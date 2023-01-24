Read full article on original website
Ex-Lakers champion gifted replacement rings after being forced to sell his for $253,000
SLAVA Medvedenko has received replacement championship rings from the Los Angeles Lakers after auctioning off the originals for charity. The Ukrainian, 43, fundraised over $253,000 to help the victims of Russia's aggression on his homeland. Medvedenko took up arms and joined one of Kyiv's volunteer territorial defense groups in the...
Stephen Curry Explains Why He Threw His Mouthpiece After Jordan Poole Didn't Pass Him The Ball
Stephen Curry explained why he threw his mouthpiece after Jordan Poole didn't pass him the ball, as he got ejected for just the third time in his career.
3 reasons Joel Embiid got snubbed from NBA All-Star starters
How many times will Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid get snubbed for awards? First, Embiid has been a perennial MVP candidate the last two seasons, but didn’t win. Now, he finds himself on the outside looking in for starters at the NBA All-Star Game. Judging off of the eye...
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Six big men for Celtics to consider at trade deadline
If the Boston Celtics make a move before the February NBA trade deadline, they have two rather obvious needs: size to help pace the starting frontcourt of Robert Williams III and Al Horford to the finish line of the regular season, or a big wing who might be able to take some stress off the All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Why Celtics’ Robert Williams shouted out Danny Ainge: ‘The best ability is availability’
MIAMI — When Robert Williams III tweaked his knee against the Raptors last Saturday, there was some initial worry as he was listed with left knee hyperextension. That’s the same knee he had offseason surgery on that also kept him out for the majority of the season. But...
Another MLB Legend Dies
Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection
Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Russell Westbrook And Dennis Schroder Got Into A Verbal Altercation During Lakers vs. Clippers
Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder got into a spat after a play during the Lakers loss to the Clippers.
Red Sox Reportedly Add Left-Handed Hurler After Tuesday's Big Trade
The Boston Red Sox reportedly signed a southpaw to a minor-league deal just hours after trading Josh Taylor to the Kansas City Royals.
Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Announcement
For better or worse, Stephen A. Smith revealed he's open to debating Skip Bayless one last time. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Smith was asked about the possibility. "Listen man, if you talk about one final day with Skip Bayless, I'd welcome that any day of the week, just to pay homage ...
The Hockey Writers
4 Bruins Who Could Be Traded at the 2023 Deadline
When it comes to the NHL trade deadline, anything is possible. It really is. There are moves made for both the present and future. One of those teams that will look at making a move for not only the present, but also the future, is the Boston Bruins. There is a need for a bottom-six wing, defensive depth and if possible a top-six forward with an eye toward the future at center.
Proposed 4-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Fred VanVleet To Clippers, John Collins To Pelicans
This trade gets the Pelicans and Clippers win-now players.
Devin Booker’s 2-word reaction to Blazers star Damian Lillard blowing up Jazz for 60
Injured Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is almost at a loss for words after watching Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard torment the Utah Jazz on Wednesday with 60 points. Booker, who is still recovering from a groin injury, could only say “Damn dame” after watching the veteran guard’s heroics for the Blazers. Lillard started […] The post Devin Booker’s 2-word reaction to Blazers star Damian Lillard blowing up Jazz for 60 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan
Donovan Mitchell came extremely close to becoming a member of the New York Knicks this past summer. In fact, most folks believed that the Knicks were on the brink of announcing a homecoming for the New York native, who for his part, admitted later on that he too felt that the move was all but […] The post Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone
Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update
The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith Makes His Thoughts On Saquon Barkley Very Clear
The New York Giants have a big decision to make when it comes to running back Saquon Barkley this offseason. Barkley is set to be a free agent in March and he showed this season that he still has it. He finished with 295 carries for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 57 passes for ...
Legendary MLB Star Dies
Over the past few years, we have had more than our fair share of deaths of former Major League Baseball stars. From Hall of Famers to World Series Champions. From All-Stars to players that just impacted their team in a variety of ways, it is always tragic to hear of the passing of a player that meant so much to the team they were on.
