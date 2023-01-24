Read full article on original website
Road to Humboldt Redwoods State Park closed after landslide, earthquakes
Park officials describe the situation as "active," warning of an ongoing landslide risk.
Couple found dead in Death Valley after apparent murder-suicide, officials say
The first homicide in the park in modern memory happened in 2020.
4 earthquakes, with largest a magnitude 4.2, strike off California coast
Four earthquakes struck off the Southern California coast Wednesday morning.
Bay Area headed for a cold spell with possible rain coming soon
Some North Bay locations are forecast to approach a balmy 70 degrees.
1 person killed in fire at SF apartment complex, SFFD says
Bystanders also rescued three people from the apartment, who did not require medical attention.
SFGate
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it...
Father in California crash who ‘drove Tesla off cliff with family inside’ held for attempted murder
The man who is accused of driving a Tesla car and plunging it 250 feet (76 metres) off a cliff in northern California with his family inside has been jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, officials said on Friday.Dharmesh A Patel, was released from the hospital and taken into custody without bail.Officials said his bail could be arraigned on Monday afternoon if the San Mateo district attorney’s office decides to file criminal charges.It is not immediately clear when Mr Patel was released from the hospital.The 41-year-old father was arrested after California Highway Patrol investigators “developed probable cause...
Lenticular cloud atop Calif.'s Mount Shasta puts on day-long show
A massive cloud shaped like a flying saucer covered the top of California's Mount Shasta on Jan. 22.
LAPD officers in riot gear face off with protesters after release of Tyre Nichols video
The protest march grew out of a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police, and Keenan Anderson, who died after L.A. police pinned him to the ground and repeatedly used a Taser on him.
San Francisco population declines again, hitting lowest level since 2012
Every Bay Area county declined in population last year.
SFGate
Update: Man Dies In Collision On Interstate 80
RICHMOND(BCN) The driver of a car involved in a collision on eastbound Interstate 80 late Wednesday in Richmond was then struck by car in the westbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol officer. Initial investigation indicates a Mercedes was traveling at an unsafe speed when it rear-ended a Honda...
