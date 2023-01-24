A video went viral over the weekend showing the New York Police Department recording Drake fans as they departed his Apollo show. After the internet reacted to the clip with disdain, the NYPD released a statement explaining their actions and reassuring the public that they weren’t attempting anything nefarious. Instead, the department claimed the footage was being gathered for social media use. “The officer depicted in the video is a Community Affairs officer involved with the 28th Precinct’s social media team,” the statement read, according to Rolling Stone. “The officer was taking a video for an upcoming Twitter post that will highlight...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO