New traffic pattern coming to US 41 in Hopkins County
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to begin implementing striping and signage changes on US 41 in Hopkins County on January 28. The changes will be in effect between North Hopkins High School and Winding Creek Drive. Striping changes in the area will alter the use of the existing left turn […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Utility contractor temporarily closes section of road in McCracken County
REIDLAND, KY — A utility contractor has closed a section of Sheehan Bridge Road to replace poles near the Holmes Drive intersection, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, crews expect the closure to last until about 3 p.m. The KYTC says the only practical detour...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Lane changes happening along US 41 in Hopkins Co.
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Hopkins County to be aware of this weekend. Beginning on Saturday, crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be working on a turn lane on Highway 41. KYTC officials say the work will take place between North Hopkins High School...
wpsdlocal6.com
All lanes of I-24 west open to traffic after crews clear crash site in Lyon County
All lanes of Interstate 24 westbound are open to traffic at the 35 mile marker in Lyon County, Kentucky, after crews cleared the scene of a crash involving a truck and trailer. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet initially said the vehicle involved in the crash was a semitrailer. KYTC now says...
whopam.com
Todd Fiscal Court hears update, recommendations after Guthrie explosion
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard an update on the January 18 explosion in Guthrie that killed two people and injured three others. As previously reported, the fatality victims were identified as 21-year old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee and 35-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville. All three people injured, including two who were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, have now been released from the hospital.
whvoradio.com
Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Gracey Area
The boil water advisory that was issued earlier this week for some Christian County Water District customers along several roads in Gracey has been lifted. The Christian County Water District issued the boil water advisory after making repairs to a main line break in Gracey Tuesday morning. The advisory was...
whvoradio.com
Dollar General Debate Begins For Jefferson Street In Cadiz
Over the next three weeks, members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission have but one question for which they must find answers. Should a portion of Jefferson Street, just north of its intersection with Cerulean Road, be shifted from R-2 residential, to I-1 light industrial — in hopes of a Dollar General potentially buying the property, and constructing a retail facility?
whvoradio.com
Precision Sonar Set For Expansion In Marshall County
The state’s manufacturing industry got an official bump Thursday morning, when Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of Precision Sonar & Outdoors LLC to Benton in Marshall County. Specializing in GPS and sonar mounting systems, the expansion of company operations will involve a $2.2 million investment and 12 full-time...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was eastbound attempting to turn into the Copper Still parking lot when it collided with a westbound car. The driver of the car was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then...
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Hospital Board Approves Digital X-ray, Hears Updates
Members of the Trigg County Hospital Board of Directors took action Thursday to assist and improve its radiology department — unanimously approving a $35,750 cost to upgrade its X-ray to a digital operating system. Matt Miles R.T., radiology supervisor, explained that the current system is approaching its last legs...
whvoradio.com
Murray Man Charged With Making Terroristic Threats Against Lyon County School
A Murray man was arrested in Eddyville after an investigation into reported threats against Lyon County Middle School. According to Sheriff Brent White,t 30-year old Steven Jester was charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening. The charges are from an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies that Jester allegedly made statements that he would “get a gun and go to the Lyon County Middle School to shoot a student and then shoot up the school.” In addition, Sheriff White said Jester also “reportedly stated he was going to blow up the school.”
wpsdlocal6.com
Possible changes at Carson Park
McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park. Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
whvoradio.com
Injured Hopkinsville Firefighters Name Released
Authorities have released the name of a firefighter that was injured in a fire at a factory on Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says they were called to Metalsa for a fire alarm and located a fire contained to a hot wax system.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg School Board Sending Nickel Tax Petition To Circuit Court
A petition calling for a vote in regard to a potential recallable school nickel tax on real property will have its day in chambers. Following a half hour of executive session debate Thursday evening, officials with the Trigg County Board of Education voted unanimously to authorize its attorney, Jack Lackey, submit an action in Circuit Court — challenging the sufficiency and validity of the nickel tax recall petition, and related processes and documentation.
Unusual Reasons Why I’m a Big Fan of This Picturesque Kentucky Town
As a native of Owensboro, I've watched with pleasure as the downtown area has gone from dismal and dreary to busy, bustling, and beautiful. The potential was always there and now it's being realized. KENTUCKY IS RICH WITH 'SMALL TOWN AMERICA'. So when I'm traveling--and especially within Kentucky--I hold other...
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
kbsi23.com
5 year anniversary of shooting at Marshall County High School highlights new security measures
BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – It has been five years since January 23, 2018. That winter day is a day no student, staff or faculty member who were at Marshall County High School will ever forget. When students were gathering in the common area of Marshall County High School, before...
Hazardous spill contained outside Greenville Dollar General
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — First responders were busy on scene of a “hazardous material spill” late Wednesday morning in Muhlenberg County. According to dispatch, a semi-truck outside the Dollar General on Hopkinsville Street was leaking diesel fuel. The Greenville Fire Department and the local police department sent units to the spill, which we are told […]
wevv.com
Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash
Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
