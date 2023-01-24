ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

More snow in Chicago’s near future — Watching Winter Live

WATCHING WINTER LIVE — From a few flurries to a shovel-needed event, varying degrees of snow look to be a near daily occurrence over the next week for the Chicago area. WGN’s Chip Brewster and WPRI meteorologist Steven Matregrano dug a bit into the data in this week’s Watching Winter Live to see what winter […]
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: Chicago Pet Rescue

Chicago Pet Rescue (foster-based rescue) -They need foster homes. We provide all of the veterinary care & supplies. Please submit foster applications to: https://www.chicagopetrescue.org/foster-home-application.html. -Our next adoption & information event is Saturday, February 18th, 11A-3P, at Pet Supplies Plus in Lincolnwood (7031 Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, IL 60712). Learn about our...
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Smoked Whitefish Dip

-Valentine’s Day – LIVA is offering a 5-course tasting menu plus there will be a chocolate + wine tasting in the Chicago Winery’s Tasting Room. -Chicago Winery recently opened its Tasting Room, offering curated and customized wine flights. Recipe:. LIVA Smoked Whitefish DIP. Chef Andrew Graves. 1...
WGN TV

Paul’s List: Notable DePaul alumni

CHICAGO – It’s DePaul Day on Wednesday and a proud Blue Demon was happy to celebrate the occasion on WGN Morning News. Paul Konrad, who is an alum of the school, devoted his time on “The List” to salute a number of prominent people who have graced the halls of the Lincoln Park campus over the last 125 years.
WGN TV

Adalina Launches New Tasting Menu

Located in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood sits Adalina, the perfect venue for a romantic evening, business dinner or special occasion. Award-winning Head Pastry Chef Nicole Guini is here in our Studio 41 kitchen to teach us how to make one of their delicious desserts. 912 N State St. 312-820-9000.
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Vieras XO Scallops

Marcos Campos, Group Executive Chef and Partner of Bonhomme Hospitality. VIERAS XO: Scallops from Mama Delia by Chef Marcos Campos. – ½ cup Seaweed – Recommend fresh sea lettuce seaweed. – 2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil. – ¼ cup Parsley. For XO Sauce:. – 1 cup...
WGN TV

McDonald’s testing strawless lids in some U.S. markets

CHICAGO — McDonald’s has begun testing a new strawless lid in select U.S. markets. The lids are for cold beverages only. The company said the lids “help optimize our packaging and eliminate the use of small plastics.”. While McDonald’s did not say which select markets they are...
WGN TV

WGN NEWS PRESENTS “CHICAGO MAYORAL FORUM” LIVE — TUESDAY AT 7PM

CHICAGO, January 25, 2023 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air “Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Forum” with candidates for Chicago mayor on Tuesday, January 31 from 7-8:30pm CT, LIVE from Steinmetz College Prep. WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley will moderate the forum of current candidates running to be the next mayor of Chicago. The broadcast is presented by AARP Chicago. The forum will be seen live and commercial-free on WGN-TV; the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. It will also be simulcast on WGN Radio 720 AM. Viewers can follow @WGNNews on Twitter for real-time updates and join the conversation with the hashtag #WGNElection.
WGN TV

Snow showers and gusty winds are on tap for Friday

CHICAGO – Early in 2023, despite a few wintry days, we continue in a state of snow drought. Flurries continue to fly in the wake of our Wednesday system that ended up producing a snow total of 4.4 inches at O’Hare and 3.6 inches at Midway. Still, the seasonal snow total is only a bit over half normal (57%) at 10.6 inches compared to the normal of 18.5 inches now.
WGN News

2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
WGN TV

Body ID’d after stolen funeral home van found in Chicago

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — A body missing and then later recovered following a stolen funeral van incident has been identified. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified the body as 47-year-old Curtis Brown, of Rockford. He died of natural causes on Friday and was released into the care of Collins & Stone Funeral Home staff.
WGN News

Man fatally stabbed during fight in Washington Heights

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the chest during physical altercation with another man in Washington Heights Wednesday night. The incident took place at the near 10000 block of South Winston Avenue around 11:45 p.m. The man got into a physical altercation with another individual who then produced a knife and stabbed him […]
WGN News

One-on-one with Chicago’s new FBI boss in Chicago

CHICAGO — A soft-spoken Southerner is the new boss of the FBI in Chicago and he seems content to let the work of his agents speak the loudest about the office’s priorities. “I think there’s a lot of good news that’s hard to talk about and our people suffer from that,” FBI special agent-in-charge Robert […]
