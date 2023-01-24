ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kzimksim.com

Missouri task force makes recommendations to better serve Alzheimer’s patients

Missouri has about 120-thousand people living with Alzheimer’s Disease – and that number continues to grow. A statewide task force has made its legislative recommendations to help serve the state’s Alzheimer’s patients and their families. Jerry Dowell, with the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says recommendations include campaigns to help the public and the medical community know what to look out for in the early stages of the disease.
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

House Member Presents Report On Mental Health Policy

A Missouri House committee report about the state’s mental healthcare needs says there’s not enough inpatient beds and staffing shortages are a problem within the mental healthcare system. State Representative Patty Lewis says her committee’s report also shows a lack of access to housing and a need to increase support services in schools and with community faith leaders.
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

Missouri Senate hits the gas on controversial education package

Two-and-a-half weeks into the Missouri Legislature’s session, a controversial K-12 public education package could come up for Senate debate soon. A Missouri Senate committee has passed a plan that would restrict the teaching of the 1619 Project or similar bodies of work that say racism and inequity are embedded in American institutions. Senator Andrew Koenig is the sponsor of the bill.
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee

A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation. Missouri is one of 11 states taxing...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy