Decatur, IL

Kevin Collier
3d ago

electric buses and solar panels will not provide better transportation but will waste all the grant money quickly

nowdecatur.com

Governor in Decatur to announced 113.8 million in downstate transit projects

January 24, 2023 – Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
DECATUR, IL
freedom929.com

THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/26/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) Now that Illinois is on its way to paying off COVID-related unemployment debts with the federal government, questions are still being raised about how much fraud took place in the state. While a new report says unemployment insurance fraud totaled nearly $60 billion nationwide, the Government Accountability Office warned the total fraud could be substantially higher. Illinois lawmakers called on the IDES (Illinois Department on Employment Security) to publish a state audit detailing how much fraudsters stole in benefits during the pandemic, however that report has yet to surface. Lawmakers approved paying off the remaining $1.37 billion debt during the recent lame duck session along party lines.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Gov. Pritzker announces departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell

CHICAGO (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker announced the upcoming departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell, on Friday. Mitchell has overseen Environment, Infrastructure, and Public Safety since the beginning of the Governor’s first term. Prior to serving as Deputy Governor, Mitchell served for six years in the Illinois House...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago magazine

Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?

I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
ILLINOIS STATE
smilepolitely.com

Negligent landlords and renters’ rights in C-U

For low- and moderate-income residents in Champaign-Urbana, affordable, safe, and comfortable housing is hard to come by. Like many social issues, this issue has only been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic. The League of Women Voters of Champaign County recently posted an informative video on the subject if you want a deep dive into the topic. That said, the recent issue with Champaign Park Apartments provides a chilling (pun intended) representation of the issues.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
97X

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois

A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ISP DISTRICTS ARE NOW TROOPS

(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police is restructuring its patrol areas throughout the state, cutting its number of Districts in half, from 22 to 11, and renaming the Districts as Troops. The new patrol area now known at Troop 9 covers all of our southeastern and south central regional counties, including Richland, Jasper, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Clark, Lawrence, Edwards, Wabash, White, Hamilton, Wayne, Marion, Effingham, and Fayette. While the Troop 9 headquarters is in Effingham, at the home of the old District 12, the former District 19 headquarters in Carmi will now serve Troop 9 primarily as a post for investigators. The dispatching services for Troop 9 now originates from the newly named Troop 10 headquarters, located down in in southern Illinois, in Du Quoin.
EFFINGHAM, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Carvana admits to fault in Illinois, allowed to sell used cars in exchange for more regulation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Online used-car retailer Carvana has entered into a settlement agreement with Illinois after its license was suspended several times last year over questionable business practices. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the agreement on Tuesday. “The admission by Carvana demonstrates what we knew all along: that Carvana was violating the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Local Sheriffs voice opposition to IL assault rifle ban

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – “If further gun control were the solution, the problem would’ve been solved a long time ago,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) said. Niemerg and several local Sheriffs held a press conference on the recently passed assault weapons ban in Illinois at the Crawford County Courthouse on Thursday. All who spoke strongly […]
ILLINOIS STATE
smilepolitely.com

The Champaign-Urbana Police Data Project launches next week

Invisible Institute, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization out of Chicago, is launching a new tool meant to hold police in Champaign and Urbana accountable to the public. Members of the group will be at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center on Wednesday, February 1st, to introduce the project, provide space for questions, and begin to examine the data.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
97ZOK

Illinois School Board Member Drinks Too Much & Has Very Bad Day

Nobody is perfect but if you're going to be a public official, you better watch your behavior. After Drinking Too Much Booze This School Board Member In Illinois Is Arrested. Our story begins very late on New Year's Eve in the suburbs just outside of Chicago. A member of the DuPage High School District 88 board decided to go out and celebrate. She would've been much better off staying home for the evening. Instead, she experienced probably one of the worse days of her life.
ILLINOIS STATE

