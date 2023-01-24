Missouri has about 120-thousand people living with Alzheimer’s Disease – and that number continues to grow. A statewide task force has made its legislative recommendations to help serve the state’s Alzheimer’s patients and their families. Jerry Dowell, with the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says recommendations include campaigns to help the public and the medical community know what to look out for in the early stages of the disease.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO