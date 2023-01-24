Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hornets’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Charlotte Hornets were supposed to be better than their current 14-36 win-loss record. Alas, injuries left and right have depleted their capacity to win. As such, they sit mired in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. They surely need to make some moves at the trade deadline. However, what kind of deals will they make or take? Here we will look at the nightmare scenario that the Hornets don’t want to happen as we close in on the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone
Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan
Donovan Mitchell came extremely close to becoming a member of the New York Knicks this past summer. In fact, most folks believed that the Knicks were on the brink of announcing a homecoming for the New York native, who for his part, admitted later on that he too felt that the move was all but […] The post Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Booker’s 2-word reaction to Blazers star Damian Lillard blowing up Jazz for 60
Injured Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is almost at a loss for words after watching Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard torment the Utah Jazz on Wednesday with 60 points. Booker, who is still recovering from a groin injury, could only say “Damn dame” after watching the veteran guard’s heroics for the Blazers. Lillard started […] The post Devin Booker’s 2-word reaction to Blazers star Damian Lillard blowing up Jazz for 60 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update
The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors
It’s not quite clear yet what the Toronto Raptors would decide to do with the NBA trade deadline approaching. But with a 22-27 record, the expectation that the Raptors would sell remains. And if that happens, the Raptors may not have a more attainable and enticing trade asset than 3 and D wing OG Anunoby. […] The post RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nuggets’ surprising trade stance on Bones Hyland
Ahead of the NBA trade deadline (Feb. 9), Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland surprisingly finds his name in the rumor mill. Despite being a fan favorite and his second season, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reports that the Nuggets have “begun gauging the trade value” of Hyland. There...
Ben Simmons roasted by Kendrick Perkins after Sixers loss
The Brooklyn Nets have struggled to win games without Kevin Durant, who got bit by the injury bug earlier in the month. The team owns a poor 2-5 win-loss record since he’s sat out and thus has fallen to the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-18. Brooklyn’s most recent loss came against the […] The post Ben Simmons roasted by Kendrick Perkins after Sixers loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update
New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson went under the knife again last week. This time around, the 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. He was supposed to be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time, but the Knicks have now provided a rather unexpected update on Robinson’s status moving forward. Unfortunately, […] The post Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: OG Anunoby trade expected to fetch massive haul for Raptors, per Woj
There’s recently been a lot of buzz surrounding OG Anunoby and what now appears to be his looming departure from the Toronto Raptors. The 25-year-old himself seems to have already made it clear that he wants out of Toronto, which has sounded the alarm for a handful of opposing teams around the league.
RUMOR: Jerami Grant gets $112 million Blazers offer, but there’s a catch
The Portland Trail Blazers have every interest of keeping Jerami Grant long term, though it’s interesting to note that both sides still haven’t reach an extension agreement. It is not because the Blazers are holding back in giving Grant more money, though. In fact, they have offered him the current maximum possible extension he could […] The post RUMOR: Jerami Grant gets $112 million Blazers offer, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Blazers open to trading Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart ahead of deadline
Right now, the Portland Trail Blazers are sitting at the 12th spot in the Western Conference with a 23-25 record. All hope is not lost for this side, though, and it seems that the front office is still very much determined to do everything they can to help Damian Lillard make another push for the […] The post RUMOR: Blazers open to trading Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart ahead of deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by
The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. How active the Chicago Bulls will be when it comes to their core guys remains to be seen. But there’s at least one trade that’s likely to happen with one of its peripheral pieces. Bulls big man Andre Drummond is rumored to be firmly on the trade block. […] The post RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jazz player not named Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler who’s also ‘off-limits’ in trade talks
Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji may have been added to the list of Jazz players that were “deemed off-limits” along with Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, the Stein Line’s Mark Stein wrote in a recent article. “One trusted source, having read my recent item about Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler ranking as Utah’s only two […] The post RUMOR: Jazz player not named Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler who’s also ‘off-limits’ in trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies lose to Timberwolves, drop all five games on road trip
The Memphis Grizzlies lost all five games on their West Coast road trip that began last week. It is their first five-game losing streak since the NBA bubble in 2020. Related stories: Grizzlies, Jackson tweet support for Nichols family Box score: Timberwolves 111, Grizzlies 100
NBA hits star with huge fine after WWE DX celebration
The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid after he celebrated like D-Generation X earlier this week. On Wednesday, Embiid scored a bucket and walked away confidently. Embiid then crotch-chopped like he was in D-Generation X in the late 1990s. The video of the crotch-chop, provided by ClutchPoints, can be found below. 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/wnDwiWiAen — ClutchPoints Read more... The post NBA hits star with huge fine after WWE DX celebration appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RUMOR: More smoke billowing around Hawks’ John Collins trade to Pelicans
Despite the fact that John Collins has constantly been dragged around as one of the likeliest players to be moved before the February trade deadline, the fact still remains that he’s currently still a member of the Atlanta Hawks. This could all change, however, with the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly showing significant interest in acquiring the services of the 6-foot-9 power forward.
Michael Jordan would be proud of Mason Plumlee’s insane record never seen in NBA history
Mason Plumlee has been the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Charlotte Hornets this season and for good reason. Plumlee is having a very productive season, one of the best of his career, but it hasn’t done much to translate to wins on a Hornets team that is going nowhere fast this season. That’s not really a knock on Plumlee, just that his play would probably be better suited to coming off the bench for a playoff team. There are a couple of teams that could use a quality backup center and that’s what Plumlee is. His play this season has been very good to the point where he is even setting NBA records in front of the man who holds a lot of them in Hornets owner Michael Jordan. As per the Hornets broadcast team, Plumlee has had the greatest shooting stretch of a 20 game period in league history at 77 percent.
Danilo Gallinari injury update takes surprising turn as Celtics deal with Marcus Smart injury
When the Boston Celtics signed veteran Danilo Gallinari in the offseason, they expected to add an experienced forward and high-quality off-ball threat to play off of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, Gallinari tore his ACL while playing for the Italian national team during the FIBA EuroBasket competition and has yet to suit up for […] The post Danilo Gallinari injury update takes surprising turn as Celtics deal with Marcus Smart injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece after Jordan Poole’s ill-advised shot
For just the third time in his career, Stephen Curry was ejected from an NBA game. The Golden State Warriors point guard was extremely frustrated after Jordan Poole took a 30-footer with just over a minute left to play against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors star chucked his mouthpiece in anger, which triggered the officials […] The post Stephen Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece after Jordan Poole’s ill-advised shot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0