Cass County Supervisors approve bid for bridge on G30/Highland Road and two appointments

(Cass Co) The Cass County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the low bid from Murphy Heavy Contracting for bridge #319 over Indian Creek on G30/Highland Road west of Atlantic. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $2.11 million and Murphy bid $1.861 million.

The Supervisors approved the appointment of Mike Kennon as Zoning Administrator. Kennon takes over for Rich Hansen who recently retired.

The Supervisors approved the resignation of Robert Vernon as Grove Township Trustee.

And, the Supervisors approved the appointment of Rob Kirchner to a Secondary Roads Yardman Position at $23.25 per hour.