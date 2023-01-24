Read full article on original website
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are Missouri Republicans too focused on gender issues?
Missouri Republicans spent much of the past week on issues involving gender identity. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are Missouri Republicans too focused on gender issues? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kcur.org
Missouri Republicans advance 4 bills that would restrict voters' ability to put laws on the ballot
In a party-line vote, Missouri House members approved proposals to make it more difficult to pass constitutional amendments. A Missouri House committee approved four versions of proposals to overhaul the initiative petition process Thursday on party-line votes, despite warnings of well-funded opposition if lawmakers put one on the ballot. The...
kzimksim.com
Luetkemeyer Reintroduces Protecting Life And Integrity In Research Act
A member of Missouri’s congressional delegation has reintroduced abortion-related legislation. Anthony Morabith reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General joins coalition of states filing suit over Department of Labor’s new ESG rule
In an effort to enforce the laws as written, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 24 other state attorneys general filed suit over a Department of Labor rule that would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments. The rule and runs contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), and would harm the retirement accounts of millions of people at a time when inflation has already stressed the finances of so many.
939theeagle.com
No meeting between Governor Parson and CPS Superintendent Yearwood, at this time
The Missouri governor’s office says there is no scheduled meeting at this time between Governor Mike Parson and CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood. 939 the Eagle News checked with Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones on Thursday. The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) superintendent had issued an open invitation to the governor...
kzimksim.com
Missouri Senate hits the gas on controversial education package
Two-and-a-half weeks into the Missouri Legislature’s session, a controversial K-12 public education package could come up for Senate debate soon. A Missouri Senate committee has passed a plan that would restrict the teaching of the 1619 Project or similar bodies of work that say racism and inequity are embedded in American institutions. Senator Andrew Koenig is the sponsor of the bill.
What lawmakers are proposing to help curb violent crime in Missouri
Missouri lawmakers want the governor to appoint a special prosecutor to certain parts of the state to help reduce crime.
Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system
The director of Missouri’s child welfare agency told lawmakers this week that the state has “effectively legally orphanized” around 1,500 children. Those children have had their legal ties to their biological parents severed — by a court, in what’s called termination of parental rights — but the social services agency had no adoptive parents ready […] The post Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Why there are thousands of uncertified teachers in Missouri schools
There are more than 3,000 uncertified teachers in Missouri, and the state's education department says it all goes back to the teacher shortage.
kwos.com
Missouri’s attorney general slams CPS superintendent in second letter
Missouri’s GOP attorney general has sent a second letter to Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood regarding last Thursday’s drag queen controversy. Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) says CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood cares more about indoctrination than about education. General Bailey writes, in part: “You...
kzimksim.com
Missouri man asks governor to block the state’s plan to execute him next month
A Missouri man has asked the governor to block the state’s plan to execute him next month. Alisa Nelson reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
myozarksonline.com
A Missouri bill would change the length of unemployment benefits based on the state’s unemployment rate
A Missouri bill would change the length of unemployment benefits based on the state’s unemployment rate. The General Law committee held a hearing for the bill on Wednesday. Bill sponsor and Republican Mike Bernskoetter says businesses are struggling to get employees to work. Former Senator Jacob Hummel disagrees. He says it takes months for people to find a job.
Gov. Parson's request for plan supporting older adults praised by Missouri agencies
(The Center Square) – Leaders in some of Missouri’s agencies serving older adults praised Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his executive order establishing a master plan on aging. “The time is right,” said Jay Hardenbrook, advocacy director for AARP Missouri in an interview with The Center Square. “I do think we’re a little bit overdue, but it has been a crazy couple of years.” In a media release announcing the...
Could Psychedelics Be Missouri's Next Drug Frontier?
One GOP legislator hopes to pave a way for those with treatment-resistant illnesses to try psychedelics as a cure
Columbia Missourian
Missouri GOP speak against government overreach, but practice something else
Women in the Missouri House of Representatives must do what? Are we now to have the fashion police guarding the doors to the chamber?. Again, Missouri made national news and not for a good reason. The House Republicans want to take more choices away from women. It’s not just decisions concerning family planning and their health, but now it’s about covering one’s shoulders and arms on the Missouri House floor.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Does Missouri require made-in-America flag purchases for state government?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a bill on flags tomorrow (Thursday, January 26, 2023). It will require flags bought with Arkansas’ public money to be made in the United States. A state representative from Yellville, Ark., sponsored the bill on flags. It’s House Bill 1023. It quickly moved from the house into the Arkansas Senate after its introduction.
kzimksim.com
Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee
A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation. Missouri is one of 11 states taxing...
comomag.com
The Big Boom has arrived in COMO
Aging in place programs stave off higher-cost options. Not long after the start of the 21st century, social service executives, policymakers, and healthcare officials began routinely using the word “tsunami” to describe an impending influx of older Americans into their systems. That tsunami and a higher — if...
mymoinfo.com
Representative Wright on State Employee Pay Raises
(Jefferson City ) With a turn-over rate of 27-percent for state employees, Missouri Governor Mike Parson wats an immediate raise for them. State Representative Dale Wright of Farmington says this comes in addition to the seven and half percent increase from last year. Overnight shift workers at state prisons and...
kzimksim.com
Governor wants $4.3 million in state funding to address MO’s high pregnancy-related death rate
Missouri ranks 44th in the United States for its pregnancy-related death rate and the governor wants to lower that statistic. Governor Mike Parson is asking the Missouri Legislature to devote 4.3-million-dollars in the next state budget to launch a plan to reduce the state’s high pregnancy-related death rate. A...
