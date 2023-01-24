Read full article on original website
Police investigating Dauphin County car fire that spread to home
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are investigating a fire that occurred in Swatara Township. According to Swatara Township Police, on Friday, Jan. 27 at 9:27 a.m., officers responded to a car crash along the 900 block of S. 29th Street. At the scene, one of the cars...
Lititz man charged after allegedly hitting pole at 100+ mph, ejecting passenger: Police
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lititz, Lancaster County has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, along with multiple other charges after an accident took place back in November 2022. According to the Manheim Township Pollice, police responded during the overnight hours of Nov....
Burning vehicle rolled into Dauphin County home after crash: police
A vehicle that ignited during a crash rolled into and damaged a Dauphin County home on Friday morning, according to Swatara Township police. Officers came upon the two-vehicle crash around 9:30 a.m., in the 900 block of South 29th Street, police said. One of the vehicles was on fire, with...
DUI driver was going more than 100 mph before crash that ejected passenger: police
A 20-year-old was under the influence and driving more than 100 mph last fall when he crashed into a utility pole, causing three passengers serious injuries, Lancaster County authorities said. The force of the Nov. 24, 2022 crash on the 3000 block of Kissel Hill Road broke the pole and...
Jewelry Heist At Harrisburg Mall, $4k Reward Offered: Police
A pre-Christmas jewelry burglary at Harrisburg Mall has police offering a hefty reward. The thefts forcibly entered the S&M Jewelry store in the Harrisburg Mall on December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to a release by the Swatara Township police on Jan. 27, 2023. During this burglary, multiple...
York County man charged with terroristic threats after alleged incident
EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a York County man after he pointed a firearm at his neighbor. State Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at around 5:15 p.m,. PSP York was contacted by a man stating that his neighbor had pointed a firearm at him. Troopers responded and made contact with the man.
Pennsylvania State Police release statement about incident in York County
Pennsylvania State Police were called to a home on Thursday afternoon in York County. PSP Troop J said they received a call from a man saying his neighbor on the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue in East Hopewell Township had pointed a gun at him. Troopers responded to the...
18 neglected animals, guns, drugs seized from central Pa. family’s home: DA
Investigators searching a Lancaster County family’s home last week discovered 18 pets without proper medical care or shelter, as well as thousands of grams of marijuana and 13 guns. Austin, Jordan, Scott and Heide Breland are facing animal neglect, drug and gun charges after the Jan. 13 search of...
Police: Four victims hospitalized after shooting at Lancaster McDonald's
Lancaster City Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night at a McDonald's. The shots were fired around 9:20 p.m. at the McDonald's on the 500 block of North Franklin Street. The restaurant is near McCaskey High School. UPDATE: Friday morning, police released new information, saying that four shooting...
Lancaster County family charged with dealing drugs, neglecting animals
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Manheim family members have been charged after they were allegedly dealing marijuana and neglecting animals in their home. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, a search warrant was executed on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. at the family’s home on the 100 block of West Colebrook Street in Manheim.
Cumberland County police looking for man who allegedly stole catalytic converters
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is looking for a man who stole multiple catalytic converters from various businesses across the Midstate. According to the Lower Allen Township Police, on Dec. 17, 2022, police received an email from officers in Lancaster County stating...
Harrisburg car dealership owners charged for alleged deceptive business practices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Owners of a Harrisburg car dealership were charged after they obtained nearly $75,000 from allegedly selling unroadworthy vehicles or accepting down payments on vehicles that were never sold to customers. On Sep. 19, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of State Investigators notified the State Police Vehicle...
Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill woman at Cumberland County Sheetz
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township have arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a woman back in November 2022. On Nov. 12, 2022, officers responded to the Cedar Cliff Drive Sheetz for a woman crying in the bathroom after a customer and employee say a man was with her in a stall.
Suspects wanted for allegedly installing skimming device on York County ATM
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police department has investigated a case where two people allegedly put a skimming device on an ATM machine in Manchester Township, York County. According to police, two men placed the ATM card skimming device in the ATM machine located...
Police car damaged after retail theft in Cumberland County
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township were involved in a case of retail theft and a brief vehicle pursuit on Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to police, officers were called to Target in Mechanicsburg around 6:18 p.m. for a report of an active retail theft involving several hundred dollars’ worth of products.
Suspected shoplifter leads police on car chase through crowded store parking lots in Cumberland County
Police arrested two people after an intense car chase at a popular shopping area in Silver Spring Township Tuesday night. The incident began shortly after 6:18 p.m. when police arrived at the Target parking lot located at 6416 Carlisle Pike to investigate an “active theft.” An employee reported a man had fled with two pricey vacuum cleaners and hopped into a van in the parking lot, according to court records. Together, the vacuum cleaners were worth about $800.
Cell phone smuggling scheme at Dauphin County Prison leads to 4-year sentence for conspirator
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced a Harrisburg man to prison for his role in a cell phone smuggling scheme at Dauphin County Prison. Danny Cruz, 44, of Harrisburg, bribed former Corrections Officer Kyle Bower to deliver several...
Mom, son, guard worked together to smuggle cell phones in Dauphin County jail: prosecutors
A mother, her son and a former guard have been sentenced on federal charges for smuggling cell phones into the Dauphin County Prison, prosecutors said. Aida Rosado, 62, gave money and cell phones to now-former correctional Officer Kyle Bower, who then smuggled the phones to Rosado’s son Danny Cruz, according to the Department of Justice.
Officials Identify Three People who Died in Backyard Suicide Pact
Officials Identify Three People who Died in Backyard Suicide Pact. (Harrisburg, PA) - York County officials have released the names of three family members who reportedly died in a suicide pact in their backyard Wednesday. Coroner Pamela Gay said Thursday the bodies found in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue in West Manchester Township have been identified as James Daub, who was 62; 59-year-old Deborah Daub and Morgan Daub, who was 26. Investigators have determined the Daubses "pre-planned their deaths," based on evidence at the scene. The coroner also says the parents died by homicide and the daughter Morgan killed herself. They had lived at the home for over 20 years.
Harrisburg fatal pedestrian accident ruled suicide
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal pedestrian accident in Harrisburg on Wednesday has been ruled a suicide. According to City of Harrisburg officials, eyewitness and video evidence showed the woman walked into traffic and laid down in the middle of the 1600 block of State Street. The woman was...
