Greenville woman charged with arson, child abuse after setting apartment fire with kids inside

By Brandon Tester
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville woman has been charged with first-degree arson and two counts of child abuse after police say she admitted to intentionally setting a fire inside of her apartment with two of her children inside.

Mykia Hardy, 28, is being held under a $100,000 bond. No one was injured in the fire.

Greenville Police Department said officers responded to a report of a fire at 600 Glendale Court shortly after midnight Tuesday morning. Officers said Hardy admitted to setting the fire with two children — a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old — inside the apartment.

No one was inside the residence when first responders arrived. GPD said it was later determined that Hardy left the residence with her children and later returned to the scene.

