ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday at all-star concert

By By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSPgY_0kPXN1Cc00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Texas troubadour Willie Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday with his friends and family at an all-star two-day concert at the Hollywood Bowl this April.

The Grammy-winning country icon's milestone birthday party will take place on April 29-30 and feature Nelson and dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Rosanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves and many more.

Six decades into his career, the singer-songwriter, author and activist is still going strong, with a new album — “I Don't Know a Thing About Love” — coming in March and a five-part documentary premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. He's also nominated for four Grammys this year. Some of his biggest hits include “On The Road Again," “Crazy” and “Funny How Time Slips Away.”

Additional performers include Norah Jones, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Ziggy Marley, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Edie Brickell, Leon Bridges, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Orville Peck, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, and Nelson's sons, Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, the latter of whom performs as Particle Kid.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public on Jan. 28, with a presale starting on Wednesday.

Online: WillieNelson90.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
ALABAMA STATE
Speedway Digest

The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, Charley Crockett to Headline Chicago Street Race Concerts on July 1-2

NASCAR announced today that The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert will headline full-length concerts with the support of The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett for the first-ever street race in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Chicago Street Race, on July 1-2. The unprecedented 12-turn, 2.2-mile street race will take the Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series past and through many of Chicago’s most renowned downtown landmarks as part of a two-day festival during Fourth of July Weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
AOL Corp

Lisa Marie Presley had one request for her memorial service

Lisa Marie Presley didn’t want to be memorialized with tears and heartache. The singer-songwriter’s death on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 came as a shock to family, friends and fans, but Presley had already made her wishes known in the event of her untimely passing. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
American Songwriter

Neil Young, Snoop Dogg to Perform at Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Concert

Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday with an all-star tribute concert. Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday is a two-day event taking place at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on April 29 and 30. Nelson turns 90 on April 29. Over the course of two days, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, the Lumineers, Beck, the Grateful Dead’s Bobby Weir, The Chicks, Lyle Lovett, Sheryl Crow, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, Leon Bridges, and Norah Jones are set to perform in honor of the legendary singer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
waldina.com

Happy 77th Birthday Dolly Parton

Today is the 77th birthday of Dolly Parton. She is a national treasure. The world is a better place because she is in it. GRAMMY Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, for Here You Come Again (1978) GRAMMY Best Country Song, for 9 To 5 (1981) GRAMMY Best Country Vocal Performance,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Whiskey Riff

Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo

Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.” Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens. It was then released by Johnny Cash the following year, becoming a number one song, Kristofferson recorded it himself for his 1970 debut album, Kristofferson. It went on to become one […] The post Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Wide Open Country

Every Can't-Miss Country Music Tour Scheduled for 2023

Whether you want to see Country Music Hall of Famers (Hank Williams Jr., George Strait), '90s legends (The Chicks, Shania Twain), 21st century standard bearers (Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown) or this decade's breakout stars (Lainey Wilson, Walker Hayes), there's an upcoming or ongoing tour that should be in your wheelhouse.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around”

With his birthday just a few weeks away, the great Johnny Cash would have turned 91 this year. And while sifting through some old Johnny Cash videos to share with our readers, I happened to come across an interesting crossroad on YouTube where Johnny Cash and Matthew McConaughey intersected. Back in 2012, a special event took place called, We Walk the Line: A Celebration of the Music of Johnny Cash. A number of greats were a part of the concert, […] The post Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Every Episode Of ‘Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition,’ Featuring Willie Nelson, Dolly, Stapleton, Luke Combs & More

Mean Tweets… what a concept. Let’s take a bunch of egotistical, self-absorbed, rich as all hell celebrities, athletes and even politicians, and make them read statements from other people talking shit about them? It’s genius. And while I wouldn’t throw country music in that “egotistical, self-absorbed” category with the rest of Hollywood, I will say that I thoroughly enjoy watching Twitter roast the hell out of everybody in the industry. Over the years there has been a handful of different […] The post Every Episode Of ‘Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition,’ Featuring Willie Nelson, Dolly, Stapleton, Luke Combs & More first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Variety

Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Many More to Perform at MusiCares Concert Honoring Motown’s Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson

The initial round of performers for the MusiCares Persons of the Year 2023 benefit gala — honoring Motown founder Berry Gordy and the label’s iconic artist Smokey Robinson — have been announced: Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Sheryl Crow, Four Tops, Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, Samara Joy, John Legend, Michael Mcdonald, Pj Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Valerie Simpson, Molly Tuttle, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick, and Sebastián Yatra will all perform at the event, which takes place Friday, Feb. 3 — just two days before the Grammy Awards — at the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson’s Thoughts On Country Music Back In The ’70s: “We Don’t Want A Bunch Of High Rollers And Rip-Off Artists”

One of the things I love the most about Willie Nelson is that he calls it like he sees it. And he always has… Willie left RCA Records in for Atlantic, and then Columbia Records, in the early 1970s, when he became a trailblazer of the country outlaw movement, along with his friend Waylon Jennings. His first release with Columbia in 1975 after he left Nashville and moved back to Austin was what is widely considered one of, if not […] The post Willie Nelson’s Thoughts On Country Music Back In The ’70s: “We Don’t Want A Bunch Of High Rollers And Rip-Off Artists” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy