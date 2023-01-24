Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash
SAN DIEGO – A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after a hit-and-run accident in Kearny Mesa late Monday night, according to San Diego Police officials.
The man, 53, was headed west on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard at about 11:00 p.m. when the driver of a car heading northbound, described as a white Nissan, collided into the side of his motorcycle in the intersection of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Kearny Villa Road.
SDPD says the motorcyclist entered the intersection on a green light.
The motorcyclist sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.
SDPD says the northbound car fled after the accident. It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
The incident is currently under investigation. SDPD encourages anyone with information related to the incident to call their Traffic Division at 858-495-7842 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.
