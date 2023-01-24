Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
One Injuried After Explosion On USC CampusWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Related
therealdeal.com
LA’s active resi agent pool shrinks 27% as market slows
Los Angeles’ corps of real estate agents is declining — by hundreds of agents — as the market heads into a slowdown. The number of active agents in the Los Angeles market in the fourth quarter of 2022 was down by 27 percent from the previous year, according to AgentStory, a company that tracks real estate agents and transactions. There were less than 3,500 active agents in Los Angeles in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from 4,800 active agents in the same period in 2021.
therealdeal.com
Charles Cohen’s Pacific Design Center scores $265M refi
Billionaire developer Charles Cohen has scored a $265 million refinancing package on two buildings at his West Hollywood trophy asset, the Pacific Design Center, The Real Deal has learned. Cohen Brothers Realty’s new loan from Goldman Sachs replaces a $145 million CMBS loan from Wells Fargo, records filed with L.A....
therealdeal.com
Famous movie stilt house in East LA hits market for $1.6M
A midcentury house on stilts in East Los Angeles that starred in “Heat” is listed for a cool $1.6 million. The movie home of Danny Trejo’s Gilbert, the longtime getaway driver for the thief played by Robert De Niro in the 1995 action hit, is up for sale at 1219 Dodds Circle, Dirt.com reported.
therealdeal.com
RAND report finds 18% rise in homelessness at LA hot spots
Thousands of volunteers fanned out across Los Angeles County this week for a 2023 homeless count. A new RAND survey casts doubt on the separate “point-in-time” tally. While last year’s official homeless count found decreasing homelessness in Skid Row, Hollywood and Venice, the Santa Monica-based think tank discovered homeless populations there grew 18 percent overall, City News Service reported in the Los Angeles Daily News.
therealdeal.com
Tova Capital buys 35K sf shopping center in Long Beach for $6.2M
“Attractive seller financing” makes sense in off-market deal. Tova Capital has bought a 34,500-square-foot shopping center in North Long Beach for $6.2 million. The Brentwood-based real estate investor acquired the nearly 1-acre site at 205-233 East Anaheim Street, at Locust Avenue, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported. The seller in the off-market deal was undisclosed.
therealdeal.com
High-density West Adams to get more apartments
Development firm Haroni Investments has filed plans for a five-story, 90-unit apartment building in West Adams. The plans add yet another project to what has become one of L.A.’s hottest neighborhoods for both commercial and residential development. The South L.A. neighborhood has long ranked among Greater L.A.’s most important Black cultural centers, and remains largely Black and Latino. It has one of the highest population densities among L.A. neighborhoods, according to a mapping project by the Los Angeles Times.
therealdeal.com
SoCal home sales drop by half, prices fall 1% in 2022
Rising home mortgage rates have poured sand into the tank of Southern California home prices and sales. Total home sales dropped 47 percent last year across the six-county region, with the median price falling 1 percent, the Orange County Register reported, citing CoreLogic figures. Home sales fell to a 14-year...
therealdeal.com
Manhattan Beach OKs complex after denying it months ago
Bowing to state housing regulators, the City of Manhattan Beach has given a green light to a 79-unit apartment complex fought by neighbors. Three months after initially denying plans by developer Frank Buckley, the upscale South Bay city approved the four-story Highrose El Porto project at 401 Rosecrans and 3770 Highland avenues, the Torrance Daily Breeze reported.
therealdeal.com
Apartment rents in OC fall 2.5% since September
Double-digit rent increases in Orange County have hit the wall. Rent hikes as steep as 30 percent in OC since 2020 have plateaued, with average apartment rents sliding 2.5 percent over the last four months to $2,540 per month, the Orange County Business Journal reported, citing CoStar. Landlords and investors...
therealdeal.com
LA County homeless agency picks new CEO
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has hired a new czar on homelessness. Her starting pay: $430,000 a year. The joint powers agency in charge of conducting the regional homeless count appointed Va Lecia Adams Kellum as CEO, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. She starts in March. Following a...
therealdeal.com
Family office pays $38M for West Covina apartments
HFH Limited, a family office linked to the descendants of one of the founders of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, bought the South Hill Apartments in West Covina for $38.3 million. The property, located at 217 South Barranca Street, is a 106,000-square-foot complex with 85 units. It is located just off the...
therealdeal.com
Westdale redevelops historic Deep Ellum block
One of Deep Ellum’s biggest real estate players has finished its gateway development just in time for the neighborhood’s 150th birthday, the Dallas Morning News reports. Westdale Real Estate has wrapped up construction on its 30,000-square-foot five-building redevelopment of an Elm Street block, dubbed Good E. There’s already a Velvet Taco open in the development, and a Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is on its way a few doors down.
Comments / 0