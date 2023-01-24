ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Drew’s American Grill to Open in Spring Hill

By Neil Cooney
What Now Tampa
What Now Tampa
 3 days ago

Located on either side of Aerial Way in Spring Hill , shopping center Suncoast Crossing will soon be home to Drew’s American Grill . A family run business, the new brand is setting its ambitions high with hopes of becoming a local mainstay in Spring Hill and plans to expand beyond.

“We consider ourselves the local dinner alternative,” owner Drew Bartenope told What Now on Tuesday morning. “Do you want to cook, get pizza, or go to Drew’s?”

The menu will feature familiar favorites from American cuisine, including sandwiches, wings, and steaks, plus beer and wine. Star dishes will be a homemade roast beef sandwich and house-made boneless wings. The restaurant’s emphasis is on avoiding freezer-to-frier foods and focusing on fresh foods made in house.

“We’re not reinventing the wheel,” Bartenope said. “We’re just doing it a bit fresher.”

Bartenope is a longtime Spring Hill resident, and Drew’s American Grill is a family business, opened in partnership with Bartenope’s wife Darcia and brother Chris . The two brothers have been running restaurants together for years, and Bartnope says they plan to take the concept beyond Spring Hill.

“We plan on expanding,” Bartenope said. “Once we have this recipe, we’re going to use it again.”

Keep an eye out for Drew’s American Grill opening soon at Suncoast Crossing, located at 3206 Aerial Way.

Photo: Official


