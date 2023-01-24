Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
Detroit News
Family of man found dead on Southfield Freeway starts fundraiser for funeral
The family of a 22-year-old man whose body was found this week on the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Interstate 96 has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help with funeral and burial expenses. The victim was identified as John Williams in the GoFundMe. Michigan State Police were...
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Woman found dead at Detroit bus stop 2 years ago
DETROIT – An unidentified woman was found dead at a bus stop in Detroit two years ago. The woman was found on Jan. 28, 2021. She is described as a white woman between the ages of 60 to 80. According to officials, she had a recognizable face and gray...
Detroit police searching for man with schizophrenia last seen Jan. 26
Deshawn Diggs, 33, of Detroit was last seen on January 26 at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 17500 block of Warwick in Detroit when he left the location and has not been seen since.
Illinois man charged in stabbing of 14-year-old girl in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - An Illinois man, 18, is charged for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old girl who refused to have sex with him.Julian Antonio Pinedo is charged with assault with intent to murder and was arraigned on Friday in the 52-2nd District Court."The victim is stable and seems to be holding her own," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "We have taken an important step to hold the perpetrator accountable by arraigning him on serious charges today. I look forward to that proceeding."Authorities say deputies were called to a home in the 6000 block of N. Bay Street on a report of a teen...
Detroit News
Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit
Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead. The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement. He lost...
Detroit News
Canton police seek tips in non-fatal shooting
Canton police are asking the public for help to find four people who may have been involved in a shooting over the weekend. Officials said the shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of 51074 Mott Road between Ridge and Denton roads. According to a preliminary investigation,...
Police footage shows gunman firing at helicopter in Detroit
After shots were fired at a Michigan State Police helicopter Tuesday evening, troopers on foot fatally shot a man in a northwest Detroit neighborhood when he opened fire a second time, according to police. The aviation unit known as Trooper 2 notified police dispatchers at about 7:30 p.m. that the helicopter was...
Michigan troopers fatally shoot armed man in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State Police said troopers shot and killed a man who opened fire on them Tuesday night in Detroit. One trooper advised dispatchers they were being hit by a green laser that a suspect was shining from the second story of a home, police said in a series of tweets. Moments later, the […]
Police investigating 18-year-old man’s fall from parking structure as suicide
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The death of an 18-year-old Canton man who died falling from a downtown Ann Arbor parking structure is being investigated as suicide, police confirmed. “Security video from the parking garage matches the witness statement – with the video showing the deceased climb over the fencing on top of the structure, then falling to the ground,” Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page wrote in an email to MLive/The Ann Arbor News. “The witness nor did the video show anyone else on the rooftop at the time of the incident.”
a-z-animals.com
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home. The last thing you’d expect to see in your home in the middle of a Detroit winter is an entire family of alligators! Law enforcement got the surprise of a lifetime when they arrived at the home for a reason entirely separate from alligator removal!
Detroit News
Family, friends mourn slain Detroit hospital worker
Detroit -- Family, friends, and co-workers gathered Friday in a snow-covered parking lot at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit for a vigil honoring slain respiratory therapist Tracie Alexander Golden, who was fatally shot last month on her way home from work. A few dozen mourners came together for the late afternoon...
13abc.com
TPD investigating death of 16-year-old gunshot victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old gunshot victim was found at a home just south of the University of Toledo campus Wednesday night. Anthony Krug-Overton was pronounced dead at the scene on the 3200 block of Downing Ave. some time after 10 p.m. The death has been ruled a homicide...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in Oakland Township, deputies say
A 61-year-old man is dead after police say the SUV he was driving crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another vehicle in Oakland Township, police said on Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot by Detroit police at gas station faces felonious assault, weapon charges
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man who police say pointed a gun at officers before they shot him is facing charges. Billie T. Hill, 32, was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of felonious assault and four counts of felony firearms stemming from the Jan. 16 incident at a gas station on the west side.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of threatening Detroit dollar store employee with gun charged with armed robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities allege that he robbed a Detroit dollar store at gunpoint and threatened to shoot an employee. Antoine Clements, 41, is charged with armed robbery, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the Jan. 1 crime.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect who was killed after shooting at state police helicopter, troopers was Lincoln Park man
Investigators say at around 7:30 p.m. the helicopter was circling around the 12000 block of Terry street near Tyler Avenue. Trooper 2 personnel called in a laser flashing that was targeting the helicopter. It was followed by shots fired.
downriversundaytimes.com
Driver with suspended license had cocaine in vehicle
WYANDOTTE — The driver of an uninsured vehicle was found to have an open bottle of alcohol and multiple bags of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console during a late-night Jan. 17 traffic stop at Fort and Antoine streets. The driver, a 39-year-old Detroit man, was also found...
Mother desperately searching for son who went missing in Detroit over the weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said she is desperate to figure out what happened to her son after he went missing over the weekend. She said Armani Kelly, 27, called her Saturday evening as he arrived to Detroit. "I try to be optimistic, but everyday that goes by it gets worse and worse," Kemp said. Kemp said Armani was supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Saturday night, but said she wasn't sure if that happened. After not hearing from Armani for 24 hours, she began to worry and then began searching for his whereabouts. Kemp said she drove more...
