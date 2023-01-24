Read full article on original website
How to watch USMNT vs. Colombia in January international friendly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s Colombia next for the Stars and Stripes. The first of the two January international friendlies for the United States men’s national team came packed with action, though the nation’s second-half efforts against Serbia fell short in the 2-1 loss.
The Copa America is coming to the United States. In 2024, the U.S. will host the men's Copa America as part of a "strategic collaboration agreement" between CONCACAF and CONMEBOL. The tournament typically includes South America's 10 national teams and two guests, but it will expand to 16 teams --...
