ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decrease in West Virginia; active case total rises

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in West Virginia on Friday while the state’s active case total neared 1,000 again. The state’s hospitalization count due to the virus dropped by 20 to 223, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 26 people in intensive care (down eight) and 10 people on ventilators (down six).
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

High school athletics school transfer bill passes W.Va. Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia high school athletes would no longer have to sit out a year before participating when transferring to another school under a bill passed Wednesday by the state Senate. Senators approved Senate Bill 262 that would modify the current West Virginia Secondary School Activities...
wchstv.com

W.Va. lawmakers look to curb the governor's emergency powers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — During a visit to Parkersburg Wednesday to push his plan to cut state income tax, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he won't veto a bill to curb his emergency powers. The state constitution gives the governor extensive emergency powers to deal with situations like...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. Golf Association director steps down to become LIV golf tournament director

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brad Ullman has stepped down as executive director of the West Virginia Golf Association to become tournament director for LIV Golf. The association announced Ullman's departure Thursday. LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour, will hold a tournament in early August at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy