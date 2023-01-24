ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

pharmacytimes.com

PREP Act Provides Opportunities for Advanced Roles

Can the profession afford not to retain expanded job roles for technicians in a post-pandemic era?. The scope of practice for pharmacy technicians has expanded rapidly over the past decade, accelerating recently because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But depending on the jurisdiction in which a technician practices, this most recent expansion may not last. Although much of the direct regulation of pharmacy practice has been traditionally left to the states, the federal government’s legal authority under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act marked a drastic departure from that policy, putting pharmacy team members in a position to decide what each of them could do and how, to ensure compliance when accepting broader roles.
COLORADO STATE
WVNews

19 Preston residents graduate from WVU

MORGANTOWN — Nineteen Preston County residents graduated in Fall 2022 from West Virginia University. They were:. Brooklyn Bolyard, Agricultural and Extension Education; Brenda Bonnett, of Arthurdale, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Megan Bryant, Bruceton Mills, Nurse Anesthesia; Celeste DeRiggi, Kingwood, Biochemistry, Spanish; Larissa DeWitt, Bruceton Mills, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Emily Knotts, Kingwood, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jenna Lenhart, Albright, Human Performance and Health; Emma Livengood, Albright, Fashion, Dress and Merchandising.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Preston High animal processing class getting more business

KINGWOOD — With grocery prices climbing, some county residents have turned to an alternate source for beef, pork and lamb. They are buying locally from the animal processing class at Preston High School. In 2021 the state Department of Education gave the school a $50,000 grant for the agriculture...
KINGWOOD, WV

