Cape Elizabeth, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Heavy, wet snow causes athletic domes in Maine to collapse

PORTLAND, Maine — Two athletic domes in Maine have collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow from multiple winter storms within a week. The indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Tyson McHatten, senior associate athletic director...
ORONO, ME
WMTW

Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

Wells Couple lucky to survive second round of storms

WELLS, Maine — Sally Philibert and her husband were running extension cords from their generator — because her house lost power in Monday's storm — when a tree came crashing through the roof of her home. "I don't know what a nuclear explosion sounds like, but now...
WELLS, ME
WMTW

Equipment failure leaves part of the Maine Mall in the dark

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — More than three dozen businesses at The Maine Mall in South Portland were without power Thursday afternoon. That included the Food Court area. Mall officials reported an outage to Central Maine Power earlier in the day. Crews from CMP discovered that there was an issue with equipment at the mall and that the issue is the responsibility of the mall. A spokesperson for CMP said there was a bad feed line that caused some damage when it tripped. He said the mall would need to bring in an electrician to fix the problem.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
earnthenecklace.com

Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?

The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Sweet treat of a pup named Reeses in need of a home in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Reeses. She's a 1-year-old, 18-pound pup from Georgia who is slowly adjusting to Maine weather. This small mixed-breed pup is as sweet as chocolate, and would love to meet any potential canine siblings at...
WESTBROOK, ME
B98.5

Live Directly Across The Street From Maine’s Famed OOB For $200K

For many people, living on (or, very near) the beach is the ultimate housing goal. The idea that you could step out of your door and onto a sandy beach is just magical. Even before the pandemic migrations caused the Maine housing market to go all bibbledy, the thought of owning a home on the ocean was completely unattainable for most of us.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
CBS Boston

L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location

PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham. 
FREEPORT, ME
Government Technology

Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service

(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
LEWISTON, ME
