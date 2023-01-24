Tell me you're getting old, without telling me you're getting old; I'll go first. At 35 years old, I've officially become a coffee connoisseur and somewhat of a snob. For years, I drank coffee for the sole purpose of waking up. Coffee has one job; if it fails me, my work becomes sloppy and sluggish. It's important to note that I'll only drink my coffee black.

4 DAYS AGO