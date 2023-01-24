Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text
Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ranking the Possible Super Bowl LVII Scenarios From Final Four NFL Teams
Ranking the possible Super Bowl LVII scenarios from final teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The final four NFL teams are finalized. Two days of divisional round action culminated in four teams punching their tickets to Championship Sunday, which should prove an enthralling day of football. It’ll start with...
49ers Shirt Appears on Rocky Balboa Statue Ahead of NFC Title Game Vs. Eagles
Rocky statue adorned with 49ers shirt before NFC Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Yo, Adrian! Someone is up to some shenanigans in Philadelphia. The city's beloved Rocky Balboa statue was photographed wearing a 49ers shirt Thursday night ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy.
Peter Skoronski Would Love to Play for Bears, With Justin Fields
Skoronski: 'Dream' to play for Bears, despite Packers heritage originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Northwestern star left tackle Peter Skoronski could be a top-10 pick in this year’s NFL draft, and the Park Ridge native said it’d be a dream if it ended up being the Bears to call his name. Playing alongside Justin Fields would be great, too.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Tony Dungy's Anti-LGBTQ History Gets Renewed Attention After Controversial Tweet
Pro Football Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy is facing renewed criticism for his history of anti-LGBTQ statements after he tweeted an anti-transgender conspiracy theory last week. Dungy shared a debunked myth to his nearly 950,000 followers that U.S. schools are providing litter boxes for students who...
Warren Sapp Says Bears Are Trading Justin Fields to Draft Bryce Young
Warren Sapp says Bears are trading Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. How on earth would Warren Sapp know if the Chicago Bears are trading Justin Fields?. Who knows, but he went on a podcast and said that is all he is hearing about. The Bears want to trade Fields for picks and then use the No. 1 overall selection on Alabama's Bryce Young.
College Basketball Broadcaster Billy Packer Dies at 82
Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.
‘Chicago Fire' Star Taylor Kinney Taking Break From Hit Show: Reports
One of the stars of the hit NBC series "Chicago Fire," Taylor Kinney, will reportedly be taking a break from the show. According to multiple reports, Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide on the Dick Wolf series, is taking a leave of absence, with a source close to the matter telling Variety the break is due to a personal matter. Deadline was the first to report the news.
