Palisade, MN

Aitkin grad suffers extensive injuries in head-on collision

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 3 days ago

Aitkin High School 2019 graduate and Palisade resident, Sarah Jean Curtiss, was injured Jan. 19 in a crash that her mother, Gloria Curtiss, described as head-on.

The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said Sarah, 21, Palisade, was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous southbound on Hwy. 9 at milepost 38, Clontarf Township in Swift County Minnesota at the time of the crash.

A 2005 Chevrolet Impala was driven by Shawn Phillip Stoll, 45, Benson, Minnesota and Michael John Thompson, 39, Clara City, Minnesota was driving a 2021 Kenworth semi truck.

The Impala and Kenworth were both traveling northbound on Hwy. 9 when the three vehicles collided.

According to the report, Sarah’s were the only injuries. All parties involved were wearing their seatbelts. Roads were listed as snow and ice covered.

Sarah’s injuries were listed on the report as non-life threatening but according to Gloria they are extensive.

Sarah is being treated for her injuries in St. Cloud. Her list of injuries included many broken bones, a lung collapse and at press time, she had undergone two surgery procedures with more to be scheduled.

Sarah is a senior at the University of Minnesota Morris and faces a lengthy recovery from the crash.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with expenses. The page said, “Sarah will go through an extensive amount of surgeries and an intense recovery program. She will have to readjust many aspects of her daily living to make it accessible and cannot be working for quite some time.” The page can be found at https://gofund.me/2629586c.

UPDATE:

As of this morning (Jan. 24), Sarah was moved to a full Intensive Care Unit and intubated. Her mother, Gloria, said this decision was made because of Sarah’s struggle to breathe and to help clear out fluid in her lungs.

Gloria has created a CaringBridge site for Sara at www.caringbridge.org/visit/sarahcurtiss/journal/view/id/63cfefec3ec5c1218b98792d#_=_

Aitkin Independent Age

Palisade teen sustains life-threatening injuries in auto/snowmobile crash

An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol said on Jan. 26 at 5:52 p.m. 15-year-old Elizabeth Harwig, Palisade, was involved in a crash on Hwy. 65 at Goshawk Street in Shamrock Township, Aitkin County. A 1993 Chevrolet GMT-400 driven by Keith Edward Kunkel, 60, McGregor, was traveling north on Hwy. 65 when it struck the 2000 Polaris Trail RMK snowmobile driven by Harwig as the Polaris was traveling west to cross Hwy. 65 near Goshawk Street. Harwig was transported to Essentia St. Mary’s, Duluth, with life-threatening injuries. Assisting the state patrol were Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, fire, ambulance and Life Link. Kunkel was uninjured. Road conditions were listed as dry and alcohol was not involved.
PALISADE, MN
trfradio.com

Teen Seriously Injured in Snowmobile Accident

A teenager was seriously injured in a snowmobile accident Thursday in Aitkin County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol the 15 year old girl, from Palisade, was injured when the westbound 2000 Polaris she was driving was struck by a northbound 1993 Chevrolet GMT-400 driven by Keith Edward Kunkel, (60) of McGregor. According to the report the snowmobile was crossing Highway 65 near Goshawk Street in Shamrock Township.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

Injuries Reported Following Itasca County Collision

A Cohasset area woman was injured in a two vehicle accident early Tuesday morning in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Donna Topper, (67) was injured when the 2020 Chevy she was driving collided with a 2013 Ford driven by Matthew Ollestad of Nashwauk, (41). According to the...
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
KOOL 101.7

MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties

"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Mille Lacs Energy Co-op hosts training

On Jan. 10, Mille Lacs Energy welcomed local first responders from Aitkin, Palisade, Garrison, McGregor and Onamia to learn more about electric vehicle (EV) safety. There were approximately 60 people in attendance. Aitkin Motor Co. and Great River Energy both brought EVs to show. Safety and Security Consultation Specialists, LLC (a first responder training company based out of southern Minnesota) led the course and covered a variety of topics including types of electric vehicles, electric vehicle emergency response – EV crash and EV fire response, shutting down/disabling an EV, emergency responder safety and debunking EV response myths. MLEC is a not-for-profit, electric distribution cooperative owned by the members it serves.
MCGREGOR, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. A Chrysler was traveling westbound on 37th Street and the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the northbound shoulder of...
HIBBING, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation

BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
BEMIDJI, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Gobbler wrestlers improve record to 10-7

Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers went 5-3 for the week to bring them to a 10-7 overall dual record. They won two in the quadrangular on the home mat Thursday, Jan. 19, defeating Cloquet-Esko, 60-18 and Deer River, 51-19, before losing to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle-Browerville 50-29. The Gobblers won three matches and lost two to place them third in the Mid-State Conference duals at Detroit Lakes on Friday, defeating Crosby-Ironton, Detroit Lakes and Park Rapids while losing to Staples-Motley and the Pequot Lakes Road Crew. ...
AITKIN, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Gov. Walz presents Yanmar with award for international trade

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Yanmar Compact Equipment North America (Yanmar CE NA), which operates a facility in Grand Rapids, was presented with a “prestigious” award from the state of Minnesota last month for international trade. The Minnesota Trade Office selected Yanmar CE NA, which encompasses...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing Aitkin County woman found dead near Big Pine Lake

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they found the body of a missing Aitkin County woman last Friday near Big Pine Lake.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help finding Anne Wyatt, 55, on Jan. 5 after her car, dog and phone were found abandoned.Investigators say they do not believe Wyatt's death was the result of foul play.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

How one man's passion turned into a snowmobile museum in Isle

ISLE, Minn. -- Winters in our state mean lots of snowmobiling. And with that comes lots of memories.In the Northstar State, there are thousands of miles of snowmobile trails running every which way. And it's a safe bet that Les Pinz has been on most of them."You always remember your first snowmobile, your first car, your first love," said Pinz.For Pinz, that love began in the late '60s. He and his family opened a dealership to sell Scorpion snowmobiles and other brands."They were just like a Model-T back then. The parts fell off. You towed them home half the time,"...
ISLE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Hornets drop season record

Matthew Washburn led three Hill City Hornets in double figures at home last Friday against Little Fork-Big Falls but it wasn’t enough as the Hornets lost an 81-48 decision, dropping their basketball record to 1-11 on the season. Washburn scored 18 while Easton Kingsley got 15 and Jacob Roper added 11 to lead the Hornets. Jackson Kingsley had two points, Mitchell Casper and Hayden Passig each had a free throw. The Hornets were 10-18 from the line while the Vikings were 3-8. ...
HILL CITY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Gobbler girls get a gratifying win

The Gobbler girls basketball team lost a foul-filled Mid-State Conference matchup 62-37 in Park Rapids Jan. 19. A slow start for the Gobblers put them down by 21 at the half and they played a pretty even second half. The teams were whistled for 37 fouls in the game, making it hard to get any consistent play on either end. Teagan Piecek led the Gobblers with 12 points. Ella Janzen...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

McGregor girls get froze out

The Floodwood Polar Bears froze out the McGregor girls team in a basketball game at McGregor Jan. 16 by a score of 59-26. Courtney Gauthier and Emma Henderson each scored six points to lead the Mercs while Claire Geyen added five, Ava Guida had four, Paige Dean had three and Josee Kellerman had two. The Mercs were 2-5 from the line while Floodwood was 9-12. Floodwood 28 31 59 McGregor 13 13 26 The Mercs fell to 2-5 with the loss and their next action has them hosting Carlton Jan. 26.
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

House fire in Irondale Township

Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang reported Jan. 7 in a press release that deputies and Deerwood Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire on the 21000 block of Wood Land Road in Irondale Township at 4:34 a.m. on Jan. 7. The structure was the home of serviceman and Crosby-Ironton Ranger Firefighter John Juracek and his family. According to the press release, the caller reported he was out of...
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

