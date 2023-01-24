A handful of Chiefs will extend their NFL record when they take the field for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Last year, the Chiefs became the first team in league history to play four consecutive AFC title games at home. When the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round last week, a fifth straight AFC title game was assured for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

