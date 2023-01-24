ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

Detroit News

Man, 61, dead after head-on crash in Oakland Twp. Thursday

An Oakland Township man is dead after his vehicle crashed head-on into another car Thursday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Officials said the crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township. According to a preliminary investigation, the 61-year-old man's 2000 Subaru...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan

Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

10 Best Michigan Restaurants for 2023

Michigan has some fantastic locally-owned restaurants. It goes without saying that we are tops when it comes to cuisine. So, what are the top-rated restaurants in each of Michigan’s biggest cities?. Yelp has fresh reviews up, and we’ve scoured the site to find the No. 1 rated Michigan restaurants...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Northville Downs race track proposes move to Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, MICH (CBS DETROIT) - The oldest horse racing track in the state could be getting an upgrade. Northville Downs has been around since the 1940s. The lease for Northville Downs is slated to wrap up this year.  CBS News Detroit is learning the next steps for the oldest horse racing facility in the state.A proposal was recently submitted in Plymouth Township to relocate the facility there. "The city of Northville has finally agreed on a multi-tenant, multi-use sight for the old Northville Downs property in the city," said Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise. "It's my understanding that they will...
NORTHVILLE, MI
HometownLife.com

South Lake Drive in Novi to close this spring for Lakeshore Park tunnel replacement

More improvements are coming to one of Novi's parks along the shores of Walled Lake. The pedestrian tunnel that connects the beach to the parking lot at Lakeshore Park will be replaced this spring. That work is expected to begin in March and run through the end of May, with city officials hoping it wraps before swimmers begin descending on the beach Memorial Day weekend.
NOVI, MI
Motorious

Thieves Hit Ram Truck Factory, Again

Stellantis should look at beefing up security for the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, especially after thieves hit the place again, this time in the early morning hours on January 17. At least this time the 9 suspects didn’t get away with any vehicles. But if past behavior is a good predictor of future behavior, we don’t need to wait long for another heist to be pulled off.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station

SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland Kroger manager pepper-sprayed by liquor thief

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman pepper-sprayed a store manager at a Westland Kroger when she was confronted while trying to steal liquor last fall. According to police, the woman and a man put nine bottles of liquor into a large bag shortly after 9:40 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at the store at 36460 Ford Rd. When a manager confronted the pair, the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.
WESTLAND, MI
thewayneherald.com

Memory Lane: Jan. 25, 1973

From the January 25, 1973 edition of The Wayne Herald. A group of special education students in the Wayne-Carroll school system will have a bunch of new toys to use during the school days thanks to a local business. Sears Catalog Store donated the toys to the Kiwanis Club, which in turn gave them to school.
WAYNE, MI

