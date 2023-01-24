ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

thesource.com

[WATCH] Detroit Family Stomps Lip Off Of Alleged Pedophile

Neighbors and onlookers recorded the bloody aftermath of a man who was severely beaten after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager. “Absolutely tragic. It really is,” said Capt. Rebecca Hall, Detroit police. “It is in affecting a young life, a family, and it’s going to definitely take time to heal.”
DETROIT, MI
hiphop-n-more.com

Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Theater Show in NYC: Watch

Drake finally took the stage at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night after a couple of failed attempts. The show was a part of his partnership with SiriusXM where he hosts his exclusive Sound42 channel. The Canadian hitmaker had to postpone his show twice, first due...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

Lil Kim To Headline Harlem Festival Of Culture Concert At The Apollo

The Harlem Festival of Culture announced that Lil Kim will be the headliner for their kickoff concert at the Apollo Theater towards the end of January. The show will coincide with the venue's 89th anniversary. The concert lineup will also feature Ashanti and Remy Ma along with Fivio Foreign, with more guests to be announced later. The post Lil Kim To Headline Harlem Festival Of Culture Concert At The Apollo appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopDX.com

Drake Pauses Harlem Apollo Show After Fan Falls From Balcony

Harlem, NY - Drake’s second and final show at Harlem’s Apollo Theater was hit with some drama when a fan fell from the balcony, prompting the OVO hitmaker to pause the performance. The incident occurred on Sunday night (January 22) when Drake was about to bring out 21...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

NYPD Assert They Were Recording Apollo Theater Fans For Social Media

A video went viral over the weekend showing the New York Police Department recording Drake fans as they departed his Apollo show. After the internet reacted to the clip with disdain, the NYPD released a statement explaining their actions and reassuring the public that they weren’t attempting anything nefarious. Instead, the department claimed the footage was being gathered for social media use.  “The officer depicted in the video is a Community Affairs officer involved with the 28th Precinct’s social media team,” the statement read, according to Rolling Stone. “The officer was taking a video for an upcoming Twitter post that will highlight...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Lil Kim Cosigns Lola Brooke at Harlem Culture Festival

Drake's not the only rapper taking over the Apollo Theater these days ... Lil Kim headlined the Harlem Festival of Culture there, and shared the shine with her Brooklyn rap descendant Lola Brooke!!!. Kim brought out Lola Thursday night to perform her breakout hit "Don't Play With It" ... rousing...
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Man fires shots at woman’s home with kids inside

A Milwaukee woman was left in fear after a man fired eight gunshots into her home before walking away. The woman shared the horrific doorbell video of the incident, claiming she’s now too afraid to return to the house. “​I don’t think that I’ll ever feel safe there again,”...
MILWAUKEE, WI
AFP

UK teen jailed for far-right videos linked to US killings

A British teenager was on Friday sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for videos promoting racist violence that have been linked to two mass killings in the United States. The judge at Manchester Crown Court in northern England sentenced Harris to 11 and a half years, with a further three years under supervised probation.
BET

Lil Kim Co-Signs Lola Brooke While Bringing Her Out During Apollo Performance

Things have been going extremely well for Lola Brooke over the past six months, and perhaps her most important co-sign yet just took place. Taking to Twitter, the Bed-Stuy native took to her Twitter account to announce that fellow-Brooklynite and hip-hop legend Lil Kim brought her out during her performance at Harlem’s Apollo theater for a rendition of her hit song “Don’t Play With It”.
BROOKLYN, NY
960 The Ref

Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Memphis authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments...
MEMPHIS, TN
BBC

Sheldon Lewcock: Family of dying teen given 'racist' code by police

A codeword used by police to give a family access to a dying son in hospital was racist, says his mother. Sheldon Lewcock was hit by a van in Tilehurst, Reading, in August 2022. The 19-year-old, who was mixed race, was protected in hospital by police who gave his mother...
Vice

Instagram Has a White Nationalist ‘Groyper’ Problem

White Christian nationalist “groypers” are thriving on Instagram, posting memes with racist, anti-semitic, and homophobic tropes while others pose as clean-cut conservatives to lure in new, college-aged recruits. In a report shared exclusively with VICE News, Media Matters identified 40 active accounts linked to known “groypers,” the name...
UTAH STATE
