CMPD catches 2 juveniles after stolen Hyundai drives erratically, crashes by Meck Co. jail

CHARLOTTE — A stolen Hyundai SUV was driving recklessly through west Charlotte Tuesday morning, speeding down the shoulder of Interstate 77 and nearly crashing into several cars. Its driver and passenger escaped the vehicle after it crashed near the Mecklenburg County jail.

Police apprehended two juveniles in the incident.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said it all began when they got a license plate reader hit for a stolen Hyundai around 10:30 a.m. CMPD said its helicopter was able to find the SUV. The department added that officers didn’t attempt a traffic stop on the ground when the SUV was spotted.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom caught video around 10:40 a.m. of the white Hyundai SUV ducking through traffic on I-77, nearly missing several drivers as it passed them. The car even drove on the shoulder to avoid traffic.

Then, the SUV got off I-77 onto Freedom Drive, turning into Bryant Park Terrace off Morehead Street. The car turned around in the apartment complex and sped away, and CMPD officers appeared to be behind it.

The SUV headed toward Uptown Charlotte, narrowly missing several drivers as it drove erratically. It drove over a median at one point, and police said it also ran multiple red lights.

Eventually, it ended up near the Mecklenburg County jail, where it slammed into the back of a box truck. The front of the SUV was heavily damaged and appeared to be smoking from the impact.

After the crash, Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured the driver getting out of the SUV and running into a parking deck across from the jail. Police said both the driver and the passenger had gotten out of the SUV.

Several CMPD units arrived at the jail, including a K-9 vehicle. From Chopper 9 Skyzoom, several officers could be seen in and around the parking garage.

Police said they were able to quickly capture one suspect in the parking deck and found the second near the crash site.

Investigators said the suspects, who were both juveniles, were taken to be interviewed. Police did not share if either suspect will be charged.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

