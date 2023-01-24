ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

abc27.com

York County man charged with terroristic threats after alleged incident

EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a York County man after he pointed a firearm at his neighbor. State Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at around 5:15 p.m,. PSP York was contacted by a man stating that his neighbor had pointed a firearm at him. Troopers responded and made contact with the man.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police: Four victims hospitalized after shooting at Lancaster McDonald's

Lancaster City Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night at a McDonald's. The shots were fired around 9:20 p.m. at the McDonald's on the 500 block of North Franklin Street. The restaurant is near McCaskey High School. UPDATE: Friday morning, police released new information, saying that four shooting...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County family charged with dealing drugs, neglecting animals

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Manheim family members have been charged after they were allegedly dealing marijuana and neglecting animals in their home. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, a search warrant was executed on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. at the family’s home on the 100 block of West Colebrook Street in Manheim.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police car damaged after retail theft in Cumberland County

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township were involved in a case of retail theft and a brief vehicle pursuit on Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to police, officers were called to Target in Mechanicsburg around 6:18 p.m. for a report of an active retail theft involving several hundred dollars’ worth of products.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

iheart.com

Officials Identify Three People who Died in Backyard Suicide Pact

Officials Identify Three People who Died in Backyard Suicide Pact. (Harrisburg, PA) - York County officials have released the names of three family members who reportedly died in a suicide pact in their backyard Wednesday. Coroner Pamela Gay said Thursday the bodies found in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue in West Manchester Township have been identified as James Daub, who was 62; 59-year-old Deborah Daub and Morgan Daub, who was 26. Investigators have determined the Daubses "pre-planned their deaths," based on evidence at the scene. The coroner also says the parents died by homicide and the daughter Morgan killed herself. They had lived at the home for over 20 years.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg fatal pedestrian accident ruled suicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal pedestrian accident in Harrisburg on Wednesday has been ruled a suicide. According to City of Harrisburg officials, eyewitness and video evidence showed the woman walked into traffic and laid down in the middle of the 1600 block of State Street. The woman was...
HARRISBURG, PA
