FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Heavy, wet snow causes athletic domes in Maine to collapse
PORTLAND, Maine — Two athletic domes in Maine have collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow from multiple winter storms within a week. The indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Tyson McHatten, senior associate athletic director...
WMTW
Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
An Open Apology to ‘Daryl’ at the L.L.Bean Store in Freeport, Maine
What I want and you've got (forgiveness) may be hard to handle. But here it goes. I apologize in advance for the tardiness of this apology. It’s been roughly 30 years since I behaved childishly in your presence at L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine. It had been a long...
WMTW
Wells Couple lucky to survive second round of storms
WELLS, Maine — Sally Philibert and her husband were running extension cords from their generator — because her house lost power in Monday's storm — when a tree came crashing through the roof of her home. "I don't know what a nuclear explosion sounds like, but now...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
2 Major Stores Forced to Close in Scarborough, Maine, for Safety
Do you go shopping? Well, obviously you do! However, if you go shopping in Scarborough, Maine, then you may find yourself in a predicament where you can't stop where you normally do. Yesterday, two major stores in Scarborough had to evacuate and close their doors. According to WGME, both Sam's...
WMTW
Equipment failure leaves part of the Maine Mall in the dark
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — More than three dozen businesses at The Maine Mall in South Portland were without power Thursday afternoon. That included the Food Court area. Mall officials reported an outage to Central Maine Power earlier in the day. Crews from CMP discovered that there was an issue with equipment at the mall and that the issue is the responsibility of the mall. A spokesperson for CMP said there was a bad feed line that caused some damage when it tripped. He said the mall would need to bring in an electrician to fix the problem.
earnthenecklace.com
Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?
The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
hotelnewsresource.com
Sale of Three Independent Hotels in New England Including Ocean Gate Resort in Southport, Maine Closes
JLLs Hotels & Hospitality Group closed the sale of the leisure hotel portfolio totaling 169 keys. JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of a portfolio of three recently renovated, independent leisure hotels totaling 169 keys in high-barrier, drive-to New England markets.
WMTW
Sweet treat of a pup named Reeses in need of a home in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Reeses. She's a 1-year-old, 18-pound pup from Georgia who is slowly adjusting to Maine weather. This small mixed-breed pup is as sweet as chocolate, and would love to meet any potential canine siblings at...
Live Directly Across The Street From Maine’s Famed OOB For $200K
For many people, living on (or, very near) the beach is the ultimate housing goal. The idea that you could step out of your door and onto a sandy beach is just magical. Even before the pandemic migrations caused the Maine housing market to go all bibbledy, the thought of owning a home on the ocean was completely unattainable for most of us.
WPFO
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location
PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham.
Maine AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers
AUGUSTA, Maine — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general's office. The attorney general's office said Tuesday that it had entered...
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
WGME
1-2-3 Punch: 3rd winter storm in 6 days to bring even more snow to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Tired of snow yet? Another winter storm is on the way to Maine. It's our third in just 6 days. A quiet day for cleanup Tuesday, and then snow returns Wednesday afternoon and evening. Plowable amounts are looking likely again, with quieter weather returning late this week. Tuesday...
Did You See Augusta, Maine Featured on Jeopardy Last Night? Here Was The Answer!
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
Chief medical examiner: Death of Portland man experiencing homelessness ruled a homicide
PORTLAND, Maine — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death of a man whose body was found on Frederic Street off Fore River Parkway last week a homicide. Police responded to a call about a person in need of medical assistance at about 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 18, Portland police spokesperson Maj. Robert Martin said Thursday in a news release.
Government Technology
Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service
(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
