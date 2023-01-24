ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Chicago

Ranking the Possible Super Bowl LVII Scenarios From Final Four NFL Teams

Ranking the possible Super Bowl LVII scenarios from final teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The final four NFL teams are finalized. Two days of divisional round action culminated in four teams punching their tickets to Championship Sunday, which should prove an enthralling day of football. It’ll start with...
Peter Skoronski Would Love to Play for Bears, With Justin Fields

Skoronski: 'Dream' to play for Bears, despite Packers heritage originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Northwestern star left tackle Peter Skoronski could be a top-10 pick in this year’s NFL draft, and the Park Ridge native said it’d be a dream if it ended up being the Bears to call his name. Playing alongside Justin Fields would be great, too.
Warren Sapp Says Bears Are Trading Justin Fields to Draft Bryce Young

Warren Sapp says Bears are trading Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. How on earth would Warren Sapp know if the Chicago Bears are trading Justin Fields?. Who knows, but he went on a podcast and said that is all he is hearing about. The Bears want to trade Fields for picks and then use the No. 1 overall selection on Alabama's Bryce Young.
College Basketball Broadcaster Billy Packer Dies at 82

Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.
‘Chicago Fire' Star Taylor Kinney Taking Break From Hit Show: Reports

One of the stars of the hit NBC series "Chicago Fire," Taylor Kinney, will reportedly be taking a break from the show. According to multiple reports, Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide on the Dick Wolf series, is taking a leave of absence, with a source close to the matter telling Variety the break is due to a personal matter. Deadline was the first to report the news.
