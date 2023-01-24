Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text
Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Peterson’s Thoughts on Ed Donatell’s Firing, Vikings’ Defensive Coordinator Search
Patrick Peterson was surprised when he heard the Vikings had fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after just one season. Like many other players, he loves Donatell and believes in the scheme they ran in 2022. The results were poor, but Peterson presumably thought the veteran coach would get another year to try to turn things around.
Wichita Eagle
2022 Giants Position Review: Defensive Line
When you speak about the New York Giants defensive linemen, the focus is primarily on the interior defensive line. The Giants' defensive game plan flanked outside linebacker/edge rushers on each side of one or two defensive tackles. Because there were fewer defensive linemen on the field, it made certain players...
Wichita Eagle
Steve Wilks and Other Coaches Who Could Join Vikings’ List of DC Candidates
The Vikings interviewed former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Thursday, their fourth completed interview as they look to fill their defensive coordinator vacancy. Ryan Nielsen, Sean Desai, and in-house option Mike Pettine have also spoken with the team during this search. Maybe four names is enough. It's a balanced...
Wichita Eagle
Report: DeMeco Ryans a ‘Top Choice’ HC Target for Broncos
On Thursday, the first domino fell in this year's NFL head-coach hiring cycle as the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich. Shortly after the Reich news broke, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys as defensive coordinator. Reich was not a Denver Broncos' head-coaching target. Quinn...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Jerry Rosburg ‘May Be Back’ With Broncos
The Denver Broncos parted ways on Wednesday with former interim coach Jerry Rosburg, but according to a later report, that doesn't necessarily mean his time is up in the Mile High City. Ian Rapoport revealed additional context to the Rosburg news. "Broncos interim coach and special assistant Jerry Rosburg was...
Wichita Eagle
Why Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon stands taller than his size and is vital against Bengals
As Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy stepped off the stage following an interview on Thursday, he felt obliged to present the next man up:. But Bieniemy’s welcome was more celebratory than introductory when it comes to McKinnon, who this season announced himself as what might be called an overnight sensation at age 30.
Wichita Eagle
Best Team Fits for Tom Brady Heading Into 2023 Season
Just like last season, the questions surrounding Tom Brady's future continue to loom large. Especially in Tampa Bay. There's no question that retirement remains a very realistic possibility for the 45-year-old quarterback. Having already signed a mammoth, 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to become their next in-game TV analyst, it's not like retirement wouldn't have its perks, both financial and otherwise.
Wichita Eagle
Art Rooney II Explains Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, allowing him to finish out his contract in 2023. Team president Art Rooney II said the decision came from more than a remaining deal, though. Rooney spoke with local media for his end-of-year wrap-up and expressed...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys & Dak Prescott ‘Need Help’ In 1 Key Area, Insists Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are out of the NFL playoffs and on to this year’s free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft. And Michael Irvin is ready to provide answers. “There’s no doubt we need help there,” Irvin said of the Cowboys' wide receivers room. “There’s no doubt.''
Wichita Eagle
Super Bowl LVII Matchup, Outcome Odds
It’s time to start placing your Super Bowl LVII bets, and if you’re already picking a winner in the championship round why not pick two?. This weekend, a new AFC and NFC champion will punch their tickets to the big game and SI Sportsbook has odds for the big game’s exact matchup and outcome.
Wichita Eagle
For more than a few Chiefs veterans, playing for championships is why they signed in KC
JuJu Smith-Schuster was pumped up — “super excited,” to be exact — after the Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs last weekend. For other players who have been with the Chiefs for multiple years, the victory might have...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Draft: What Does Mel Kiper’s Early Mock Project For the Jaguars?
The 2023 NFL Draft will be a telling one for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Most importantly, it will be here before anyone knows it. "Yeah, you feel like your window of opportunity is now, strike while the iron is hot so to speak," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said during his end-of-season press conference.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their season with the biggest press conference of the year - Art Rooney II's. During the small local media session, Rooney spoke about everything from coaching changes, coaching decisions to stay, the NFL Draft approach, big splashes coming, and plenty of other major offseason topics.
Wichita Eagle
49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Offers Injury Update Ahead of NFC Championship Game
While Christian McCaffrey did not participate in practice with the 49ers on Thursday, the San Francisco running back still remains on schedule to play in Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Eagles. McCaffrey suffered a right calf contusion in the 49ers’ 19-12 win against the Cowboys on Sunday. However,...
Wichita Eagle
Loaded Group Awaits at Potential Position of Need
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With sure-handed Robert Tonyan and tough-guy Marcedes Lewis, the Green Bay Packers received more than 1,000 snaps of quality tight end play in 2022. With Tonyan and Lewis heading to free agency and the Packers facing cap difficulties and, perhaps, looking to get younger, tight end could be a position of major need when the 2023 NFL Draft begins in exactly three months.
Wichita Eagle
Carthon Won’t Have as Much to Work With as Others This Offseason
NASHVILLE – When former general manager Jon Robinson took over the Tennessee Titans in 2016, the biggest challenge he faced was obvious: The team was coming off a 3-13 season and had won five games combined in two years. The biggest advantage he had was also obvious: Robinson held...
Wichita Eagle
Avonte Maddox Won’t Say if He’s Playing, but Don’t Bet Against It
PHILADELPHIA – He looked good running around, making a few sharp cuts inside the Eagles’ practice bubble on Thursday. He said afterward he felt good, too. What Avonte Maddox didn’t say is whether he would play in the NFC Championship Game against the plethora of offensive weapons the San Francisco 49ers will bring to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Five-timers club: This group has been here for Chiefs’ full run of AFC-title home games
A handful of Chiefs will extend their NFL record when they take the field for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Last year, the Chiefs became the first team in league history to play four consecutive AFC title games at home. When the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round last week, a fifth straight AFC title game was assured for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks & NFC Title Game Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Unlikely star QB Brock Purdy is just one win from taking the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, but he faces his toughest test yet when the Niners take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
