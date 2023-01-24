Manchester United target Harry Kane responds to Tottenham exit talk: “Conversations in coming months”

Manchester United target and Tottenham star Harry Kane is relaxed about his future, saying he expects to hold talks with Spurs in “the coming months”.

Kane scored the winner in a 1-0 Premier League victory over Fulham on Monday to equal Jimmy Greaves’ 53-year-old record as Tottenham’s all-time top scorer on 266 goals.

He's now just one shy of earning the standalone record, not to mention hitting his landmark 200th Premier League goal.

Kane's contract expires in 2024. (Image credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

While the England skipper continues to produce magic on the pitch, there has been a lot of speculation around his future off it.

Recent reports said that Manchester United are considering an £80 million bid for the striker this summer, when he will enter the final year of his Spurs deal.

But the 29-year-old didn’t appear affected by the rumours when asked about what the future holds after the Fulham win.

“There’s not been much talk, if I’m totally honest,” Kane told Sky Sports.

Conte will be hoping to keep hold of his star man this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’m sure there’ll be conversations over the coming months but to be honest I’m just focused on this season and doing my best for the team.

“There’s still a lot to play for, trying to get in the Champions League, we have the FA Cup and the Champions League still to try to win. My focus is on that. I know there’s going to be rumours, a lot of talk and speculation about my future but I’m just focused on what I can do.”

Kane has been a one-club man for his entire club career, other than early loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester. However, he’s yet to win a trophy with Spurs and is said to be considering his options as his contract runs down.

The striker has been a key figure for Antonio Conte’s side this season, scoring 16 goals in 21 Premier League appearances.

