Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
Water from Disney's Defunct Splash Mountain Ride Selling for Thousands on Bidding SiteUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Florida is home of the theme parksOscarOrlando, FL
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
McDonald’s Customer Accidentally Receives Bag Full of Cash Along With McMuffin: WATCH
A McDonald's customer was shocked when he received a bag full of cash alongside the breakfast McMuffin sandwich he had ordered. In a viral TikTok, Josiah Vargas claims he was handed a bag stuffed with roughly $5,000 cash at the McDonald's drive thru. "I just went to McDonald’s and they...
‘Entitled’ Woman Blasted After Expecting Boyfriend to Buy Her Plane Ticket for European Vacation
Reddit has sided with a man who refused to pay for his new girlfriend's last-minute flight to Europe — a trip the man began planning months before he and the woman even started dating. "I booked a 2-week vacation to Europe about seven months ago, including flights and lodging....
Warning: Switching to French-Pressed Coffee Will Turn You Into a Coffee Snob
Tell me you're getting old, without telling me you're getting old; I'll go first. At 35 years old, I've officially become a coffee connoisseur and somewhat of a snob. For years, I drank coffee for the sole purpose of waking up. Coffee has one job; if it fails me, my work becomes sloppy and sluggish. It's important to note that I'll only drink my coffee black.
Trans TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Unveils Face Reveal Following Facial Feminization Surgery (PHOTOS)
Dylan Mulvaney's face reveal is finally here — and she looks happy, glowing and gorgeous!. The trans TikTok star and social media influencer unveiled the results of her facial feminization surgery Friday (Jan. 27) in a two-part fashion editorial video. "Facial feminization part 1," Mulvaney, who uses she/they pronouns,...
Britney Spears Asks Fans for Privacy Following False-Alarm Police Wellness Check
Britney Spears is asking her fans and the public for privacy after fans called for a wellness check at the pop star's home earlier this week. In a statement posted to her official Twitter account Thursday (Jan. 26), Spears acknowledged that the police were called to her home Wednesday (Jan. 25).
The Silly Snow Video The SouthCoast ‘Otter’ Be Watching
We might not be lucky enough to see snow here on the SouthCoast yet this winter, but other parts of Massachusetts have been covered in the fluffy stuff and wildlife is loving it. A nature lover in the Berkshires known on Facebook as CR Wildlife Cams has been setting up...
