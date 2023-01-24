ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Patriots bring back Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
Bill O'Brien is returning to the New England Patriots as the team's offensive coordinator, reuniting with head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones.

The Patriots and O'Brien agreed to a contract on Tuesday based on reports from multiple outlets. O'Brien first resigned his post as offensive coordinator at Alabama, a job he held the past two seasons, to step back into the role he held in New England before leaving in 2011 to become head coach at Penn State.

77K+
Views
