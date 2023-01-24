ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Related
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish schools cancel after-school activities for today

Superintendent Bubba Orgeron has asked all Terrebonne Parish Schools to cancel all after-school activities scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023, due to an extreme weather threat. This includes tutoring, athletic events, and after care events, etc. Please check with your school for further details and questions.
houmatimes.com

See what grade the Terrebonne and Lafourche water systems earned recently

Letter grades were recently issued by the Louisiana Department of Health Safe Drinking Water Program for community drinking water systems. These grades are preliminary. Final grades scheduled to be posted in early May. The final grades will take into account financial sustainability and customer satisfaction. LDH determines letter grades based...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Seat Belt and DWI Checkpoints Planned for Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint and a DWI checkpoint on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Lafourche Parish. These checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Wetlands Discovery Center scientists win Education Outreach Award

Congratulations to Samantha Hicks, Sarah Fontana, and Jonathan Foret of the Southern Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center for being presented with the 2022 Education Outreach Award from the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR)!. “The UCAR Award for Education Outreach is given to recognize significant influence or impact on scientific thought...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish deputies searching for missing Gonzales man

Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, was last seen and heard from by family on Jan. 19, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hampton can contact APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches

Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
theadvocate.com

'I'm overwhelmed': Port Allen and Prairieville teachers receive $25,000 education awards

Two Louisiana teachers were each presented with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during surprise ceremonies Tuesday in Port Allen and Prairieville. Elise Frederic, a first-grade teacher at Lakeside Elementary School in Prairieville, received the award, sometimes called the “Oscars of teaching,” for her innovative literacy teaching style. Dereka Duncan, a fifth-grade science teacher at Cohn Elementary in Port Allen, where she once went to school herself, received the award for her engaging yet challenging lessons and her dedication to the community.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WDSU

Tornado damage confirmed in Bayou Cane

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bayou Cane Tuesday night. The tornado was an EF1 with 95mph winds. The path of the storm was 50 yards wide. There were no injures but the tornado did cause damage on Holley Street.
BAYOU CANE, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General hosts ribbon cutting for Multispecialty Clinic in Gray

Terrebonne General Health System hosted a ribbon cutting this morning for their Multispecialty Clinic in Gray. The clinic is located at 115 Eureka Drive, and offers primary care that includes internal medicine and specialty care, such as pulmonology and endocrinology. Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO of Terrebonne General, explained the...
GRAY, LA
KLFY News 10

Franklin residents concerned with rising violence

ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KLFY)— When Franklin police responded to a call of shots fired earlier this week in the area of Iberia and James Street, one hour later, they responded to another on nearby Maple Street. There were no injuries reported, however residents and city officials say they are concerned about growing violence in […]
FRANKLIN, LA
WDSU

LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

TORNADO WATCH issued for southeast Louisiana until 1am

** TORNADO WATCH has now expired, the severe weather threat is over for the entire WBRZ viewing area. **. The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes until 10PM.
LOUISIANA STATE

