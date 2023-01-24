Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Collision in Sacramento With Reported Injuries
Watt Avenue Intersection Crash With Injuries Involved Hit-and-Run A Sacramento hit-and-run collision with reported injuries occurred at an intersection in the Arden-Arcade area on January 26. The accident occurred around 2:02 p.m. at the northbound Watt Avenue intersection with Hurley Way. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by the driver of one of the vehicles.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fair Oaks Two-Vehicle Accident Results in Minor Injuries
Sunrise Boulevard Two-Vehicle Accident May Have Involved Reckless Driver. A two-vehicle accident happened in Fair Oaks that resulted in minor injuries. The collision occurred along northbound Sunrise Boulevard just south of Fair Oaks Boulevard around 5:10 p.m. between a Jeep and a Chevy van. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the far left lane was blocked by the collision.
Three-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento leaves at least 1 dead
SACRAMENTO — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 5 in Sacramento, officials said Thursday evening.The Sacramento Fire Department said the three vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of the freeway near J Street.At least two of the vehicles sustained severe damage.It is unclear if anyone else involved was injured and hospitalized.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
California Highway Patrol: Investigation opened after fatal Stockton shooting
STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a fatal Thursday night shooting.According to the California Highway Patrol, at roughly 9:04 p.m., units responded to the area of Northbound I-5 and March Lane about a call about a possible medical emergency.When they arrived, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found inside a 2003 Chevy Tahoe.The victim was transported to the San Joaquin County Hospital where he died.CHP believes the shooting was an isolated incident and a suspect has not been arrested.Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Valley Division Investigative Services Unit at 916-731-6580.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rancho Cordova Car Accident Causes Injury
A car accident in Rancho Cordova on January 22 caused injuries. The collision occurred around 2:33 p.m. along the southbound Sunrise Boulevard on-ramp to westbound U.S. 50. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a Toyota Camry was involved in the accident, and one person was saying they had back pain from the collision.
One person hurt in car-to-car freeway shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON -- Authorities are investigating after one person was shot in a car-to-car shooting on Interstate 5 in Stockton Thursday night.The California Highway Patrol Stockton division said the shooting took place shortly after 9 p.m. along northbound Interstate 5 just south of March Lane in Stockton.There were two people inside the victim vehicle but only one of them was shot. That person's condition is unknown as of late Thursday evening.Investigators said two occupants were seen running from the suspect vehicle. No description was immediately available.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Run-Off-Road Accident in Sacramento Causes Major Injuries
Single-Vehicle Run-Off-Road Accident Reported on I-80 A run-off-road accident in North Sacramento occurred recently, which resulted in three major injuries. The collision occurred along I-80 close to Madison Avenue after a driver lost control of his vehicle, and it struck a sound wall at about 5:30 p.m. The male driver, as well as two females in the car were not using seat restraints when the collision occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Woman Injured in Car Accident on Eight Mile Road in Lodi
A recent crash at the intersection of West Lane and Eight Mile Road in Lodi left a Stockton woman injured. She is looking for a Good Samaritan who helped her out of her vehicle after the car accident on January 8, 2023. Details on the Crash in Lodi That Left...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 12 in Wallace Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crash on SR-12 in Wallace killed a Stockton woman and resulted in the DUI arrest of a driver. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly after 11:40 a.m. on State Route 12 at Wards Avenue just south of the Camache Reservoir, officials said.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dump Truck Collides With Bicyclist Near Auburn
A dump truck accident involving a bicycle rider occurred in Newcastle near Auburn on January 21. The crash occurred at the intersection of Ridge Road and Uncle Joe’s Lane around 11:24 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Fire department first responders were called to the accident scene to assess injuries to the bicycle rider.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Accident Shuts Down Sacramento Interstate for Hours
Interstate-5 Near Airport Boulevard Shut Down Due to Serious Big Rig Accident. A big rig accident that shut down the interstate and backed up traffic occurred on January 23. The collision occurred along Interstate 5 southbound close to Airport Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m. The crash happened when a big rig struck a sign pole on the freeway head-on.
Three separate robberies occur throughout the day in Stockton, police says
(KTXL) — Three separate robberies occurred on Thursday in the city of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department stated in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Police investigating a shooting in Tracy neighborhood According to the police department, one robbery occurred in the 9000 block of Davis Road around 11:50 a.m. Police said that a man […]
abc10.com
Family: Mother of 2 killed in deadly Sacramento crash involving suspected carjacker
Linh Phan's family said she was one of two people killed in a South Sacramento crash. They said she loved her kids and was the glue that held the family together.
Sacramento sheriff searches for at least one suspect after two teens are shot
RANCHO CORDOVA – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is still searching for at least one suspect after two teens were shot at a Rancho Cordova barbershop Tuesday night. At last check, a sheriff spokesperson said one victim is in very critical condition and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.For hours, the investigators canvassed the popular Mo Better Hair Salon and Barber off Coloma Road and Folsom Boulevard.Without warning, bullets sprayed into the small business plaza. Before deputies arrived at the scene, a man who spoke under the condition of anonymity described the hail of gunfire."Next thing I know, I'm ordering food...
Evacuation warning issued in Vacaville due to ‘hazardous’ road conditions
(KTXL) — An evacuation warning has been issued in parts of Vacaville due to “hazardous” road conditions from the storms, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Some residents at Acampo mobile home park allowed to return home The sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for Gates Canyon Road “above the 2.5-mile […]
Rogue boat secured and removed from Sacramento River
(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard. “Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge […]
Police: Tracy shooting leaves one man dead
(KTXL) — A man was found dead after a fatal shooting in a Tracy neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. At 1:13 a.m., police said reports came in of shots being fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. When officers arrived on scene they located a man who who had […]
2 teenagers shot in barbershop in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said two 17-year-old boys were shot after at least one person, possibly two, opened fire into a barbershop. One of the teenagers had life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how many shots were fired at this time.
More than 5,000 narcotic pills and 14 pounds of drugs found during traffic stop in Sacramento
(KTXL) — During an enforcement stop by Sacramento officers on Tuesday several pounds of various drugs and a ghost gun, according to the Sacramento Police Department North Gang Enforcement Team. Officers stopped the vehicle near Arden Fair Mall after spotting several vehicle code violations. – Video above: Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures 2, sheriff’s office […]
1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Sacramento Tuesday morning. The incident happened along the 300 block of Aldeburgh Circle just after 8 a.m. Sacramento police say the victim was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. Exactly what led up to the reported stabbing is still unclear. No suspect information has been released.
