Missouri task force makes recommendations to better serve Alzheimer’s patients
Missouri has about 120-thousand people living with Alzheimer’s Disease – and that number continues to grow. A statewide task force has made its legislative recommendations to help serve the state’s Alzheimer’s patients and their families. Jerry Dowell, with the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says recommendations include campaigns to help the public and the medical community know what to look out for in the early stages of the disease.
Luetkemeyer Reintroduces Protecting Life And Integrity In Research Act
A member of Missouri's congressional delegation has reintroduced abortion-related legislation. Anthony Morabith reports.
House Member Presents Report On Mental Health Policy
A Missouri House committee report about the state’s mental healthcare needs says there’s not enough inpatient beds and staffing shortages are a problem within the mental healthcare system. State Representative Patty Lewis says her committee’s report also shows a lack of access to housing and a need to increase support services in schools and with community faith leaders.
Missouri man asks governor to block the state’s plan to execute him next month
A Missouri man has asked the governor to block the state's plan to execute him next month. Alisa Nelson reports.
Governor wants $4.3 million in state funding to address MO’s high pregnancy-related death rate
Missouri ranks 44th in the United States for its pregnancy-related death rate and the governor wants to lower that statistic. Governor Mike Parson is asking the Missouri Legislature to devote 4.3-million-dollars in the next state budget to launch a plan to reduce the state’s high pregnancy-related death rate. A...
Missouri Senate hits the gas on controversial education package
Two-and-a-half weeks into the Missouri Legislature’s session, a controversial K-12 public education package could come up for Senate debate soon. A Missouri Senate committee has passed a plan that would restrict the teaching of the 1619 Project or similar bodies of work that say racism and inequity are embedded in American institutions. Senator Andrew Koenig is the sponsor of the bill.
Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee
A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation. Missouri is one of 11 states taxing...
Missouri awards $30 million in federal virus-related funding to help companies address workforce shortages
Missouri has awarded 30-million-dollars in federal virus-related funding to help companies address workforce shortages. Alisa Nelson reports.
Parson signs executive order in response to another expected blast of winter weather
Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order in response to another expected blast of winter weather. Alisa Nelson reports.
