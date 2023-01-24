Los Angeles’ corps of real estate agents is declining — by hundreds of agents — as the market heads into a slowdown. The number of active agents in the Los Angeles market in the fourth quarter of 2022 was down by 27 percent from the previous year, according to AgentStory, a company that tracks real estate agents and transactions. There were less than 3,500 active agents in Los Angeles in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from 4,800 active agents in the same period in 2021.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO