California State

SFGate

Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
The Independent

Father in California crash who ‘drove Tesla off cliff with family inside’ held for attempted murder

The man who is accused of driving a Tesla car and plunging it 250 feet (76 metres) off a cliff in northern California with his family inside has been jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, officials said on Friday.Dharmesh A Patel, was released from the hospital and taken into custody without bail.Officials said his bail could be arraigned on Monday afternoon if the San Mateo district attorney’s office decides to file criminal charges.It is not immediately clear when Mr Patel was released from the hospital.The 41-year-old father was arrested after California Highway Patrol investigators “developed probable cause...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Update: Man Dies In Collision On Interstate 80

RICHMOND(BCN) The driver of a car involved in a collision on eastbound Interstate 80 late Wednesday in Richmond was then struck by car in the westbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol officer. Initial investigation indicates a Mercedes was traveling at an unsafe speed when it rear-ended a Honda...
RICHMOND, CA

