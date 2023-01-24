Read full article on original website
Consumer Appetite for Camping Remains Strong, KOA Reports Continued Growth in 2022
Kampgrounds of America (KOA) has announced an impressive year-end to its business, with record revenue surpassing 2021 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The company’s registration revenue also grew by 34.3% versus 2019. According to a KOA press release, the tremendous growth is an indicator of a new level of popularity for camping and outdoor hospitality since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Waterside Holiday Group Rebrands for 60th Anniversary
Waterside Holiday Group, a Weymouth-based holiday park business, is celebrating its 60th anniversary by rebranding the company and its four parks in Dorset and Cornwall. The company will now be known as Waterside, and the parks have been given new names to strengthen their connection to the brand and association with five-star quality standards, according to a report by the Dorset ECHO.
Campground with Cabins, RV Pads Coming to B.C.
A resort community featuring campgrounds and cabins is proposed west of Sooke in between Shirley and Jordan River (British Columbia, Canada). According to a report from Citified, the developers seek a rezoning to allow for the construction of up to 39 cabins, 84 RV and tenting campsites, accommodation for staff, an office and reception space, a small retail/convenience operation, and a caretaker residential unit for two parcels of land at 11237 West Coast Road/Highway 14 east of Sandcut Beach and west of Fossil Bay Resort.
Glampitect North America Unveils 2023 Glamping Structure Buying Guide
Are you an aspiring glamping business owner or an entrepreneur looking to take your glamping business to the next level in 2023? Look no further! Introducing the 2023 Glamping Structure Buying Guide–a tool to expand your glamping business and reach new heights. In a LinkedIn post, Glampitect North America...
Bark Hut Campground Sees Improvements for Visitors with Camper Trailers and Caravans
Bark Hut picnic area and campground, located in Mount Kaputar National Park, has recently undergone a significant upgrade, with a AU$650,000 investment making it easier for camper trailers and caravans to access the site. The upgrade was essential to cater to the growing number of larger vehicles that visitors are...
Glampitect North America, Alberta-Based NovaDome Announce Partnership
In a LinkedIn post, Glampitect North America and NovaDome, a supplier of high-quality glamping domes, announced a partnership that will help glamping owners and aspiring glamping businesses to have a boost in the industry. “We’re delighted to announce our latest manufacturer partnership. Headquartered in Alberta, NovaDome supplies some of the...
