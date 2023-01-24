Read full article on original website
Travis Kelce had a subtle warning for the Bengals after hearing the 'Burrowhead' Stadium nickname
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off an impressive win against the Bills where the entire team oozed confidence in a tough environment. But just how the Niners used Micah Parsons’ bulletin-board material to their advantage, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a similar warning for the Bengals. We’re just...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at age 25
Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games with the Lions in 2021 and recently signed with the USFL, has died at the age of 25, the team announced.
atozsports.com
How the Chiefs stole one of the Bengals’ biggest weapons this week
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship game. And the Chiefs stole one of the Bengals’ biggest weapons ahead of the big showdown. Cincinnati thrives on motivation — they love using perceived slights as fuel to play better.
atozsports.com
Chiefs suffer important loss before kickoff vs. Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
Why Todd Monken is more likely to leave Georgia Bulldogs next season than Glenn Schumann
Andy & Randy were joined by DawgNation Daily Host Brandon Adams to talk about multiple offseason topics when it comes to the Georgia Bulldogs but specifically what the future of the Georgia coaching staff looks like in the coming years.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
3 Defensive Backs the Detroit Lions should let walk
During the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions' defense was absolutely abysmal, and the hope was that it would take a big step forward in 2022. After getting off to an atrocious start to the season, the defense was much better over the final ten weeks or so, as the team finished by winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, for Detroit to truly contend for a Super Bowl, the defense absolutely must improve immensely, and the secondary will be a major focus during the upcoming off-season.
Cowboys Assistant Head Coach Among 5 Fired from Mike McCarthy Staff
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Joe Burrow was caught on a hot mic saying 'I'm him,' and his response was perfect
Cincinnati’s impressive 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills was one of the most impressive of Joe Burrow’s five playoff wins as he picked apart one of the league’s more talented defenses as a barrage of snow fell in Orchard Park, New York. During that win — which...
Another MLB Legend Dies
Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
Look: Longtime Sideline Reporter Pam Oliver Announces Decision On 2023 Season
Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver will be back on the sideline for another season in 2023. The 61-year-old Fox employee has been a fixture in sports media for nearly three decades — and she's proud of her ability to extend her broadcasting career. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," Oliver ...
Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?
There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dallas Cowboys making changes: Mike McCarthy declines to renew contracts of 6 coaches
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
Former tight end calls new Panthers HC Frank Reich ‘really dangerous’ as play-caller
The Carolina Panthers hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Thursday. One of his former players thinks the move is a great one for the struggling franchise.
Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
Panthers reportedly didn't speak to Steve Wilks about assistant role under Frank Reich
On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers passed on interim coach Steve Wilks, instead hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich for the same role. As the Panthers' coaching search concluded, a ludicrous notion began to spread that Carolina would like to have Wilks and Reich on the same staff in a perfect world. According to Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers never had conversations with either candidate related to working together.
