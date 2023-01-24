Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, KS
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
Related
Wichita Eagle
Aroldis Chapman gets rebound opportunity, but not necessarily closer role, with Royals
Royals general manager J.J. Picollo was up front about his team’s ability to sign seven-time All-Star relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal. “If he was not coming off a tough year we wouldn’t have been in a position to sign him,” Picollo said. Chapman, the...
Wichita Eagle
Six Rangers in New MLB Top 100 Prospects
The Texas Rangers had six players listed among the Top 100 prospects, as unveiled on the MLB Network on Thursday. The Rangers on the list included third baseman Josh Jung, outfielder Evan Carter, pitcher Owen White, infielder Luisangel Acuña, pitcher Jack Leiter and pitcher Brock Porter. Jung is the...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Justin Turner is Really Proud of His One Career Pitching Moment
The Dodgers fan favorite Justin Turner is a player the city of LA will never forget. Between being a true team player and coming out with huge moments perhaps the things Dodgers fans will remember the most is Turner's ability to do it all. One ability under Turner's arsenal, which...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Mets Reach an Agreement With Jeff McNeil
The Mets and Jeff McNeil have reportedly reached a four-year, $50 million contract extension, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal is pending a physical. The agreement reportedly will also include a fifth-year club option that could potentially be worth $63.75 million. McNeil, the National League batting champion, along with his agent met with the Mets leadership at Citi Field this week to secure a deal.
Wichita Eagle
Rangers Sign Former Giants Reliever
The Texas Rangers have signed pitcher Reyes Moronta to a minor-league deal, according to The Athletic. The Rangers have not officially announced the signing. Moronta will reportedly be invited to Major League Spring Training next month. Moronta is familiar with new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. He played for him in...
Wichita Eagle
It Would Be Fitting For Utley And Rollins To Enter Into HOF Together
Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley threw out ceremonial first pitches before Game 4 of the World Series. It was a fitting move by the Philadelphia Phillies. That’s because during the Phillies’ run between 2007-11, Rollins and Utley were tied together as one of the top shortstop-second baseman combinations in all of Major League Baseball.
Wichita Eagle
Five-timers club: This group has been here for Chiefs’ full run of AFC-title home games
A handful of Chiefs will extend their NFL record when they take the field for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Last year, the Chiefs became the first team in league history to play four consecutive AFC title games at home. When the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round last week, a fifth straight AFC title game was assured for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
College golf coaches job blog: News from around the coaching community for 2023
Interested in the college golf coaching scene around the country in 2022? Get the latest updates on this page. If you have information to share on this page, please e-mail Lance Ringler or Cameron Jourdan. Editor’s note: To see previous listings, click here. January 26. HARVARD. Naree Song, who...
Wichita Eagle
What Contract Should Lions Offer RB Jamaal Williams?
The Detroit Lions front office should look to re-sign running Jamaal Williams. The talented running back set the tone early for the 2022 season back in training camp. After practice, the veteran running back let the team know the standards that were expected each and every day in order to have any chance of success in the upcoming season.
Wichita Eagle
Former No. 1 Pick Kwame Brown Prefers Anonymity Instead of LeBron James Life
Kwame Brown was the No. 1 NBA draft pick the year before LeBron James. The fact they were both top selections is where the similarities end. Brown had a below average career while James is in the discussion as one of the greatest in league history. Brown has no problem...
Wichita Eagle
Bills, AFC East to Face One of League’s Toughest Schedules in 2023
The Buffalo Bills expected to play in the AFC Championship this Sunday. Many thought the game would be held inside Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a neutral-site contest. Instead, the 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional sent the Bills packing early for the offseason, forcing them...
Comments / 0