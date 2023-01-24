Read full article on original website
Related
High school boys basketball: Hot from behind the arc again, Fremont rolls past Farmington to stay perfect in Region 1
Fremont High School boys basketball made 11 3-pointers to beat Farmington High School 70-58 as it improved to 7-0 in Region 1 play.
Roundup: Lakewood boys basketball beats Newark Catholic in overtime
Colton Ferry racked up 13 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime Friday, lifting the Lakewood boys basketball team to a 53-43 victory against visiting Newark Catholic in Licking County League-Cardinal Division play. Stephen Slocum added 18 points and Adam Crawford nine for the Lancers (2-16, 1-10), who trailed 27-23 after three quarters. ...
Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES GIRLS BASKETBALL De Pere 73, Manitowoc 43 DE PERE - Allison Wettstein and Sophie Hafeman scored 18 points each as the Redbirds cruised past the Ships in...
Girls' high school soccer: Auburndale steamrolls Lake Wales in district semifinals
WINTER GARDEN ― In sisterly fashion the Auburndale Bloodhounds blew out the Lake Wales Highlanders 5-1 in a Class 5A, District 6 girls’ soccer semifinal game at Horizon High School. Auburndale, though, did this in unusual circumstances. Firstly, the game was delayed by an hour due to the Horizon-Gateway game being postponed because...
Comments / 0