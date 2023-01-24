Read full article on original website
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
wcsx.com
City of the Week Quiz – Plymouth, Michigan 2023
Think you know Plymouth? Take the City of the Week quiz and find out! Look for COTW on the streets of Plymouth all week!. Study up by checking out the City of the Week factoids!
New Meijer Grocery stores now open in Lake Orion, Macomb
Shoppers in Lake Orion and Macomb on Thursday were the first to experience Meijer's newest store concept. The Grand Rapids-based retailer known for its supercenters, on Thursday opened two new smaller format grocery stores. These new concept stores, called Meijer Grocery, are aimed at convenience in metro Detroit. “As a...
Detroit News
Man, 61, dead after head-on crash in Oakland Twp. Thursday
An Oakland Township man is dead after his vehicle crashed head-on into another car Thursday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Officials said the crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township. According to a preliminary investigation, the 61-year-old man's 2000 Subaru...
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
Carriage rides, ice sculptures and fire art: 5 things to do this weekend in metro Detroit
With snow on the ground and possibly more on the way, sledding and skiing aren't the only options for enjoying the season this weekend. Several winter festivals are planned across the region, with horse drawn carriage rides, ice sculptures, fire artistry, snowshoeing and firepits among the attractions. Here are some things to do...
wcsx.com
10 Best Michigan Restaurants for 2023
Michigan has some fantastic locally-owned restaurants. It goes without saying that we are tops when it comes to cuisine. So, what are the top-rated restaurants in each of Michigan’s biggest cities?. Yelp has fresh reviews up, and we’ve scoured the site to find the No. 1 rated Michigan restaurants...
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
Northville Downs race track proposes move to Plymouth Township
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, MICH (CBS DETROIT) - The oldest horse racing track in the state could be getting an upgrade. Northville Downs has been around since the 1940s. The lease for Northville Downs is slated to wrap up this year. CBS News Detroit is learning the next steps for the oldest horse racing facility in the state.A proposal was recently submitted in Plymouth Township to relocate the facility there. "The city of Northville has finally agreed on a multi-tenant, multi-use sight for the old Northville Downs property in the city," said Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise. "It's my understanding that they will...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in Oakland Township, deputies say
A 61-year-old man is dead after police say the SUV he was driving crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another vehicle in Oakland Township, police said on Friday.
HometownLife.com
South Lake Drive in Novi to close this spring for Lakeshore Park tunnel replacement
More improvements are coming to one of Novi's parks along the shores of Walled Lake. The pedestrian tunnel that connects the beach to the parking lot at Lakeshore Park will be replaced this spring. That work is expected to begin in March and run through the end of May, with city officials hoping it wraps before swimmers begin descending on the beach Memorial Day weekend.
Thieves Hit Ram Truck Factory, Again
Stellantis should look at beefing up security for the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, especially after thieves hit the place again, this time in the early morning hours on January 17. At least this time the 9 suspects didn’t get away with any vehicles. But if past behavior is a good predictor of future behavior, we don’t need to wait long for another heist to be pulled off.
Watch Michigan zoo animals romp in the snow
ROYAL OAK, MI – A snowstorm swept through the Detroit area this week, dumping eight inches of the fluffy white stuff on Royal Oak – and some of the animals at the Detroit Zoo couldn’t be happier. All week, the zoo has been sharing photos and videos...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit
DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
Arab American News
WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station
SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
fox2detroit.com
Westland Kroger manager pepper-sprayed by liquor thief
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman pepper-sprayed a store manager at a Westland Kroger when she was confronted while trying to steal liquor last fall. According to police, the woman and a man put nine bottles of liquor into a large bag shortly after 9:40 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at the store at 36460 Ford Rd. When a manager confronted the pair, the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.
Arab American News
Dearborn Heights lawyer allegedly scams 81-year-old woman out of her Canton home
Juliette Long, an 81-year-old widow, was looking to sell her home of 28 years as it was facing foreclosure. A pair of real estate agents listed her home in Canton for sale and got an offer for it after two months on the market. This offer would leave Long with...
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: Jan. 25, 1973
From the January 25, 1973 edition of The Wayne Herald. A group of special education students in the Wayne-Carroll school system will have a bunch of new toys to use during the school days thanks to a local business. Sears Catalog Store donated the toys to the Kiwanis Club, which in turn gave them to school.
DBusiness Daily Update: Algonac Resident Wins 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor in Fair Lane Sweepstakes, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Algonac Resident Wins 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor in Fair Lane Sweepstakes, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
candgnews.com
Meijer celebrates new store in Macomb Township with local brands, charitable giving
MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Macomb residents will have a new store to shop at on Jan. 26, as Meijer opens up its new grocery-focused concept at 24 Mile and Hayes roads. Dubbed Meijer Grocery and opening alongside a similar store in Lake Orion, the new concept aims to provide shoppers with a convenient experience focusing on everyday essentials.
