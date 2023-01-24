Read full article on original website
FA Cup 4th round TV games: Which matches are on BBC and ITV? Tottenham, Liverpool & Man City details
The FA Cup fourth round is on its way and there are seven exciting ties free to watch in the United Kingdom.
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Continental Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Conti Cup quarter-final between Arsenal & Aston Villa.
Harvey Elliott to be Part of Liverpool's 'First-Team Plans' as Reds Close in on Fulham Youngster
Liverpool are planning to integrate Fulham wonderkid Harvey Elliott into their first-team this summer as they close in on signing the Premier League record breaker.
Why Bournemouth have pulled out of £21m Nicolas Jackson deal
Bournemouth have pulled out of a £21m deal for striker Nicolas Jackson that had already been agreed with Villarreal.
Bournemouth target Nicolo Zaniolo & agree deal for Antoine Semenyo
Bournemouth have made an offer for Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo whilst also agreeing a deal for Antoine Semenyo.
Borussia Dortmund continue Marco Reus talks amid Manchester United links
Newcastle confident of beating Chelsea to Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United are confident of sealing a deal for Anthony Gordon and talks are progressing with Everton over a deal, 90min understands.
Southampton transfer news: Right-back deal close; talks over Rennes winger
The latest Southampton transfer news as Saints search for right-back & winger.
Brighton unwilling to sell Moises Caicedo after £60m Arsenal bid
Brighton reject an offer worth £60m from Arsenal for midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Why Jamie Carragher is feuding with agent Kia Joorabchian
Jamie Carragher engages in a public feud with Kia Joorabchian over the running of Everton.
PSG vs Stade Reims - Ligue 1: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Previewing PSG vs Stade Reims in Ligue 1, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Why Arthur faces possible ban over Juventus scandal
How Liverpool midfielder Arthur, on a season-long loan from Juventus, could be affected by the scandal involving the Serie A giants.
Man City vs Arsenal - FA Cup 4th round: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Man City vs Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round including how to watch on TV, live stream, team news, predicted lineups and prediction.
Arsenal's 6 key fixtures where title will be won or lost
Arsenal's six biggest fixtures during the second half of the season that could determine whether they win the Premier League title or not.
Malo Gusto keen for Lyon to sanction transfer to Chelsea
Malo Gusto is pushing for Lyon to allow him to join Chelsea in January.
Premier League names shortlist for January Manager of the Month
The Premier League reveals a five-name shortlist for January's Manager of the Month award.
Sean Dyche set to be appointed new Everton manager
Sean Dyche is set to be appointed the new Everton manager.
Leicester City enquire about Championship defender
Leicester City have spoken to Stoke City about centre-back Harry Souttar.
Southampton complete third signing of January transfer window
Southampton have completed the signing of Luton Town defender James Bree for an undisclosed fee.
Leeds respond to Leicester interest in Jack Harrison
Leicester have enquired about Leeds winger Jack Harrison, one of several potential targets for the Foxes.
