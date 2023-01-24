Read full article on original website
Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job
The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos down to two finalists for head coach job?
There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on...
NFL Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Denver Broncos Coach
The Denver Broncos are in the process of hiring a new head coach for the second straight offseason. Denver hired former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett last offseason. The move didn't pan out as Hackett was fired before the end of his first season. Now the team is looking ...
Sean Payton seemingly running out of options for coaching in 2023
Entering the offseason, it appeared that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton would be the hottest candidate available to hire. He retired a year ago from his job with the Saints after 15 seasons, nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl will to work as an analyst for FOX.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Sean Payton-to-Broncos faces one major problem
The Denver Broncos reportedly face one major obstacle in the hiring of Sean Payton. Payton, the former Super Bowl champion coach with the New Orleans Saints is concerned about a potential power struggle within the Broncos organization, according to Washington Post reporter Mark Maske. The Panthers are no longer an option for Sean Payton. And there was Read more... The post Sean Payton-to-Broncos faces one major problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos Country Should be Excited About DeMeco Ryans
What do we know about DeMeco Ryans, the man?
Former NFL Player Chris Baker, 35, Says He Almost Died of a Stroke: 'God Not Done With Me Yet'
Chris "Swaggy" Baker, a former star of Washington's NFL team, said "my life almost ended 2 days ago" Chris Baker, a former defensive tackle with Washington's NFL team, revealed that he experienced a stroke this month that almost cost him his life. The 35-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, which included a picture of him inside a hospital room. "Tell your loved ones you love 'em, my life almost ended 2 days ago," Baker wrote in the post. "I can't believe I had...
Unexpected HC candidates emerge in Denver after Sean Payton interest evaporates
The Broncos' interest in former Saints HC Sean Payton might evaporate. They're shifting their focus toward 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and former Stanford head coach David Shaw, per NBC Sports' Mike Florio. "As of right now, it does not seem like there is a place for Payton," NFL Network's...
Cal Women Come Close Again, But Lose to Oregon
Golden Bears had a lead with less than two minutes left, but suffered their sixth straight loss
Pro Bowler headlines potential free-agent targets for Broncos
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. One word describes the 2022 Broncos: disaster. Denver went 5-12, and the Russell Wilson trade looked like an utter failure after he completed a career-low 60.5 percent of his passes in 15 regular-season games. Denver has $9.4 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com, but must get creative with salaries to sign any of these big names.
Oklahoma Christian School exacts revenge, takes down No. 1 Crossings Christian in 4A boys showdown
By Michael Kinney EDMOND - The first time Class 4A No. 1 Crossings Christian took on 4A No. 6 Oklahoma Christian School, the Knights escaped with a two-point win at the Stroud Route 66 Tournament. The two squads faced off for a second time Friday night. But this time, they were on the ...
Report: DeMeco Ryans emerges as “a top candidate” for Broncos
As of Tuesday night, word was circulating that the Broncos could make a decision as to their next head coach as soon as Wednesday. They quite possibly have. Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as “a top candidate” for the job.
Addressing Broncos comments by Colin Cowherd on Russell Wilson
DENVER — It’s no secret the 2022 season went about as poorly as it could have for the Denver Broncos. After trading significant draft capital to acquire superstar quarterback Russell Wilson from Seattle, the Broncos fell flat on their face, going 5-12 and ultimately letting go of head coach Nathaniel Hackett after just one season.
Sean Payton Not Sufficiently Drawn to Broncos' Walmart Money
Why haven't the Denver Broncos consumated a deal with Sean Payton?
