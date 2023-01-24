ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Windsor, NY

Acura Driver Shot At After Hitting Cars, Signs, Hydrants In New Windsor, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
One fo the crashed vehicles and a fire hydrant that was hit during the incident. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

It was a wild night on a Hudson Valley roadway when an Acura driver allegedly hit several vehicles, signs, and a fire hydrant before being shot at by a pedestrian.

The incident occurred in Orange County around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 in New Windsor in the area of Route 9 and John Street.

According to Lt. Frederick Fayo, of the New Windsor Police Department, officers from several municipalities responded to the area for a report of an erratic driver involving a dark-colored Acura.

As officers were responding to the area, reports were received of possible gunshots fired in the area of the erratic driver complaint, Fayo said.

A preliminary investigation found that the Acura was involved in several accidents involving several vehicles, a fire hydrant, and signs in the area, Fayo added/

At some point during the incident, the car was shot at by a pedestrian. No one was struck by the gunfire.

The driver or the shooter have not been arrested as the investigation into the incident continues, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Windsor Police at 845-565-7000.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

