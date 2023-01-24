Read full article on original website
West Virginia DHHR names commissioner for Bureau for Family Assistance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, amid a major overhaul of one of state government’s largest agencies, has named a commissioner of the Bureau for Family Assistance. Janie Cole, who has been serving as the interim commissioner of Family Assistance since...
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decrease in West Virginia; active case total rises
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in West Virginia on Friday while the state’s active case total neared 1,000 again. The state’s hospitalization count due to the virus dropped by 20 to 223, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 26 people in intensive care (down eight) and 10 people on ventilators (down six).
'Work' in progress: Panel looks to prepare W.Va. labor force, encourage job participation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia is still struggling to get enough workers to meet the state's growing job demands and a special committee is looking for ways to get West Virginians ready - and willing - to work. The West Virginia Senate Workforce Committee Friday listened to possible...
Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; virus-related hospitalizations decrease
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,822 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 90-year-old man from Wayne County. a 70-year-old...
High school athletics school transfer bill passes W.Va. Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia high school athletes would no longer have to sit out a year before participating when transferring to another school under a bill passed Wednesday by the state Senate. Senators approved Senate Bill 262 that would modify the current West Virginia Secondary School Activities...
W.Va. lawmakers look to curb the governor's emergency powers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — During a visit to Parkersburg Wednesday to push his plan to cut state income tax, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he won't veto a bill to curb his emergency powers. The state constitution gives the governor extensive emergency powers to deal with situations like...
W.Va. Golf Association director steps down to become LIV golf tournament director
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brad Ullman has stepped down as executive director of the West Virginia Golf Association to become tournament director for LIV Golf. The association announced Ullman's departure Thursday. LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour, will hold a tournament in early August at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs.
College Board to update AP African American Studies course after Florida rejects it from schools
WASHINGTON (TND) — The College Board, which develops advanced placement (AP) programs that provide college credits to high-aptitude high schoolers, announced Tuesday it would be updating its newest AP African American Studies course after Florida rejected it from being piloted in the state. Framework for the course has been...
Arizona school boards can fire superintendents of 'failing' schools under proposed bill
PHOENIX (CITC) — An Arizona bill seeks to terminate any superintendents leading schools considered academically insufficient after nearly 100 schools were deemed "failing" by the state last year. Rep. David Cook (R-Pinal City) introduced the bill at the start of this year's legislative session. The language grants school boards...
Oh deer! Herd of elk strands itself between a neighborhood and a highway
SALT LAKE CITY (TND) — There was heavy traffic on a Utah highway but that's not necessarily news. That drivers could see a herd of elk on the side of the road was rather unusual. The Utah Highway Patrol spent much of Thursday closely monitoring that herd of elk.
