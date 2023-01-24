Aitkin grad suffers extensive injuries in head-on collision

Aitkin High School 2019 graduate and Palisade resident, Sarah Jean Curtiss, was injured Jan. 19 in a crash that her mother, Gloria Curtiss, described as head-on.

The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said Sarah, 21, Palisade, was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous southbound on Hwy. 9 at milepost 38, Clontarf Township in Swift County Minnesota at the time of the crash.

A 2005 Chevrolet Impala was driven by Shawn Phillip Stoll, 45, Benson, Minnesota and Michael John Thompson, 39, Clara City, Minnesota was driving a 2021 Kenworth semi truck.

The Impala and Kenworth were both traveling northbound on Hwy. 9 when the three vehicles collided.

According to the report, Sarah’s were the only injuries. All parties involved were wearing their seatbelts. Roads were listed as snow and ice covered.

Sarah’s injuries were listed on the report as non-life threatening but according to Gloria they are extensive.

Sarah is being treated for her injuries in St. Cloud. Her list of injuries included many broken bones, a lung collapse and at press time, she had undergone two surgery procedures with more to be scheduled.

Sarah is a senior at the University of Minnesota Morris and faces a lengthy recovery from the crash.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with expenses. The page said, “Sarah will go through an extensive amount of surgeries and an intense recovery program. She will have to readjust many aspects of her daily living to make it accessible and cannot be working for quite some time.” The page can be found at https://gofund.me/2629586c.

UPDATE:

As of this morning (Jan. 24), Sarah was moved to a full Intensive Care Unit and intubated. Her mother, Gloria, said this decision was made because of Sarah’s struggle to breathe and to help clear out fluid in her lungs.

Gloria has created a CaringBridge site for Sara at www.caringbridge.org/visit/sarahcurtiss/journal/view/id/63cfefec3ec5c1218b98792d#_=_