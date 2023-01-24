Read full article on original website
Chelsea boss Graham Potter set to axe three top stars in January transfer window cull as squad overhaul continues
CHELSEA manager Graham Potter is set to sell three star players this month as he looks to re-build the squad, according to reports. The ex-Brighton boss is open to getting rid of several underperforming members of the squad, with the team languishing in tenth place in the Premier League table.
Everton star Amadou Onana SNUBS Chelsea transfer interest leaving door open for Arsenal to sign £50m-rated midfielder
EVERTON star Amadou Onana has snubbed a move to Chelsea which could open the door for Arsenal to get revenge for their Mykhailo Mudryk hijacking. Onana's future on Merseyside looks bleak after Sky Sports reported that he failed to report to training on Tuesday. And the Telegraph claimed that Chelsea,...
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch wants to add to USA contingent with Weston McKennie transfer but Juventus star will cost £30m
LEEDS are haggling with Juventus over a fee to sign USA star Weston McKennie. Whites boss Jesse Marsch wants to land his countryman — but Leeds’ offer of £20million plus add-ons is short of Juve’s £30m valuation. The midfielder, 24, is understood to have given...
Sporting News
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
chatsports.com
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
BBC
FA Cup fourth-round TV games: Watch live matches on BBC including Walsall v Leicester, Accrington v Leeds & Wrexham v Sheff Utd
Dates: 27-30 January Coverage: Accrington Stanley-Leeds (12:30 GMT) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Walsall-Leicester (12:30) live on Red Button on Saturday; Preston-Tottenham (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Wrexham v Sheffield United (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday.
BBC
Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton fined £29k for drink-driving
Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been banned from the road and fined £29,000 after admitting drink-driving. Police arrested the Brazilian player after pulling over his 2022-plate Mercedes G-Wagen in Ponteland Road, Newcastle, at 01:20 GMT on 12 January. A breath test showed the 26-year-old had 43 micrograms of alcohol...
Transfer news LIVE: Tottenham COMPLETE Danjuma loan deal while closing in on Porro, Liverpool ‘lead’ Bellingham race
TOTTENHAM have successfully completed the loan deal of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal. The Dutchman was expected to sign for Everton until Spurs swooped in and hijacked the move. And the North London outfit don't seem to be finished just yet as they are closing in on the signing of Sporting...
Yardbarker
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
Newcastle confident of beating Chelsea to Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United are confident of sealing a deal for Anthony Gordon and talks are progressing with Everton over a deal, 90min understands.
Arsenal's 6 key fixtures where title will be won or lost
Arsenal's six biggest fixtures during the second half of the season that could determine whether they win the Premier League title or not.
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Continental Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Conti Cup quarter-final between Arsenal & Aston Villa.
Why Jamie Carragher is feuding with agent Kia Joorabchian
Jamie Carragher engages in a public feud with Kia Joorabchian over the running of Everton.
The Invincible records Arsenal can break in 2022/23
There are number of records that the Invincibles set which have become a benchmark for Arsenal sides. Can the 2022/23 team beat any of them?
Crystal Palace make an approach for Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo
SIMON JONES: The Ghanaian international is set to become a free agent in the summer which has led to a number of Premier League clubs expressing interest in the forward.
Brighton unwilling to sell Moises Caicedo after £60m Arsenal bid
Brighton reject an offer worth £60m from Arsenal for midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Premier League names shortlist for January Manager of the Month
The Premier League reveals a five-name shortlist for January's Manager of the Month award.
Barcelona reach incredible winning milestone in Liga F
Barcelona reach incredible winning milestone in Liga F.
Carlo Ancelotti comments on Atletico Madrid fans hanging effigy of Vinicius Junior
Carlo Ancelotti shows his support to Vinicius Junior after abuse from Atletico Madrid fans.
90min
