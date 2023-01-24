Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More snow in Chicago’s near future — Watching Winter Live
WATCHING WINTER LIVE — From a few flurries to a shovel-needed event, varying degrees of snow look to be a near daily occurrence over the next week for the Chicago area. WGN’s Chip Brewster and WPRI meteorologist Steven Matregrano dug a bit into the data in this week’s Watching Winter Live to see what winter […]
Adopt-A-Pet: Chicago Pet Rescue
Chicago Pet Rescue (foster-based rescue) -They need foster homes. We provide all of the veterinary care & supplies. Please submit foster applications to: https://www.chicagopetrescue.org/foster-home-application.html. -Our next adoption & information event is Saturday, February 18th, 11A-3P, at Pet Supplies Plus in Lincolnwood (7031 Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, IL 60712). Learn about our...
Lunchbreak: Smoked Whitefish Dip
-Valentine’s Day – LIVA is offering a 5-course tasting menu plus there will be a chocolate + wine tasting in the Chicago Winery’s Tasting Room. -Chicago Winery recently opened its Tasting Room, offering curated and customized wine flights. Recipe:. LIVA Smoked Whitefish DIP. Chef Andrew Graves. 1...
Normal service resumes on Red, Purple and Yellow lines following ‘track condition’
CHICAGO — Normal service on CTA’s Red, Purple and Yellow lines have resumed after “track conditions” caused disruption Thursday night. It is unclear what exactly was causing the delays. Video from the scene near the Howard station on Chicago’s North Side shows firefighters helping passengers off the train with a ladder. According to the CTA, […]
Paul’s List: Notable DePaul alumni
CHICAGO – It’s DePaul Day on Wednesday and a proud Blue Demon was happy to celebrate the occasion on WGN Morning News. Paul Konrad, who is an alum of the school, devoted his time on “The List” to salute a number of prominent people who have graced the halls of the Lincoln Park campus over the last 125 years.
Adalina Launches New Tasting Menu
Located in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood sits Adalina, the perfect venue for a romantic evening, business dinner or special occasion. Award-winning Head Pastry Chef Nicole Guini is here in our Studio 41 kitchen to teach us how to make one of their delicious desserts. 912 N State St. 312-820-9000.
Lunchbreak: Vieras XO Scallops
Marcos Campos, Group Executive Chef and Partner of Bonhomme Hospitality. VIERAS XO: Scallops from Mama Delia by Chef Marcos Campos. – ½ cup Seaweed – Recommend fresh sea lettuce seaweed. – 2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil. – ¼ cup Parsley. For XO Sauce:. – 1 cup...
McDonald’s testing strawless lids in some U.S. markets
CHICAGO — McDonald’s has begun testing a new strawless lid in select U.S. markets. The lids are for cold beverages only. The company said the lids “help optimize our packaging and eliminate the use of small plastics.”. While McDonald’s did not say which select markets they are...
WGN NEWS PRESENTS “CHICAGO MAYORAL FORUM” LIVE — TUESDAY AT 7PM
CHICAGO, January 25, 2023 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air “Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Forum” with candidates for Chicago mayor on Tuesday, January 31 from 7-8:30pm CT, LIVE from Steinmetz College Prep. WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley will moderate the forum of current candidates running to be the next mayor of Chicago. The broadcast is presented by AARP Chicago. The forum will be seen live and commercial-free on WGN-TV; the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. It will also be simulcast on WGN Radio 720 AM. Viewers can follow @WGNNews on Twitter for real-time updates and join the conversation with the hashtag #WGNElection.
WGN at 75: How Channel 9 covered the Bears’ Super Bowl XX win
WGN News Now is saluting the 75 anniversary of WGN Television by looking back at how the station covered big sports moments in Chicago history. On January 26, we look back on how the station covered the Bears' Super Bowl XX victory in New Orleans in January 1986.
Snow showers and gusty winds are on tap for Friday
CHICAGO – Early in 2023, despite a few wintry days, we continue in a state of snow drought. Flurries continue to fly in the wake of our Wednesday system that ended up producing a snow total of 4.4 inches at O’Hare and 3.6 inches at Midway. Still, the seasonal snow total is only a bit over half normal (57%) at 10.6 inches compared to the normal of 18.5 inches now.
NASCAR announces Chicago Street Race concerts, general admission ticket sales
1 killed, 9 injured, 50 displaced after high-rise apartment fire in Chicago
CHICAGO — One person is dead, nine people are injured and nearly 50 people are displaced after a high-rise apartment fire Wednesday in Chicago. The fire happened at the Harper Square Cooperative in the 4800 block of South Lake Park. Residents who watched the fire spread through the building said the whole day has been […]
2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police
CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
Midday Fix: WGN-TV Family Charities, a McCormick Foundation Fund, honors 4 groups
Man-Yee Lee – Greater Chicago Food Depository http://chicagosfoodbank.org. Jeffery Beckham, Jr. – CEO Chicago Scholars http://www.chicagoscholars.org. Arnett Morris – Executive Director of Off the Street Club http://www.otsc.org. Larry Huggins – Founder of Christmas In The Wards https://www.christmasinthewards.com/
Body ID’d after stolen funeral home van found in Chicago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — A body missing and then later recovered following a stolen funeral van incident has been identified. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified the body as 47-year-old Curtis Brown, of Rockford. He died of natural causes on Friday and was released into the care of Collins & Stone Funeral Home staff.
Police safely locate teen missing from Tinley Park
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Police are safely located a 15-year-old boy missing from south suburban Tinley Park. Anyone looking for additional information should contact Tinley Park Police Department at 708-532-9111.
Man fatally stabbed during fight in Washington Heights
CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the chest during physical altercation with another man in Washington Heights Wednesday night. The incident took place at the near 10000 block of South Winston Avenue around 11:45 p.m. The man got into a physical altercation with another individual who then produced a knife and stabbed him […]
Boys and Girls Clubs Dr. King Center celebrates 70 years in East Garfield Park
The Dr. Martin Luther King Center, which is part of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago, is celebrating 70 years of serving the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
One-on-one with Chicago’s new FBI boss in Chicago
CHICAGO — A soft-spoken Southerner is the new boss of the FBI in Chicago and he seems content to let the work of his agents speak the loudest about the office’s priorities. “I think there’s a lot of good news that’s hard to talk about and our people suffer from that,” FBI special agent-in-charge Robert […]
