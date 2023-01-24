Read full article on original website
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomers
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This WeekendVegOut MagazineBrooklyn, NY
Drake Stopped His Concert After Finding Out That A Fan Had Fallen From A Balcony Into The Crowd
Drake's show had to be put on hold for 15 minutes while the man was treated.
Drake Pauses Performance at Apollo Theater After Fan Incident
Drake's latest concert was briefly put on pause after an unexpected fan incident. While performing at New York's Apollo Theater for SiriusXM Jan. 22, the Grammy winner temporarily stopped his show...
Drake brought out his 'real-life brother' Lil Uzi Vert to perform in New York and called him 'one of the greatest artists of this time'
During Drake's second show at Harlem's Apollo Theater, Lil Uzi Vert arrived for a surprise performance of "Just Wanna Rock" and "XO Tour Llif3."
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Spent An Outrageous Amount On NYC Hotel Room During Apollo Concerts
Drizzy went all out during his time in New York City. Drake had New York City on lock last weekend during his back-to-back concerts at the Apollo. The rapper pulled out all of the stops during the show. He recreated his childhood bedroom and brought out special guests like 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Dipset.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Detroit Family Stomps Lip Off Of Alleged Pedophile
Neighbors and onlookers recorded the bloody aftermath of a man who was severely beaten after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager. “Absolutely tragic. It really is,” said Capt. Rebecca Hall, Detroit police. “It is in affecting a young life, a family, and it’s going to definitely take time to heal.”
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Theater Show in NYC: Watch
Drake finally took the stage at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night after a couple of failed attempts. The show was a part of his partnership with SiriusXM where he hosts his exclusive Sound42 channel. The Canadian hitmaker had to postpone his show twice, first due...
Jamea Jonae Harris’ Story Is Not Unique, And That’s A Huge Problem
The 23-year-old mother was shot and killed after reportedly refusing the advances of Darius Miles, 21, the now-former University of Alabama basketball player charged with Micahel Lynn Davis, 20, in her death.
Lil Kim To Headline Harlem Festival Of Culture Concert At The Apollo
The Harlem Festival of Culture announced that Lil Kim will be the headliner for their kickoff concert at the Apollo Theater towards the end of January. The show will coincide with the venue's 89th anniversary. The concert lineup will also feature Ashanti and Remy Ma along with Fivio Foreign, with more guests to be announced later. The post Lil Kim To Headline Harlem Festival Of Culture Concert At The Apollo appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Pauses Harlem Apollo Show After Fan Falls From Balcony
Harlem, NY - Drake’s second and final show at Harlem’s Apollo Theater was hit with some drama when a fan fell from the balcony, prompting the OVO hitmaker to pause the performance. The incident occurred on Sunday night (January 22) when Drake was about to bring out 21...
NYPD Assert They Were Recording Apollo Theater Fans For Social Media
A video went viral over the weekend showing the New York Police Department recording Drake fans as they departed his Apollo show. After the internet reacted to the clip with disdain, the NYPD released a statement explaining their actions and reassuring the public that they weren’t attempting anything nefarious. Instead, the department claimed the footage was being gathered for social media use. “The officer depicted in the video is a Community Affairs officer involved with the 28th Precinct’s social media team,” the statement read, according to Rolling Stone. “The officer was taking a video for an upcoming Twitter post that will highlight...
TMZ.com
Lil Kim Cosigns Lola Brooke at Harlem Culture Festival
Drake's not the only rapper taking over the Apollo Theater these days ... Lil Kim headlined the Harlem Festival of Culture there, and shared the shine with her Brooklyn rap descendant Lola Brooke!!!. Kim brought out Lola Thursday night to perform her breakout hit "Don't Play With It" ... rousing...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Man fires shots at woman’s home with kids inside
A Milwaukee woman was left in fear after a man fired eight gunshots into her home before walking away. The woman shared the horrific doorbell video of the incident, claiming she’s now too afraid to return to the house. “I don’t think that I’ll ever feel safe there again,”...
‘Everything was intentionally erased.’ Miami museum exhibit recounts Rosewood massacre
Frost Art Museum presents An Elegy to Rosewood, an exhibit that commemorates the 100-year anniversary of the massacre.
Atlanta Activists at 'Stop Cop City' Aren’t Backing Down After Police Kill Protester
The movement to stop the construction of a controversial police training facility in Atlanta gained international attention this past week, after sweeps of forest protest encampments resulted in dozens of arrests, terrorism charges, and the police killing of an activist. Members of Atlanta’s burgeoning “Stop Cop City” movement were rattled...
Memphis authorities release video in Tyre Nichols’ death
The footage shows the Black officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the Nichols family’s legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.
UK teen jailed for far-right videos linked to US killings
A British teenager was on Friday sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for videos promoting racist violence that have been linked to two mass killings in the United States. The judge at Manchester Crown Court in northern England sentenced Harris to 11 and a half years, with a further three years under supervised probation.
BET
Lil Kim Co-Signs Lola Brooke While Bringing Her Out During Apollo Performance
Things have been going extremely well for Lola Brooke over the past six months, and perhaps her most important co-sign yet just took place. Taking to Twitter, the Bed-Stuy native took to her Twitter account to announce that fellow-Brooklynite and hip-hop legend Lil Kim brought her out during her performance at Harlem’s Apollo theater for a rendition of her hit song “Don’t Play With It”.
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Memphis authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments...
BBC
Sheldon Lewcock: Family of dying teen given 'racist' code by police
A codeword used by police to give a family access to a dying son in hospital was racist, says his mother. Sheldon Lewcock was hit by a van in Tilehurst, Reading, in August 2022. The 19-year-old, who was mixed race, was protected in hospital by police who gave his mother...
Instagram Has a White Nationalist ‘Groyper’ Problem
White Christian nationalist “groypers” are thriving on Instagram, posting memes with racist, anti-semitic, and homophobic tropes while others pose as clean-cut conservatives to lure in new, college-aged recruits. In a report shared exclusively with VICE News, Media Matters identified 40 active accounts linked to known “groypers,” the name...
Vice
