Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
High-quality dividend stocks are a proven hedge against market volatility. Eli Lilly stock is a reliable income vehicle and a long-term capital appreciation play.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks to Buy In 2023 to Help You Retire Early
Buying and holding dividend stocks can supercharge your retirement income and help you retire early. Prologis is the leading industrial REIT, with a long history of dividend growth. Invitation Homes has long-term demand with massive dividend growth opportunities.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?
Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation.
Motley Fool
5 Exceptional Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist
They also have exceptional track records of growing their payouts. That combination could enable this group to produce attractive total returns in the future.
How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car at Whole Foods?
Here's a look at how long drivers can expect to wait when recharging their electric car at a Whole Foods store charging station. The post How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car at Whole Foods? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts.
electrek.co
Why is GM investing nearly $1B in V-8 engines when it’s ‘all in’ on electric vehicles?
General Motors (GM) announced today that it will invest nearly $1 billion in four US facilities to produce V-8 engines and EV components. Despite GM advertising it's going "all in" on electric vehicles, less than 10% of the investment is going toward EV development.
Elon Musk says his biggest Tesla competition will be a Chinese automaker: ‘They work the smartest’
Chinese electric vehicle companies are racing ahead on every front, and they may be the biggest threat to Tesla's dominance.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motley Fool
Could This New Drug Indication Be a Winner for Eli Lilly?
Once approved, Jardiance could reach countless patients with chronic kidney disease. The indication could generate $1 billion in annual revenue in the U.S. for Eli Lilly to split. The stock's premium valuation appears to be justifiable.
Motley Fool
Better Buy In 2023: Amazon Stock vs. Tesla Stock
Both Amazon and Tesla face challenges that have caused their stocks to decline. The likely earnings trajectory of one of these stocks makes it more attractive right now.
Motley Fool
Should You Buy the Dip on Lucid Group Stock?
Lucid is a pure-play electric automaker with a unique focus on luxury. Despite rapid growth, the ongoing cash burn will be a big problem.
Autoblog
Aptera's solar electric production model revealed, will go 400 miles on a full battery
Lots more car buyers would consider an electric vehicle if only charging wasn't such a hassle. EV startup Aptera may have an innovative solution — if it can raise enough funding to get production underway. The California-based company unveiled in January its Launch Edition solar vehicle, its first model that will hit customer driveways.
Motley Fool
Is Altria the Best Dividend Yield in the S&P 500?
Altria has the third-highest dividend yield among S&P 500 stocks. High-yielding energy stocks will likely be unable to support their currently high variable dividends if oil prices fall. Altria's yield, defensive nature, and track record make it the best dividend stock on the S&P 500 today.
Motley Fool
Why Pliant Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week
Pliant announced positive interim data from a phase 2a study of bexotegrast in treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company also revealed plans to conduct a $250 million public stock offering.
Motley Fool
2 Market-Beating Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for 10 Years
Novo Nordisk's leadership in diabetes treatment has led to a longstanding track record of success. Merck's key medicine still has plenty of potential, and the company is turning to other avenues as well.
Motley Fool
Is It Too Late to Buy Eli Lilly Stock?
Eli Lilly's stock has done incredibly well and now trades at a very high earnings multiple. Yet, the business does have some exceptionally attractive growth opportunities. For long-term investors, shares of the drugmaker could still be a good fit.
Motley Fool
Why Southwest Airlines Stock Is Falling Today
Southwest reported a wider-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter due to the impact of a late-December storm. The airline said the storm, which caused it to cancel more than 16,000 flights, cost it $800 million before taxes. Southwest investors are worried the company's outstanding reputation among customers could be affected...
