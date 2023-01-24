ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

NECN

Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones

Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
BOURNE, MA
FUN 107

Former Fall River Old Colony YMCA Staffer Under Investigation

FALL RIVER — A former employee at the Old Colony YMCA in Fall River is being investigated after allegations that they had supplied minors with controlled substances. Fall River police spokesman Det. Sgt. Moses Pereira said the matter is under investigation, but noted that no criminal charges have been filed as of Friday morning.
FALL RIVER, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Cliff Ponte Considering a Fall River City Council Comeback

Two years after launching an unsuccessful bid for Mayor of Fall River, former City Council President Cliff Ponte says he is considering a run for the council once more. Ponte served six years on the city council, four as the body's president, and nearly three months as acting mayor when Jasiel Correia took a leave of absence from October 15, 2019, until his term expired on January 6. 2020.
FALL RIVER, MA
capeandislands.org

Cape Cod bridge expansion 'imprudent,' one expert says. Some call for alternatives

The proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges — the gateways to Cape Cod — represents a transportation plan that would last for generations. Over the next few weeks, CAI will air a series of conversations, informed by interviews with people who see the bridge proposal from different points of view. This is the first of those conversations, between Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary and reporter Jennette Barnes.
BOURNE, MA
1420 WBSM

Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach

Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
WESTPORT, MA
capeandislands.org

New canal bridges just became more likely. Here’s why

As the Bourne and Sagamore bridges age, the battle to fund replacements has proven to be a challenge. Just this week, the project inched closer to "shovels in the ground" when officials revealed the preferred location for the new bridges. But the question remains: how close — or far— are we to funding that effort?
BOURNE, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department responds to structure fire on West Hill Road

“Yesterday morning ay 0824 hrs, the New Bedford Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 123 West Hill Rd. This structure is a two-story, wood-frame structure with four living units. The fire originated in a first-floor apartment and charged the building with smoke. The fire which originated in a...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Officials Silent on Police Chief Removal

Seekonk Town officials have been noticeably silent following last week’s vote to terminate the employment of Police Chief Dean Isabella. The Board of Selectmen voted January 18 to terminate Isabella’s employment contract, which still had nearly a year remaining. The members include Chairman Justin Sullivan, Christopher Zorra, David Andrade, Adam Petronio, and Michael Healy.
SEEKONK, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Fairhaven Housing Authority welcomes new Executive Director

The Fairhaven Housing Authority has welcomed Janet Falone as its new Executive Director as of 1/17/23. Ms. Falone previously worked as the Assistant ED of the Mashpee HA, which also administers Mattapoisett. Ms. Falone said it’s a bit early for her to be talking about changes, but she was quick...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FUN 107

Newport Restaurant Ranks on Yelp’s New Best in U.S. List

The reviews are in and a new list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. has been released by Yelp, with a Newport hot spot breaking in for the very first time. I love lists like Yelp's Top 100 restaurants, because they are based on diners actual reviews and not a food critic or influencer. People who eat out love the food and experience they had so much, that they have to go home and tell everyone else about how amazing it was.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

FUN 107

