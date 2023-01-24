ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Wichita Eagle

Six Rangers in New MLB Top 100 Prospects

The Texas Rangers had six players listed among the Top 100 prospects, as unveiled on the MLB Network on Thursday. The Rangers on the list included third baseman Josh Jung, outfielder Evan Carter, pitcher Owen White, infielder Luisangel Acuña, pitcher Jack Leiter and pitcher Brock Porter. Jung is the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Wichita Eagle

Report: Mets Reach an Agreement With Jeff McNeil

The Mets and Jeff McNeil have reportedly reached a four-year, $50 million contract extension, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal is pending a physical. The agreement reportedly will also include a fifth-year club option that could potentially be worth $63.75 million. McNeil, the National League batting champion, along with his agent met with the Mets leadership at Citi Field this week to secure a deal.
QUEENS, NY
Wichita Eagle

Rangers Sign Former Giants Reliever

The Texas Rangers have signed pitcher Reyes Moronta to a minor-league deal, according to The Athletic. The Rangers have not officially announced the signing. Moronta will reportedly be invited to Major League Spring Training next month. Moronta is familiar with new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. He played for him in...
Wichita Eagle

It Would Be Fitting For Utley And Rollins To Enter Into HOF Together

Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley threw out ceremonial first pitches before Game 4 of the World Series. It was a fitting move by the Philadelphia Phillies. That’s because during the Phillies’ run between 2007-11, Rollins and Utley were tied together as one of the top shortstop-second baseman combinations in all of Major League Baseball.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Five-timers club: This group has been here for Chiefs’ full run of AFC-title home games

A handful of Chiefs will extend their NFL record when they take the field for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Last year, the Chiefs became the first team in league history to play four consecutive AFC title games at home. When the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round last week, a fifth straight AFC title game was assured for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

What Contract Should Lions Offer RB Jamaal Williams?

The Detroit Lions front office should look to re-sign running Jamaal Williams. The talented running back set the tone early for the 2022 season back in training camp. After practice, the veteran running back let the team know the standards that were expected each and every day in order to have any chance of success in the upcoming season.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Former No. 1 Pick Kwame Brown Prefers Anonymity Instead of LeBron James Life

Kwame Brown was the No. 1 NBA draft pick the year before LeBron James. The fact they were both top selections is where the similarities end. Brown had a below average career while James is in the discussion as one of the greatest in league history. Brown has no problem...
Wichita Eagle

Bills, AFC East to Face One of League’s Toughest Schedules in 2023

The Buffalo Bills expected to play in the AFC Championship this Sunday. Many thought the game would be held inside Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a neutral-site contest. Instead, the 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional sent the Bills packing early for the offseason, forcing them...
BUFFALO, NY

