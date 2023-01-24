Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs: Library potluck, ‘Big Night Out,’ and Chefs of Martha’s Vineyard
“Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly.” –Langston Hughes. The Lunar New Year was celebrated on Sunday, but unfortunately will be remembered for a deadly shooting in California. It is just unbelievable that these horrific tragedies continue across our country. This Year of the Rabbit is said to bring peace and optimism. Perhaps it will bring action and solutions for this plague of gun violence.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Anchors away
Last week, the Edgartown select board heard from staff at the Council on Aging’s Anchors’ program. A five-year planning committee brought their early findings to the meeting, including the challenges of operating out of a 100-year-old building that was meant to be a family home. Although they agree...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark library jumps into 2023 with new programming
The month of February at the Chilmark library is filled with fun and informative events and programming, from growing Belgian endive and hand mending clothes, to exploring ways to integrate sustainability into our lives. On Saturday, Feb. 11, at 4 pm, Angela Sison will be teaching folks how to hand...
Martha's Vineyard Times
New home for Red Cat Kitchen
A popular Oak Bluffs eatery is on the move. A request to transfer the location and license of Red Cat Kitchen to the site of the former Oyster Bar 02557 was approved unanimously by the Oak Bluffs select board Tuesday evening. Owner Ben DeForest brought the request forward after the...
newportthisweek.com
The Battle at Fort Adams is Ongoing
For nearly 20 years, volunteers have been fighting a battle at Fort Adams. Their weapons include chainsaws, weed whackers, mowers and lots of human muscle. During a past cleanup (seen here), volunteers labor to remove excess vegetation at the fort. What no enemy has ever tried, Mother Nature has done her best to tear it down. Vegetation grew unchecked in many areas of the sprawling fort complex in the decades after the State of Rhode Island took it over from the Army in 1965. Many of the fortifications and gun emplacements had become inaccessible, covered with weeds, vines, shrubs and trees. Plants sprouted from the mortar in the stone walls, damaging structures that were built in the decades before the Civil War.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Frank M. Markwica
Frank M. Markwica, 73, of Edgartown, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was a loving dad, partner, brother, and friend. Frank was born and raised in Bristol, Conn., where he attended St. Stanislaus grammar school and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. Frank’s creativity and love for adventure started at a young age. He earned a degree in fine arts from Syracuse University, and went on to hold a variety of artistic positions, including sculptor of toys for Coleco, sculptor of large Warner Bros. robotic characters at Advanced Animations, and creative manager for Heublein Inc.
Martha's Vineyard Times
And on vocals …
With the Jeremy Berlin Trio backing them, an A list of Island vocalists will have fun trying out a jazz-style performance at Pathways Arts at the Chilmark Tavern on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 pm. You’ll recognize the names, but you may not recognize them as soloists backed by Berlin, along with Eric Johnson on guitar and Taurus Biskis on percussion. Expect some unexpected vocals by Lucas Ostinato, Rose Guerin, Peter Halperin, Johnny Hoy, Darby Patterson, Delanie Pickering, and Allison Roberts.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Focus on vision
At its meeting last evening (Jan. 24), the West Tisbury affordable housing committee unanimously agreed that the development of the affordable housing land at 401 State Road should help meet the needs of the Island’s exploding population of aging adults. Eight apartments to be built there will be three...
Support Surges For Lindsay Clancy's Husband Amidst 'Unimaginable Tragedy'
The South Shore community is coming together to support the husband of a woman who is charged with killing her three young children. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Patrick Clancy, husband of Lindsay Clancy, "as he navigates an unimaginable tragedy," the campaign reads. Patr…
Emotional vigil in Duxbury addresses mental health following deaths of children
DUXBURY, Mass. — An emotional candlelight vigil in Duxbury addressed mental health two days after the tragedy that claimed the lives of two children and critically injured an infant. Mother 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy remains under police custody at a Boston Hospital in serious condition after a reported suicide attempt.
Murders of 2 children send shockwaves through Duxbury community
DUXBURY – Residents are overcome with sadness as they arrive at a memorial on Summer Street to reflect on the tragedy that occurred inside the Duxbury home Tuesday night. Lindsay Clancy, 32, is charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter Cora and 3-year-old son Dawson, and critically injuring their 7-month-old brother. The mother allegedly strangled the children. She's recovering in a Boston hospital after attempting to take her own life, and will be arraigned at a later date. For Janet McMann, it's the feeling of wanting to do something as she pauses with flowers. "Sometimes in life you just have to...
Steven Tyler Took Time to Surprise First Responders in Massachusetts
Once again, New England native and Aerosmith lead singer, Steven Tyler, went back out in the community and took time to surprise first responders. It is not new for Steven Tyler to surprise people and spread joy in New England, especially in Massachusetts. Back in June 2022, after entering a...
Danielle North looks back on her time at WPRI 12
After almost 25 years at WPRI 12, Danielle North has signed off for the final time.
WCVB
Mass. psychiatrist after Duxbury tragedy: 'You're not alone'
“You’re not alone”: A young mother is now accused of killing her two young children, and critically injuring her baby at their home in Duxbury. Dr. Manuel Pacheco, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center talks about mental health issues that can contribute to tragedies.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Steamship Authority names new freight boat Barnstable
The Steamship Authority (SSA) board unanimously approved naming the third offshore supply vessel, which it plans to convert into a ferry, the Barnstable. Two other offshore supply vessels, also planned to be converted into ferries to replace the Katama and Gay Head, were named Aquinnah and Monomoy in September. The...
Animal Rescue League takes in nearly 70 cats and kittens from overcrowding situations
BOSTON — The Animal Rescue League of Boston has taken in 70 cats and kittens that were rescued from two overcrowding situations in Norfolk and Bristol counties, a shelter spokesman said Tuesday. The animals are being cared for at the ARL’s Boston and Brewster locations, said Mike DeFina, spokesman...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Sewage leak prompts Lagoon Pond closure
A large portion of the Lagoon Pond and the outer harbor is closed to all shellfishing after it was determined that a nearby sewage leak could have potentially contaminated those waters. Oak Bluffs officials discovered that the leak originated from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital after responding to a call around...
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs mulls requirement change for harbor slip lottery
At Tuesday’s Oak Bluffs select board meeting, Mike Santoro, chair of the Oak Bluffs harbor advisory committee, relayed a recommendation from the committee to move up the lottery application deadline for slips in the town’s harbor for the season. Out of the 10 resident slips available via the...
2 kids dead, infant hospitalized after being found in Duxbury home
Two young children are dead after being found unconscious inside a Duxbury home Tuesday, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.
Comments / 0