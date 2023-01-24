Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Another MLB Legend Dies
Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable
It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
Is Former Red Sox Reliever Barnes Really the Answer for the Cubs?
Former Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes' name has been thrown around recently as a potential fit for the Chicago Cubs. But is he really the answer?
Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago Cubs
Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the Chicago Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are going to be a much-different team when they take the diamond this spring, but it’s never too early to ask how their lineup will look on Opening Day. Who will...
Ex-Red Sox Fireballer Reportedly Designated For Assignment By AL East Club In Surprise Move
Another former Red Sox player may be on the move
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency will be unlike any before it. While the two-way phenom won't officially be available for another nine months, the conversation about where he'll play next season and beyond has already started. But before we delve into his future, here's a quick refresher on his past.
Yardbarker
White Sox announce 26 Spring Training non-roster invites
It’s almost that time of year again. In preparation for Spring Training, the White Sox officially announced that nine free-agent players on Thursday, in addition to 17 others from within the organization, have received non-roster invites to the club’s camp in Glendale, Arizona. The free agent signees who were invited include:
Rangers Sign Former Giants Reliever
Reyes Moronta is a reliever that used to pitch for new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy in San Francisco from 2017-19.
This Day in Phillies History: Phillies Trade a Hall of Famer to the Cubs
On this day in Philadelphia Phillies history, the Phillies traded Larry Bowa and Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg to the Chicago Cubs.
White Sox sign 11 international free agents
The Chicago White Sox have continued their work on the international market, signing 11 free agents out of Venezuela on Thursday. Highlighting the list of players were catchers Angelo Hernández, who inked a deal worth $500,000, and Stiven Flores, who signed a contract for $250,000. All 11 players signed...
Cubs Prospect Crow-Armstrong Continues to Turn Heads in New Rankings
Chicago Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong is ranked among the best when it comes to outfield play.
Skoronski: 'Dream' to play for Bears, despite Packers heritage
Northwestern star left tackle Peter Skoronski could be a top-10 pick in this year’s NFL draft, and the Park Ridge native said it’d be a dream if it ended up being the Bears to call his name. Playing alongside Justin Fields would be great, too. “I know how...
Cubs Aren't Finished With Free Agent Acquisitions Just Yet
The Chicago Cubs aren't done yet when it comes to free agent acquisitions this winter according to a new report.
Ozzie Guillén says Eloy Jiménez should be team's DH
Earlier this week, Pedro Grifol explained during an interview with 670 the Score that minor league prospect Oscar Colas will get "every opportunity" to become the team's everyday right fielder. In an indirect response to that, Eloy Jiménez declared he wants to play right field, despite the writing on the...
Ray Herbert, White Sox ace and 1962 AL All-Star, dies
Ray Herbert, a 1962 All-Star Game winning pitcher who threw batting practice for his hometown Detroit Tigers for decades after retiring, died peacefully in Plymouth, Michigan, five days after his 93rd birthday. Herbert started his big league career with Detroit in 1950 and pitched for four teams over 14 seasons....
Yardbarker
Commanders insider has good news about potential Chicago Bears free agent target
Daron Payne should be available for the Chicago Bears in this upcoming free agency class. The Chicago Bears are going to be a big player this NFL offseason with a lot of salary cap to spend and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Chicago has a bunch of needs to fill and has the assets to do so, as they are expected to be very active.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Who Stays And Who Goes? Offensive Linemen
We continue our series looking at which Chicago Bears players on the 2022 roster return. Next up, we look at several offensive linemen. We continue our look at which players Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles brings back. Poles has a lot of decisions to make in one of the...
Alex Caruso garnering trade interest from two suitors
Alex Caruso is garnering trade interest from other teams, and some are checking in with the Bulls about his status on the trade market, sources told NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. The New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors are viewed as potential suitors. : Bulls mailbag: Will management trade...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0