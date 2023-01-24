ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

2022 Giants Position Review: Defensive Line

When you speak about the New York Giants defensive linemen, the focus is primarily on the interior defensive line. The Giants' defensive game plan flanked outside linebacker/edge rushers on each side of one or two defensive tackles. Because there were fewer defensive linemen on the field, it made certain players...
Wichita Eagle

Report: DeMeco Ryans a ‘Top Choice’ HC Target for Broncos

On Thursday, the first domino fell in this year's NFL head-coach hiring cycle as the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich. Shortly after the Reich news broke, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys as defensive coordinator. Reich was not a Denver Broncos' head-coaching target. Quinn...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Report: Jerry Rosburg ‘May Be Back’ With Broncos

The Denver Broncos parted ways on Wednesday with former interim coach Jerry Rosburg, but according to a later report, that doesn't necessarily mean his time is up in the Mile High City. Ian Rapoport revealed additional context to the Rosburg news. "Broncos interim coach and special assistant Jerry Rosburg was...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Best Team Fits for Tom Brady Heading Into 2023 Season

Just like last season, the questions surrounding Tom Brady's future continue to loom large. Especially in Tampa Bay. There's no question that retirement remains a very realistic possibility for the 45-year-old quarterback. Having already signed a mammoth, 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to become their next in-game TV analyst, it's not like retirement wouldn't have its perks, both financial and otherwise.
Wichita Eagle

Art Rooney II Explains Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, allowing him to finish out his contract in 2023. Team president Art Rooney II said the decision came from more than a remaining deal, though. Rooney spoke with local media for his end-of-year wrap-up and expressed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Super Bowl LVII Matchup, Outcome Odds

It’s time to start placing your Super Bowl LVII bets, and if you’re already picking a winner in the championship round why not pick two?. This weekend, a new AFC and NFC champion will punch their tickets to the big game and SI Sportsbook has odds for the big game’s exact matchup and outcome.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their season with the biggest press conference of the year - Art Rooney II's. During the small local media session, Rooney spoke about everything from coaching changes, coaching decisions to stay, the NFL Draft approach, big splashes coming, and plenty of other major offseason topics.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Loaded Group Awaits at Potential Position of Need

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With sure-handed Robert Tonyan and tough-guy Marcedes Lewis, the Green Bay Packers received more than 1,000 snaps of quality tight end play in 2022. With Tonyan and Lewis heading to free agency and the Packers facing cap difficulties and, perhaps, looking to get younger, tight end could be a position of major need when the 2023 NFL Draft begins in exactly three months.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Carthon Won’t Have as Much to Work With as Others This Offseason

NASHVILLE – When former general manager Jon Robinson took over the Tennessee Titans in 2016, the biggest challenge he faced was obvious: The team was coming off a 3-13 season and had won five games combined in two years. The biggest advantage he had was also obvious: Robinson held...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Avonte Maddox Won’t Say if He’s Playing, but Don’t Bet Against It

PHILADELPHIA – He looked good running around, making a few sharp cuts inside the Eagles’ practice bubble on Thursday. He said afterward he felt good, too. What Avonte Maddox didn’t say is whether he would play in the NFC Championship Game against the plethora of offensive weapons the San Francisco 49ers will bring to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Five-timers club: This group has been here for Chiefs’ full run of AFC-title home games

A handful of Chiefs will extend their NFL record when they take the field for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Last year, the Chiefs became the first team in league history to play four consecutive AFC title games at home. When the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round last week, a fifth straight AFC title game was assured for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks & NFC Title Game Predictions

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Unlikely star QB Brock Purdy is just one win from taking the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, but he faces his toughest test yet when the Niners take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

