world-class academic institutions, skilled workforce, and great quality of life makes it an ideal location for our US head office. We have exciting plans for the next phase of growth and hope we can retain many of our current team, as well as attract new colleagues," said Skip Kodak, president of the Lego Group in the Americas, in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkmBF_0kPXNaog00
The Lego education office in the Back Bay. Lego

The Lego Group has been in Enfield since 1975. There are about 740 employees there; each still has a job in the Boston office and be given relocation assistance if they move. If they don't plan to move, The Lego Group said it could help financially and with job placement assistance.

The Lego Group employs 2,600 people worldwide.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios Boston

Where to have a cozy fireside dinner in Boston

Leather. Bricks. Fire. Everything you need to hearten your soul. Photo: South End ButteryValentine's Day is right around the corner and there's nothing quite as romantic as a fireside dinner.Even though we've had a very mild winter so far, this is New England — our luck is bound to change. Plus, heating costs are going through the roof, so why not take advantage of the ambient heat available gratis at one of your favorite restaurants?The big picture: To embrace the coming frigid temperatures while still enjoying an active nightlife this romantic season, here are our favorite fireside restaurant dining...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Waltham taco spot makes Yelp list of America's Top 100 restaurants

WALTHAM - Yelp is out with its list of the Top 100 restaurants for 2023 - and only one Massachusetts eatery made the cut this year.Taqueria El Amigo in Waltham is No. 84 on the ranking. It also appeared on last year's Yelp list of the best taco spots in the country.Yelp says the unassuming storefront on Willow Street is easy to miss, but the reviews of the "super authentic" and affordable dishes are top-notch. Customers rave about the tortas, spicy al pastor tacos and the beef cheek."Being from California, these are the first tacos I've had here that truly compare," Alexandra L. writes. "This place is a gem!" Rachel F. says.Other New England entries on the list include the 100% vegan restaurant Root in Newport, Rhode Island; Silver Fork in Manchester, Vermont; Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, Connecticut and YiaYia's Greek Kitchen in Torrington, Connecticut.Click here to see the full list. 
WALTHAM, MA
hot969boston.com

5 Of The MOST Expensive Zip Codes To Rent In The USA Are In Massachusetts

An apartment search site called RentHop released a list of the most expensive ZIP codes in the United States. The MOST expensive ZIP is 33109, which is Fisher Island in Florida. Get this. The average price there for a 2 bedroom luxury apartment was a whopping $22,000 last year, according to the report. It’ll make Boston seem like a bargain. I just wanted to ease the blow.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

An Eastie ‘Pub' With Great Grub, From Pizza to Pasta to Steak Tips

It’s no secret that heading south of Boston will bring you to bar pizza country, while heading north of the city will get you into areas known for roast beef sandwiches. But the cities, towns and neighborhoods immediately north of Boston also have a common thread of another kind.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Inside Boston's Changing Commute: How Traffic's Changed at Rush Hour and More

Traffic is back in Boston, alright. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says 95% of all drivers are now on the roads, which means that on any given day there are roughly 750,000 people commuting into the city. But since the pandemic, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said, we're seeing shifts in...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
malta

The oldest building in the United States

The oldest building in the United States of America is the Fairbanks House in Dedham, Massachusetts. Built-in 1637, it is believed to be the oldest surviving wooden structure in North America. The house was built by Jonathan Fairbanks, one of the first settlers of Dedham, and his son, Jonathan Fairbanks Jr.
DEDHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach

Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
WESTPORT, MA
tourcounsel.com

Providence Place | Shopping mall in Rhode Island

Providence Place is a very large shopping center with many floors where you will find an extensive line of stores. In addition, the offers and discounts in this place are favorable. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a tentative gastronomic proposal, finding a fast food area, and other more gourmet alternatives.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

To Do List: Chocolate expo; Chinese New Year; Sam Adams party

BOSTON – Make the weekend sweet as can be, celebrate the Chinese New Year, and raise a glass to celebrate Sam Adams. It's all part of the To Do List. THE CHOCOLATE EXPOIn Wilmington on Sunday, indulge in delicious treats all day long at Shriner's Auditorium during the Chocolate Expo.From chocolates and baked goods to wine and coffee, it's a tasty event with entertainment and activities for the whole family. Tickets are available online. When: Sunday, January 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Where: Shriner's Auditorium, Wilmington Cost: $10-$40CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION Ring in the Lunar New Year at the Chinese New...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Powerball jackpot up to $572 million for Saturday's drawing

BOSTON -- The Powerball jackpot is up to $572 million for Saturday night's drawing. The cash option would be $308.9 million. There have now been 30 drawings in a row without an overall winner.   This jackpot is the game's largest since November 7, when a record $2.04 billion jackpot ticket was sold in California. Powerball tickets are $2 each and drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night. Earlier in the week, a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Stop & Shop in Belchertown, Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
101K+
Followers
30K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy