RUMOR: Yankees, Cardinals, Astros among teams interested in left-handed relievers
The MLB free agent frenzy is over for the most part, with many teams already having done the majority of their offseason work. There are still players who are available that could make an impact for playoff contenders, though, and there are obviously teams still looking to shore up some final spots on their roster. One such area of need is the left-handed reliever market, and it sounds like the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, and Houston Astros are all looking to address this key need.
RUMOR: Yankees have ‘talked’ to ex-Diamondbacks, Rays free agent
The New York Yankees have had an explosive offseason of work to say the least, as they have managed to re-sign star outfielder Aaron Judge while also landing one of the top starting pitchers on the market in Carlos Rodon. But that’s not to say all the holes on their team are filled, and it […] The post RUMOR: Yankees have ‘talked’ to ex-Diamondbacks, Rays free agent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors
It’s not quite clear yet what the Toronto Raptors would decide to do with the NBA trade deadline approaching. But with a 22-27 record, the expectation that the Raptors would sell remains. And if that happens, the Raptors may not have a more attainable and enticing trade asset than 3 and D wing OG Anunoby. […] The post RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Booker’s 2-word reaction to Blazers star Damian Lillard blowing up Jazz for 60
Injured Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is almost at a loss for words after watching Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard torment the Utah Jazz on Wednesday with 60 points. Booker, who is still recovering from a groin injury, could only say “Damn dame” after watching the veteran guard’s heroics for the Blazers. Lillard started […] The post Devin Booker’s 2-word reaction to Blazers star Damian Lillard blowing up Jazz for 60 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons roasted by Kendrick Perkins after Sixers loss
The Brooklyn Nets have struggled to win games without Kevin Durant, who got bit by the injury bug earlier in the month. The team owns a poor 2-5 win-loss record since he’s sat out and thus has fallen to the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-18. Brooklyn’s most recent loss came against the […] The post Ben Simmons roasted by Kendrick Perkins after Sixers loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by
The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. How active the Chicago Bulls will be when it comes to their core guys remains to be seen. But there’s at least one trade that’s likely to happen with one of its peripheral pieces. Bulls big man Andre Drummond is rumored to be firmly on the trade block. […] The post RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nuggets’ surprising trade stance on Bones Hyland
Ahead of the NBA trade deadline (Feb. 9), Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland surprisingly finds his name in the rumor mill. Despite being a fan favorite and his second season, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reports that the Nuggets have “begun gauging the trade value” of Hyland. There...
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update
The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone
Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan
Donovan Mitchell came extremely close to becoming a member of the New York Knicks this past summer. In fact, most folks believed that the Knicks were on the brink of announcing a homecoming for the New York native, who for his part, admitted later on that he too felt that the move was all but […] The post Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts
A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nets star Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Lakers’ LeBron James’ ridiculous longevity
Kevin Durant is widely considered one of the greatest scorers to ever pick up a basketball. However, even KD himself is willing to concede that when it comes to scoring, LeBron James is the greatest. The fact that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is now on the brink of shattering Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record is a clear testament to this fact.
RUMOR: Phillies ‘destroyed’ relief pitcher market with this deal, says rival executive
Even with the start of Spring Training being less than a month away, there are still a few unsigned free agents that could very well become impact additions for an aspiring contender. In particular, there are a few left-handed relievers capable of strengthening even the best of bullpens left on the market, such as Matt […] The post RUMOR: Phillies ‘destroyed’ relief pitcher market with this deal, says rival executive appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Clippers slapped with harsh reality in Mike Conley trade pursuit
The Los Angeles Clippers have been rumored to be interested in trading for Utah Jazz’s point guard Mike Conley. And Conley is reportedly on the trade block. However, Clippers fans hoping for a Conley deal to come to fruition were recently hit with a harsh reality, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. “While the Clippers have […] The post RUMOR: Clippers slapped with harsh reality in Mike Conley trade pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Portland Blazers had a promising start to the season. They went 5-1 in October. Since then, however, they’ve been on a net downward trajectory. The Blazers are currently sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference with a 23-25 win-loss record. They’ve also lost six of their last 10 games. For sure, they have […] The post Blazers’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards star Kyle Kuzma’s candid reaction to Joel Embiid’s All-Star starter snub
As expected, the announcement of the NBA All-Star Game starters has caused quite a stir among basketball fans everywhere. The biggest name that has emerged from the rubble is none other than Philadelphia 76ers big Joel Embiid, who has surprisingly been omitted from the list of All-Star starters. Washington Wizards...
Yankees get massive Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu injury updates
Many people around the MLB world claim that the New York Yankees feature a fairly thin lineup with the exception of Aaron Judge. But the fact is New York has plenty of talent when healthy. Unfortunately, injury concerns have loomed over the ball club in previous years. Recent injury updates on Giancarlo Stanton and DJ […] The post Yankees get massive Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Danilo Gallinari injury update takes surprising turn as Celtics deal with Marcus Smart injury
When the Boston Celtics signed veteran Danilo Gallinari in the offseason, they expected to add an experienced forward and high-quality off-ball threat to play off of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, Gallinari tore his ACL while playing for the Italian national team during the FIBA EuroBasket competition and has yet to suit up for […] The post Danilo Gallinari injury update takes surprising turn as Celtics deal with Marcus Smart injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jazz player not named Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler who’s also ‘off-limits’ in trade talks
Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji may have been added to the list of Jazz players that were “deemed off-limits” along with Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, the Stein Line’s Mark Stein wrote in a recent article. “One trusted source, having read my recent item about Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler ranking as Utah’s only two […] The post RUMOR: Jazz player not named Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler who’s also ‘off-limits’ in trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Blazers open to trading Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart ahead of deadline
Right now, the Portland Trail Blazers are sitting at the 12th spot in the Western Conference with a 23-25 record. All hope is not lost for this side, though, and it seems that the front office is still very much determined to do everything they can to help Damian Lillard make another push for the […] The post RUMOR: Blazers open to trading Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart ahead of deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
