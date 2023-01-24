Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish schools cancel after-school activities for today
Superintendent Bubba Orgeron has asked all Terrebonne Parish Schools to cancel all after-school activities scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023, due to an extreme weather threat. This includes tutoring, athletic events, and after care events, etc. Please check with your school for further details and questions.
wbrz.com
Parents alerted about 'inappropriate word' used around elementary school students Wednesday
DONALDSONVILLE - Parents of students at Lowery Elementary were notified Wednesday afternoon that an adult at the school used an "inappropriate word" that may have been overheard by students. The following statement was sent to families:. Today, an adult used an inappropriate word that may have been overheard by some...
UPDATE: Berwick High School off precautionary lockdown, police investigate threat
Police are investigating a written threat found at Berwick High School.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche students’ artwork selected for Louisiana School Board Association Art Contest
Two Lafourche Parish students, Ava Naquin and Gracie St. Pierre, had pieces selected for the Louisiana School Board Association Art Contest in Baton Rouge for their artwork representing the State of Louisiana!. Ava Naquin, a 3rd grade student at W.S. Lafarge Elementary School submitted a colored pencil drawing of a...
houmatimes.com
See what grade the Terrebonne and Lafourche water systems earned recently
Letter grades were recently issued by the Louisiana Department of Health Safe Drinking Water Program for community drinking water systems. These grades are preliminary. Final grades scheduled to be posted in early May. The final grades will take into account financial sustainability and customer satisfaction. LDH determines letter grades based...
houmatimes.com
Seat Belt and DWI Checkpoints Planned for Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint and a DWI checkpoint on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Lafourche Parish. These checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.
Parish-by-parish list of closures, shelters ahead of severe weather
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Get ready for an active weather day as a powerful storm system moves our way out of Texas. This afternoon the main story will be the strong south winds kicking in. A high wind warning has been issued for our area as non-thunderstorm winds could gust to 50 mph through the afternoon and evening.
Houses damaged in EF1 tornado on Tuesday in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes
BAYOU BLUE, La. — On Tuesday night, at 10 p.m., an EF1 tornado touched down in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. Thankfully, nobody was reported injured or killed during the damage. While most of South Louisiana was out of the storm's path, people in Bayou Cane and Bayou Blue, which...
houmatimes.com
Wetlands Discovery Center scientists win Education Outreach Award
Congratulations to Samantha Hicks, Sarah Fontana, and Jonathan Foret of the Southern Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center for being presented with the 2022 Education Outreach Award from the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR)!. “The UCAR Award for Education Outreach is given to recognize significant influence or impact on scientific thought...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish deputies searching for missing Gonzales man
Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, was last seen and heard from by family on Jan. 19, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hampton can contact APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.
houmatimes.com
Temporary Severe Weather Shelter available for Terrebonne Parish Residents
A temporary severe weather shelter for Terrebonne Parish residents will open at 7PM this evening at the Houma Municipal Auditorium located at 880 Verret Street in Houma. The temporary shelter will open at 7PM and remain open until severe weather is no longer a threat to Terrebonne Parish. The temporary...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches
Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
theadvocate.com
'I'm overwhelmed': Port Allen and Prairieville teachers receive $25,000 education awards
Two Louisiana teachers were each presented with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during surprise ceremonies Tuesday in Port Allen and Prairieville. Elise Frederic, a first-grade teacher at Lakeside Elementary School in Prairieville, received the award, sometimes called the “Oscars of teaching,” for her innovative literacy teaching style. Dereka Duncan, a fifth-grade science teacher at Cohn Elementary in Port Allen, where she once went to school herself, received the award for her engaging yet challenging lessons and her dedication to the community.
houmatimes.com
TPCG Tree Board provides update on available trees for 17th Annual Tree Giveaway
The Terrebonne Parish Tree Board will celebrate its 17th Annual Tree Giveaway Saturday, January 28, 2023, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Main Branch Library in Houma, LA. This year’s tree giveaway celebration includes the distribution of 220 trees in 3-gallon containers and 1,000 seedlings. The giveaway will feature...
WDSU
Tornado damage confirmed in Bayou Cane
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bayou Cane Tuesday night. The tornado was an EF1 with 95mph winds. The path of the storm was 50 yards wide. There were no injures but the tornado did cause damage on Holley Street.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General hosts ribbon cutting for Multispecialty Clinic in Gray
Terrebonne General Health System hosted a ribbon cutting this morning for their Multispecialty Clinic in Gray. The clinic is located at 115 Eureka Drive, and offers primary care that includes internal medicine and specialty care, such as pulmonology and endocrinology. Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO of Terrebonne General, explained the...
Lafourche Parish men accused of violent robberies in two separate incidents
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's office has arrested four men in connection with two separate violent incidents.
Franklin residents concerned with rising violence
ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KLFY)— When Franklin police responded to a call of shots fired earlier this week in the area of Iberia and James Street, one hour later, they responded to another on nearby Maple Street. There were no injuries reported, however residents and city officials say they are concerned about growing violence in […]
WDSU
LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish
NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
wbrz.com
TORNADO WATCH issued for southeast Louisiana until 1am
** TORNADO WATCH has now expired, the severe weather threat is over for the entire WBRZ viewing area. **. The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes until 10PM.
